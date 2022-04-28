With all its misery, the pandemic has also inspired some positive changes — including prompting many people to reassess what’s important to them and how they want to spend their time. Some of that sensibility has spilled over to the leisure industry, which was especially evident during the time when travel became more difficult.
By that metric, the ProCamp by Van Horn came along at the perfect moment. The Sheboygan-based Van Horn Automotive Group launched the line of camper vans in 2021, when many people were seeking a simpler way to vacation.
“What [this time] did show us is that people are seeking flexibility to work from anywhere, lead simpler lives with more meaning, and have a deeper connection to nature and loved ones,” says Nick Landgraf, director of Van Horn Commercial and Fleet Sales at Van Horn Automotive Group.
Van Horn observed the trend of people upfitting conventional vans to become camper vans. The group came to the realization that it could create its own lifestyle brand and provide a “top-tier product with upscale functionality at an affordable price point,” says Adam Gaedke, executive vice president of operations at Van Horn Automotive Group.
The ProCamp, which sleeps and drives four, handles more like an SUV than an RV, Landgraf says. It also features an awning that doubles the living space and provides added shelter from the elements as well as offering heat and air conditioning when there is access to shore power.
Van Horn offers the more basic Freestyle model as well as the fully loaded Breakaway model, and the vehicles are available for purchase or rental. “ProCamp by Van Horn has found a niche in the RV and camper van markets providing solutions that fit all and any of our customers’ needs,” Landgraf says.