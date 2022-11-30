Blame it on Lucy Van Pelt.
When Charlie Brown’s chief antagonist implored him to purchase “a big, shiny aluminum Christmas tree” in his 1965 Christmas special, the product synonymous with Manitowoc’s manufacturing community instantly became a symbol of the holiday’s commercialization. Manitowoc native and aluminum tree collector Jordan Kabat says many believe that cartoon was the beginning of the end for Evergleams.
From 1959 to 1969, Manitowoc was the aluminum Christmas tree capital of the world, manufacturing the popular Evergleam brand at Aluminum Specialty Company — which would go on to join Mirro Aluminum and National Tinsel Company on the scrap heap of Manitowoc’s aluminum industry by 1984. But the impact of all three companies and their products are still felt today.
Kabat’s own massive collection is inspired by his grandmother, who used to work the Evergleam line at ASC. Today Kabat serves as vice president of Manitowoc Aluminum Kitsch-mas, Inc. (MAKi), a nonprofit celebrating the unique, shiny tree that spins on a stand lit by a color wheel. “It looks like the tree you’d have in space,” he says.
The most popular styles of Evergleam are fountain-tips, followed by straight needles. Silver is the most common color; green is one of the rarest, says Kabat — a horticulturalist by day. Also rare is the “peacock” style, a strange-looking flat tree designed to conserve space. One peacock recently sold for $6,500. Kabat says prices for the antiques are currently skyrocketing as mid-century modern décor has grown popular.
Also growing is Evergleams on Eighth — a large, public display of Evergleams throughout the holiday season that has served as MAKi’s biggest fundraiser since 2015. New this year will be a ’60s-inspired cocktail party event called “Evergleamaganza” and an eye-popping acquisition: a rare 14-foot silver straight-needle that was originally manufactured as a corporate display.
As MAKi anticipates a bright holiday season, its ultimate fundraising goal moves closer into sight: opening a permanent museum dedicated to Manitowoc’s aluminum manufacturing history.
“It’s a big part of our heritage,” Kabat says.