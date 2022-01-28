Kohler Co. Executive Chairman Herb Kohler has built his company around the concept of “gracious living” — elevating the things about which he is personally passionate. That includes his sweet tooth.
Twenty years after Kohler asked American Club pastry chefs to help him take his beloved chocolate turtle to the next level, the result of that request — the “Original Buttery Terrapin” (OBT) — is the centerpiece of the ever-growing Kohler Chocolates enterprise.
With a standalone shop and kitchens in Kohler’s Shops at Woodlake, a Europe-trained head chocolatier sourcing ingredients from France, and a growing menu of treats, Kohler is becoming as well-known for its chocolate as for the faucets and golf courses that came before it.
Betsy Froelich, director of marketing for Kohler Hospitality, says a dedication to high quality is the common thread that weaves together the seemingly disparate Kohler business pursuits. And chocolate, she says, is the perfect way to “showcase our attention to detail and craftsmanship.”
The OBT is Kohler’s top seller in stores, online and in its popular corporate gifting program, but chocolatier Crystal Thomas has rolled out other lines of handcrafted candies that have become highly sought-after. These include creamy “garden ganaches” and chocolatey “brownies,” as well as the “rare facet” — a jewel-like chocolate that tastes as good as it looks.
There are also holiday offerings like Peppermint Crunch Terrapins at Christmas and the Valentine’s Day “Love Collection,” plus Froelich says new seasonal surprises are in the works. And while Christmas and Valentine’s Day represent Kohler Chocolates’ “high seasons,” the goodies have become popular souvenirs for resort, spa and golf visitors to take home, too, making it a successful, year-round way to offer a sweet piece of Kohler, Wisconsin, to just about anyone.
— Kate Bruns