By Sharon Verbeten
Identifying a need in the community — and working to solve it — was part of Jim Rivett’s mission in life. And when the Green Bay businessman, philanthropist and creative soul died by suicide three years ago, his friends and family wanted to create a way to remember and honor him.
The Canary Fund was the result. “When we were trying to think of a way to honor him, we were thinking of areas of interest he had,” says Pete Angilello, Rivett’s husband and co-founder of The Canary Fund.
“Jim was investing so much into the community. We (are doing) what he would have liked to do.”
As it awaits its nonprofit confirmation, The Canary Fund partners with the international group The Pollination Project, a 501(c)(3) that acts as a fiscal agent for the grants. Together, they provide individuals in Northeast Wisconsin with seed grants between $1,500 and $5,000.
“We want to give the money to people, not groups,” Angilello says. “Sometimes getting a small grant leads to something bigger.”
He says the grants offer a way to support individuals and community groups that aren’t necessarily recognized as registered or established organizations and to provide funding to help take early-stage projects to the next level.
The Canary Fund started in 2019 and has since awarded more than $55,000 in grants throughout 12 counties in Northeast Wisconsin. The first round of funding brought six applicants, with 16 applicants participating in the most recent round of funding. An independent panel votes on the submissions and awards grants twice a year.
“Word is getting out,” Angilello says. “We have more applicants that fit the profile of what we’re going for.”
The fund’s website touts its mantra: “Every day in our communities, compassionate people witness quiet, human storms and are compelled to help in positive ways.”
Grant recipients like Delaney Gallagher seek to do something to help. The Notre Dame Academy student volunteered regularly at St. John’s Homeless Shelter in Green Bay and wanted to do more. She launched her “Long Johns for St. John’s” campaign, with help from a Canary Fund grant, to gather new underwear for shelter residents.
“Through The Canary Fund, change-makers in our community are able to feel the inspiration and care Mr. Rivett showed to so many throughout his lifetime. That feeling of inclusion and care for everyone, despite differences, is what really drew me toward Canary Fund,” says Gallagher, who received a $1,500 grant. “With the support of The Canary Fund, Long Johns for St. John’s can continue to deliver the message to the homeless residents of St. John’s shelter that our community cares about them, just as Mr. Rivett did.”
The Napalese Lounge in Green Bay, one of the oldest gay bars in the state, also received support for a celebratory mural, which was unveiled during its recent Pride Week.
Canary Fund grants focus on needs in many areas, especially ones Rivett was passionate about — homelessness, basic needs, LGBTQ issues, mental health and diversity. Other projects funded have included a community-based doula program, suicide prevention walks, youth summer art workshops and support for immigrants.
“We like to focus on ‘new, upcoming Jims’ in our community,” Angilello says. “We try to weave his story through all of what we do.”
Angilello and the founders of The Canary Fund believe that helping those individuals who are performing amazing, generous acts is an ideal honor to their late loved one.
“Jim would say, ‘Keep going. Keep putting goodness out into the world,’” Angilello says. “And that’s exactly what The Canary Fund is hoping it is doing, one grant, one individual at a time.”
This November, The Canary Fund will host an online auction, A Very Merry Thriftmas, to raise funds for upcoming grants.