Ever bake a batch of cookies and then had a hard time getting them off the baking pan in one piece? Specialty papermaker Ahlstrom-Munksjö has a solution that’s unique to the North American market.
Ahlstrom-Munksjö, which has plants in Kaukauna, De Pere, Rhinelander and Mosinee, recently rolled out its new baking paper line, DuraBake. Designed for home bakers or professionals, DuraBake is the first U.S.-produced silicone, high-density, greaseproof product in the North American market.
The company’s full range of baking papers offers tailor-made release and grease resistance, which make it easier to remove baked items from pans and simplify cleanup, says market manager Dean Dalebroux.
“This is definitely a first in this category in the U.S.,” he says.
To make the new product possible, Ahlstrom-Munksjö worked closely with its manufacturing team and a team in Europe with a similar product to determine the best way to add silicone to the paper, Dalebroux says.
DuraBake is part of Ahlstrom-Munksjö’s line of baking papers, which also includes EZBake, a standard release pan liner for less demanding applications. The various baking liners offer several levels of release and grease resistance, allowing consumers to choose the best product based on their needs.
Dalebroux says DuraBake also helps bakers worried about cross-contamination related to allergens. For example, using the product can allow one pan to be used for food with and without allergens since the liner leaves no traces in the pan.
“We’ve had a great response already to the product and there are options for line expansion,” he says. “We are here to promote both our customers’ and consumers’ sustainability goals, from lighter-weight solutions to replacing a non-renewable product with a fiber-based solution.”