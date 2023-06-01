Medalcraft Mint is in the business of honoring life’s most meaningful moments.
Whether that’s recognizing the service of military members, producing inaugural coins for U.S. presidents or thanking the families of individuals who have saved lives through organ and tissue donation, Medalcraft specializes in custom-made medals. This includes medallions, challenge coins and military insignia, which are produced start to finish in its 34,000-square-foot Green Bay facility.
“Everything we make has meaning behind it for a very specific purpose,” says Cristy Stedl, Medalcraft’s human resources director. “It’s telling a story [and] the recipient should take a lot of pride in receiving it.”
The manufacturer serves a wide variety of industries and sectors including the U.S. federal government, military and higher education.
But it wasn’t always that way. The Great Recession was a turning point for the 75-year-old company, Stedl says, and in order for Medalcraft to survive it needed to do two things: diversify clientele and expedite production.
It was then that owner and CEO Jerry Moran with his son, Tony, developed the government side of the business to produce challenge coins, service awards and other custom-engraved items for all levels of government agencies.
“Today [government] is about 35 to 40% of our overall sales, and it continues to grow,” Stedl says.
At the same time, the purchase of CNC machines allowed work previously done by hand to be accomplished mechanically, which drastically increased production. “The old process would take us one to two weeks, and now we can get the same job done in a day or two,” Stedl says.
Medalcraft is proud of its strong ties to the U.S. military. This summer, the company is partnering with Renaissance Reliability, a veteran-owned reliability and maintainability engineering consultancy, to improve its processes and increase efficiencies and profitability. As part of the three-month partnership, Medalcraft will host a group of military members as they earn reliability engineer certifications and transition to civilian life with the overall goal of reducing veteran suicide.