Ask Kathi Seifert how diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) practices have evolved in the business world, and you’ll be met with uproarious laughter.
Clearly the retired Kimberly-Clark Corporation vice president has seen big changes over the last several decades.
“For one, we are talking about it out loud these days,” Seifert says. “I grew up in a male-dominated business environment. There were very few women role models in the business world at that time. Thankfully we’ve come a long way. Have we arrived? I would say not yet, but we’ve made progress.”
And it’s not just gender demographics that are changing. According to data collected by the Pew Research Center, Generation Z is the most racially and ethnically diverse U.S. generation, with 48% coming from communities of color.
While progress continues to be made, the Toward One Wisconsin conference aims to foster a statewide understanding that DEI initiatives are essential to Wisconsin’s economic, social and emotional health.
The conference, founded by Church Mutual Insurance Company and the Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service, was designed to provide up-to-date information, statewide resources and evidence-based tools to help organizations create more equitable and inclusive workplaces and communities.
“It really tries to bring people together to talk about challenges and opportunities, and how we can work better together to make our state stronger going forward,” says Seifert, a 2023 Toward One Wisconsin co-chair.
The first Toward One Wisconsin conference was held in Milwaukee in 2019 with more than 500 participants and 250 presenters.
The 2023 conference will be held April 25-26 in Appleton. Organizers expect several hundred leaders, professionals and advocates from around the state representing sectors including private business, nonprofit, government, health and education.
Seifert says Toward One Wisconsin offers an opportunity for business and community leaders to learn from one another.
“The conference showcases local and regional DEI efforts and things that are making a positive difference around the state,” she says. “It helps to provide people with tools so they can be change agents in their own communities.”
Chakla Davis, senior human resources director for Kimberly-Clark, says DEI programs serve as an important part of talent attraction and retention in today’s competitive labor market.
“We need to be … this beacon for talent, and this conference and us coming together as a community can help foster that,” Davis says. “I think this conference can be a way to come together and [think] about how we take some action to make sure that this community continues to thrive and everyone in it can thrive.”
Headlining the 2023 Toward One Wisconsin conference are two nationally-recognized keynote speakers: Rev. Traci Blackmon, associate general minister of justice and local church ministries for the United Church of Christ, and Wajahat Ali, The Daily Beast columnist and former New York Times writer, TED speaker, and Peabody-nominated producer of the documentary series “The Secret Life of Muslims.”
Attendees can choose from four conference tracks — workforce, community, education or health — depending on their area of focus.
“I think it’s a really innovative idea to focus on diversity, equity and inclusion for the whole state. And to have all these different tracks where over the course of the conference there will be multiple speakers and people can do a deep dive into areas where they want to build their own knowledge,” says Chad Hershner, president and CEO of Special Olympics Wisconsin.
Seifert says businesses and organizations that create systems to promote diversity, equity and inclusion will not only gain a competitive advantage, but investing in individuals holistically pays dividends.
“At the end of the day every human being wants to feel valued and appreciated,” Seifert says. “If there’s any way we can create an environment where everyone is achieving their full potential, then we will all be in a much better place going forward — for ourselves and for generations to come.”