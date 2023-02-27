You can’t write a story about a cheese spread company without consuming copious amounts of the stuff. I left my interview with Phil and Mary Lindemann of Pine River Cheese Spread, a case of their award-winning spreadable gold in tow — I chalk it up to research.
In addition to my weight in cheese, I also left with a newfound appreciation for one of Wisconsin’s most iconic original foods that (among some circles — not mine) is viewed as second class among cheeses. But Pine River has the awards to prove otherwise. I learned that the art of blending cheeses aged to perfection is a skill worthy of respect, developed over decades of experience.
As Pine River marks its 60th year in business and transitions to a new leadership team, CEO Phil Lindemann reflects on his 46-year career with the company his father founded. His focus was on automating and modernizing the Newton-based facility as much as possible, which he managed to do while having a ton of fun. “I thank my dad for offering me a career that I loved and where I never felt like I worked a day in my life,” he says.
Turn to page 22 to learn more about the cheese spread producer that has earned more than 200 awards — and counting.
When you read this month’s economic development feature on page 18, you’ll find that the Fox Cities are experiencing some wins of their own. The City of Kaukauna is proposing numerous revitalization projects to its downtown business district over the next 20 years, and many housing and infrastructure developments are underway in Menasha.
The energy, says City of Menasha Community Development Director Sam Schroeder, is high.
“We’re just excited holistically. You look at where Menasha was five to 10 years ago and [can see] the progression that has already happened,” he says. “We are hoping to continue to snowball that into new businesses and new residential [developments] that can support our downtown businesses.”
As Schroeder points out, it takes people to make businesses, both as patrons and employees. In this month’s talent feature, Associate Editor Kate Bruns explores placemaking initiatives happening throughout the region that also serve as talent attraction strategies. These efforts can be as elaborate as the creation of the 200-acre Ariens Nordic Center in Brillion or as simple as hosting a community bike event during Appleton’s Mile of Music. Both are proving successful in bringing top talent to the New North. Read the story on page 34.
This month, I hope you revel in the wins and learn from the losses. But whether you are celebrating or wallowing, a tub of cheese spread makes a great companion.