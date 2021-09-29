Ever wonder how snow gets cleared from airport runways? It turns out a product built in Chilton by MB Airport Maintenance Products manufacturing facility takes care of that.
The MB4 is a high-speed commercial snowblower used for snow removal on airport runways, taxiways and other airport areas. Airports across North America turn to MB4 for its ability to move 7,500 tons of snow per hour.
With limited snow clearing times, airports will line up multiple pieces of equipment across runways to clear the spaces in between takeoffs and landings. Typically, snow plows and brooms will be first in the formation, each pushing the snow to the side for the next piece of equipment to push it farther to the side. This results in a large line of piled snow on the side of the runway. The MB4 snowblower, generally the last piece of equipment in the line, blows the line of snow up and over the runway lights, leaving the runway clear.
The MB4 is powered by two engines — one for the chassis engine and for the blower motor. Two 125-gallon fuel tanks allow for 12 consecutive hours of operation. The equipment is easy and straightforward to operate, requiring minimal training for operators, and engine maintenance is standard and uncomplicated for airport equipment mechanics and technicians.
MB, a brand of the Swiss-based Aebi Schmidt Group, recently added 86,500 square feet to its Chilton facility, allowing the company to increase its equipment production. The location also houses the Aebi Schmidt North America corporate offices.
“In less than one year, we have worked to complete this modern, state-of-the-art facility,” said Doug Blada, CEOof MB Airport Maintenance Products. “We have new and innovative advanced manufacturing capabilities and enhanced employee safety protocols."