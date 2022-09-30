By Carolyn Dunn
The Paine Art Center and Gardens in Oshkosh encompasses a historical home, an art museum and a botanical garden all in one place. That’s why Aaron Sherer, the museum’s executive director, says it is the ideal setting for its largest exhibit to date.
“The Nature of Light: An Exploration After Dark” features dozens of illuminated art settings, thousands of colorful changing lights and more than 50 unique geometric sculptures.
“‘The Nature of Light’ is perfect for The Paine,” Sherer says. “The architecture of our English country estate provides a wonderful backdrop for the lighting displays and illuminated geometric sculptures.”
As a nonprofit arts organization, The Paine works to inspire as many people as possible to enjoy, create and share beauty in their daily lives. Offering one-of-kind experiences through cultural programs and exhibits like “The Nature of Light” is one way the organization achieves its mission.
The first of its kind in the U.S., “The Nature of Light” was created exclusively for The Paine through a collaboration between two renowned studios — Lightswitch and HYBYCOZO — and will only be available for viewing during its limited-time run at The Paine.
“We had reached out to lighting artist John Featherstone of Chicago’s Lightswitch after seeing his work at The Morton Arboretum,” Sherer says. “Husband and wife L.A. artists HYBYCOZO also had a small grouping of sculptures in the same show, so when both studios agreed to a collaboration with The Paine, the stars aligned for this spectacular exhibition.”
The idea for “The Nature of Light” first took hold after the completion of a 10-year capital campaign that allowed The Paine to add a conservatory and formal garden. Sherer says he and his team wanted an exhibition that would fill the entire property, so they landed on the creation of a lighting exhibit.
Planning began in 2019, but it wasn’t until this past April that all three artists were able to visit The Paine.
“Once we were finally all together I saw that our exhibit was a priority and passion project for each of them,” Sherer says. “We had a dynamic visit — they were very engaged and enthusiastic. That’s when I knew the project was going to be phenomenal.”
Sherer says that, because this type of exhibit is something many people haven’t seen before, he thought it might take some time to catch on. But that has not been the case. The exhibit sold out its first 10 shows with almost 470 visitors each night.
“We had an instant response. The concept is accessible and inviting and allows people to discover the property, landscape, art and architecture in a new and unusual way,” Sherer says. “We hope it inspires people to encounter The Paine and the exhibition with beauty, awe and wonder.”
The music of Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons” accompanies the exhibit, inviting visitors to take their time and experience the different moods of each area throughout the house and grounds. Sherer says the concepts and locations for the individual displays were carefully chosen by the artists and lighting designers to best represent the union of both art forms as well as the contrast between light and shadow.
“The Nature of Light” runs through Oct. 30; reservations are required. Once the exhibit is dismantled and the sculptures dispersed to a number of new locations, The Paine will turn its attention to the annual holiday presentation of Nutcracker in the Castle.
“This exhibit is a re-creation of scenes from the Nutcracker taking place throughout the house,” Sherer says. “2021 saw a record attendance of 16,000 people. This year will be our 16th Nutcracker in the Castle, and we expect it to be just as popular as ever.”
Spring will bring the works of Wisconsin artist Tom Uttech to The Paine, and summer 2023 promises another impressive display at the museum with more than 60 of Auguste Rodin’s life-size bronze sculptures gracing the property.