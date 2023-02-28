Landscaping is a $110 billion industry, and mowing services make up half of that revenue. And like every other industry, landscaping companies are feeling the effects of the labor shortage, threatening profitability and growth.
Enter RC Mowers’ Autonomous Mowing Robot.
RC Mowers launched its Autonomous Mowing Robot (AMR) line in October to address the landscaping industry’s ongoing labor challenges. The Suamico-based company manufactures autonomous and remote-operated robotic mowers for landscaping contractors, public works departments, government parks systems, schools and roads departments.
Tim Kubista, vice president of sales and marketing for RC Mowers, says the AMR line helps landscaping contractors reduce labor needs while improving mowing profitability.
“The Autonomous Mowing Robot allows a single operator to deploy three mowers,” he says. “In other words, one person can generate the same amount of revenue as a mowing crew of three people.”
The AMR line was designed and built by the RC Mowers robotics team, which includes nationwide industry experts who developed the U.S. military’s weapons guidance systems and U.S. Department of Defense autonomous vehicles, as well as experts in aviation safety.
When an operator sits in the driver’s seat, the AMR operates like a regular mower. To use it autonomously, the operator records a mowing plan by mowing the perimeter of the area and identifying any “keep out” areas such as flower beds, trees and water features. The app-controlled AMRs can stop for obstacles and plan around unexpected objects.
“While the mowers are doing their work, the operator can trim around trees or sidewalks, use a blower to clear sidewalks or pick up trash,” Kubista says. “Companies are telling me they want to deploy autonomy now and get experience with it so they can deploy it in very large volumes in the next few years.”
The AMR line will be distributed through the company’s dealer network throughout the U.S., Canada and Australia, with the first commercial shipments heading out in May.