By Lori Kaye Lodes
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley’s STAR program is living up to its name, enabling Black scholars in the Fox Cities to shine.
Scholars on Target to Achieve Results (STAR) is a culturally responsive academic engagement initiative that works to build equitable education opportunities for Black scholars in the Fox Cities. It is an outgrowth of work done at the community level on the need for significant change around educational equity for Black students, says Kayla McNamara, senior director, targeted support services for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley.
“We talk about it as an opportunity gap versus an achievement gap — where responsibility lies in terms of why a Black student may not achieve at the same level [in educational attainment],” she says.
A community-wide, day-long learning opportunity in October 2015 showcased examples of concepts such as racism, bias and discrimination, illustrated through the everyday stories of people affected by racism in the Fox Cities. The 2016 LIFE Study reported the disparity in graduation rates between white students and Black students, kicking off the development of a task force of community leaders, educational representatives and many others to create an initiative that materialized as STAR in 2018. STAR joined the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley in being yet another program in its arsenal of youth and family services that serves both Club members and non-members.
Through the STAR program, staff work directly with the Black scholars in Appleton Area School District middle schools and high schools. Monday through Friday, the STAR team advocates for, mentors, connects and guides the Black scholars who voluntarily join the program. The Black scholars vary in their journeys; some are high achievers whereas others are struggling with academics and attendance.
“We meet the Black scholars where they are,” says McNamara. “STAR team members meet with them every day to support them in achieving the goals they set.”
Nine STAR team members serve about 350 students per year and together with the Black scholars have achieved stellar success.
“Students in STAR who are eligible for graduation have a 96% graduation rate,” McNamara says. “We have lots of success stories from scholars who graduate from the program, including one who works for us part time to provide consultation for our team and to mentor young people.”
Since STAR was created in 2018, the initiative has helped 94% of Black scholars graduate in four years. In total, the STAR program has served close to 800 students in the past five years, with some of the financial cost shouldered by corporate partners. Among those partners is ITW Welding/Miller Electric, which has supported the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley for several years in a number of capacities. In 2022, the company joined others as a corporate partner to expand the programming, reach and impact of the STAR program. Dave Lambert, group president of sales and marketing for the company and president of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley board of directors, said the program aligns significantly with their organization.
“We believe that embracing diversity of perspectives, backgrounds and thought processes enables quality decision-making across our organization,” he says. “It fuels innovation. It’s a lifeblood for us for long-term, organic growth. And part of the culture of the organization encourages not only an entrepreneurial spirit but bringing your ‘full self’ to our workplace and communities. The full potential of the organization is achieved by supporting our team members [in reaching] full potential.”
Lambert sees that the STAR program is rooted in helping the participating Black scholars achieve their full potential as well.
“We see this as an investment and a logical extension of our commitment to diversity, inclusion and respect for all within our walls, as well as the ability to do more in supporting underserved parts of the community in our backyard,” he says.
Lambert is thrilled by the personalized attention the Black scholars receive that helps them to thrive, build positive momentum toward their full potential and achievement of their aspirations.
“My sense is that the youth [in the program] get pulled into a positive vortex of support,” he says. “There are few things more [meaningful] than having a positive impact on the life of a child. The child is better for it, our communities are better for it and our organization is better for it in the long run.”