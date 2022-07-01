Nearly 500 business leaders and community members gathered June 9 at Lambeau Field for New North Inc.’s annual summit, which this year was themed “Tech, Talent, Teamwork: Our Home Team Advantage.” The event featured speakers on all three title topics, as well as the unveiling of a digital mosaic and original work of commissioned art celebrating the organization’s “More YOU in NEW” marketing campaign.
Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes praised the region in her opening remarks.
“I tell people if you want to learn what a strong community looks like, go to Green Bay. Go to the New North. See what’s happening there, because it’s just incredible,” she said, pointing to New North Inc. as a catalyst for solving challenges like broadband and clean energy while also championing diversity, equity and inclusion.
Jill Enos, managing director at Titletown Tech, facilitated the technology keynote that featured personal stories from the founders of three of the firm’s 24 investments: Abi Barnes of Amulet, Alex Tyink of Fork Farms and Peter Romenesko of Demiplane. Following the panel, Schneider Executive Vice President Shaleen Devgun highlighted the role of technology in buoying the transportation firm.
The talent keynote was delivered by Bola Delano-Oriaran, professor at St. Norbert College and founder of African Heritage Inc., who focused on the topic of recruiting and retaining Black talent. She shared her story of being born and raised in Nigeria, attending an American HBCU in Georgia, earning her master’s degree in Pennsylvania and eventually landing in Northeast Wisconsin — and embracing it, despite the fact that every community along her journey has featured less and less Black representation. She says she is proof positive that Black talent will come to our very white region, but retention efforts are even more important than recruitment.
Delano-Oriaran used the last portion of her remarks to acknowledge the people who have supported African Heritage since 1998 — including New North Inc. co-chair Michelle Schuler of Microsoft. Schuler was presented a surprise African Heritage “partnership and collaborator” award from longtime board member Sabrina Robins.
Teamwork keynote Steve Jones, the former Kimberly High School football coach and teacher who is now an author and leadership expert, inspired the audience with a message of embracing “mudita” — a Sanskrit word referring to “authentic joy for the success of others.” Each summit attendee received a copy of his book, co-authored with Lucas Jadin, “The Twin Thieves: How Great Leaders Build Great Teams.”
Fond du Lac-based mechanical and fire protection contractor J.F. Ahern Co. was recognized as the 13th annual recipient of New North’s Workplace Excellence Award. President and COO Tony Ahern accepted the honor, acknowledging that the company’s 142-year history “wouldn’t be possible without our employees’ innovative, cutting-edge ideas.”
And while business and technology dominated much of the conversation during the event’s keynotes, breakouts and networking time, it was the arts that had many attendees abuzz. University of Wisconsin-Green Bay music student Aisa Rogers opened the summit by singing the National Anthem and returned later for a rendition of “What the World Needs Now is Love” that accompanied New North President and CEO Barb LaMue’s remarks about the region’s solidarity with Ukraine. Rogers’ powerful singing garnered a standing ovation from attendees.
Gregory Frederic, a Haiti-born artist who has lived and worked in Suamico since 2013 (“2,013 miles away from home,” he noted) unveiled and sold prints of his painting “The Real Up North,” a tribute to the region inspired by the stories told in New North’s “More YOU in NEW” campaign that asked residents — especially those who moved to the region from elsewhere — to share what life in the New North means to them.
“This is a dream,” said Frederic, who acknowledged he was shocked and honored when first approached by LaMue and New North Vice President Renee Torzala about the commission. “Not only did I fall in love with my beautiful wife [Oconto Falls native] Amy Frederic, I fell in love with the community. I feel enriched here. I love living here.”