Get to know: Sharon Verbeten
Freelance writer and editorial director, All Write Creative Services
Whether it’s reading it, writing it or advocating for it, at the crux of Sharon Verbeten’s 30-year career is the written word.
Since November, Verbeten has served as youth services manager at the Manitowoc Public Library, where she oversees a staff of five in planning services and programming for the youth and teen community of Manitowoc County.
In addition to her role at the library, Verbeten is a longtime Insight contributor. She began working with Insight co-founder Margaret LeBrun before the magazine officially launched in 2008 and has written business profiles and features for the magazine ever since.
Verbeten has written cover stories on chocolatiers, health care CEOs, sports team presidents and everything in between, but her subjects all share a couple of common traits.
“The people I’ve talked to over the years are smart and scrappy,” she says. “They have an idea and they follow through on that idea. These are very dedicated people, and they are going to make it happen, whether it’s chocolate or finance or medicine.”
From her birds-eye view of the New North business community, Verbeten has found that the business leaders she has interviewed also share a passion for the region.
“I don’t think I’ve ever heard one person regret locating their business in Northeast Wisconsin. I think that’s my biggest takeaway,” she says. “People love this area, and that’s really hard to fake because we have a lot of snow and cold.”
This month Verbeten is teaching two writing classes at The ArtGarage in Green Bay — one course on memoir and the other on crafting compelling obituaries. (“People think it’s morbid, but it’s not,” Verbeten assures.)
Her number one writing tip — whether it’s an obituary or an Insight cover story — is to “show, don’t tell.”
“Don’t just say your father was a farmer. Show it by describing how he woke at 5 a.m. to milk the cows and his hands were always dry,” she explains. “It’s really about creating a visual of that person.”
— Amelia Compton Wolff
Travel buddy
Sheboygan-based 3 Sheeps Brewing Co. hopes to foster statewide tourism with the release of its new limited-edition Explore Wisconsin Explorer Packs. These curated 12-packs feature three year-round brews and one rotating “Explore Wisconsin” beer with label art featuring Wisconsin destinations. “Aside from being a fantastic state to brew beer, Wisconsin has so many great destinations. This series celebrates some of our state’s greatest while encouraging folks to support our local economy, which has always been important to us,” said Grant Pauly, founder and brewmaster of 3 Sheeps Brewing Co. A limited release Irish Stout will be the inaugural Explore Wisconsin beer, with label art featuring Rib Mountain in Wausau. Eau Claire, Door County, Hayward, Eagle River and the brewery’s hometown of Sheboygan are on the list of featured sites.
Economic driver
Road America in Elkhart Lake has an annual statewide economic impact of $403 million, according to a report by The Washington Economics Group (WEG). According to the study, $254 million of that is in Sheboygan County. This economic activity supports 2,975 jobs, generates $83 million in household income, $131 million in GDP, and $34 million in federal, state and local fiscal revenues throughout the county. WEG added that $354 million of the $403 million in statewide impacts is due to visitor spending on off-site lodging, dining, shopping, travel and entertainment. “Road America is a vital part of our economy, and we are fortunate to have such a world-class facility in our backyard,” said Brian Doudna, executive director of the Sheboygan County Economic Development Corporation.
Women in pipe trades
UA 400 Pipe Trades and the Mechanical Contractors Association hosted their second annual Women in the Pipe Trades open house last month at the UA 400 training center in Kaukauna for more than 100 attendees. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, only 3.8% of welders, 2.3% of plumbers and 1.5% of HVAC technicians were women in 2020. “Making the industry more equitable for women starts with getting the word out to women [about] the opportunities that are available to them,” said Laura Ceja, special representative for training and outreach with the United Association. “The United Association Local 400 Plumbers and Pipefitters open house event does just that, sharing the benefits, showing leadership opportunities, and putting the tools in the hands of women that will make them successful.”