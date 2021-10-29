Since HUI Manufacturing expanded its focus to include manufacturing medical devices 20 years ago, it has seen the industry grow into a $156 billion market. The products the company makes also play a role in the fight against COVID-19.
One of HUI’s carts houses a ventilator hood system clinicians can use in highly infectious environments like those that have become commonplace during the pandemic. The Kiel-based manufacturer also designs and builds carts that carry and house devices that can improve surgical outcomes and provide early diagnoses for patients.
HUI’s ORA System is used for cataract surgery and includes a central processing unit, monitor and equipment that is mounted within the cart, allowing surgeons to measure ocular refraction and make adjustments during the procedure to optimize outcomes.
The company also designs, engineers and manufactures a cabinet for NorthStar of Beloit. Its applications include nuclear medicine in oncology as well as imaging and diagnosing cardiovascular disease. Because the cabinet houses radioactive material, its design and quality are important in preventing radiation leakage. Its doors and panels are designed to house lead lining inserts that protect nuclear medicine practitioners from exposure to radiation.
Today, medical carts comprise a third of HUI’s annual sales, and the added value stream has put the company on stronger footing. Employees also can feel proud of the products they help make.
“I think many employees feel more inspired about their jobs. These products are something that will ultimately be used to help improve people’s lives through medical outcomes, and it feels good to know that,” says Mark Collins, medical team product engineer.