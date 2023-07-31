Get to know: Mandy Kimes
Executive Director, Ripon Chamber of Commerce
Mandy Kimes has spent her first year as the Ripon Chamber of Commerce’s executive director focusing on her top three C’s — communication, connection and change.
This has manifested in different ways, from updating the chamber’s phone system and website to meeting with as many business owners and chamber members as possible. It also has meant making necessary updates to adapt to a changing economic climate.
“A lot of chambers are trying to figure out how to be relevant with the next generation of business owners,” Kimes says. “The world has changed so much; it’s really [about] making big changes so our chamber is ready to serve the challenges of today — it’s not your grandfather’s chamber.”
Originally from the Chicago area, Kimes relocated to Ripon in 2011. (Is it a coincidence that Budget Travel magazine named Ripon one of the “Coolest Small Towns in America” the same year?) She spent nine years as a campus minister at Ripon College, where she coached and mentored students while also working in event planning, networking and fundraising.
“Some of those skills of being a developer and someone who loves to help people reach their full potential have translated now as I try to help Ripon reach its full potential,” she says. “I’ve always been a very community-oriented person, and I find there’s so much beauty in small communities where you can be interwoven in the fabric of what makes a community so special.”
The small but mighty chamber staff consists of Kimes, a part-time assistant and a summer intern who is working on developing an app for the community of 8,000 residents. Kimes also oversees the staff at the Little White Schoolhouse museum, which the chamber owns and operates.
From its volunteer engagement to its historic building restorations, Ripon is known statewide for its thriving downtown business district, acclaimed university and small-town charm.
“Ripon is in a really special time. There’s a lot of energy and momentum,” Kimes says. “I want to see Ripon thrive, and I’m here to help keep the momentum going. I’m thankful for the work that’s been done to get Ripon to where it is now. I’m here just to fan the flame and help people know how special Ripon, Wisconsin is.”
— Amelia Compton Wolff
Retaining talent
The recent First Destination survey, administered annually by University of Wisconsin Oshkosh Career & Professional Development, found that 84.7% of 2021-2022 UWO graduates stayed in Wisconsin. More than 1,500 alumni responded to the survey, which tracks primary post-graduation outcome status. “UWO produces the talent that makes this region go. I am very grateful to our employers and nonprofit organizations for providing internship opportunities for our students,” said Chancellor Andrew Leavitt. “This ‘real-world polish’ allows us to produce great graduates who are ready to start their careers, right here in Wisconsin.” The survey revealed UWO graduates also have a higher post-graduation employment rate — nearly 77% — compared to the national average of 60%.
What’s cooking in Wisconsin
Bravo’s “Top Chef” will film its 21st season in Wisconsin with stops in Milwaukee, Madison and Door County, Bravo Media announced last month. The Emmy Award-winning reality TV series will feature new host and previous “Top Chef” champion Kristen Kish along with a group of “cheftestants” who compete in cooking challenges to win prize money and the title of Top Chef. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation partnership with “Top Chef” was made in cooperation with Travel Wisconsin, Visit Milwaukee, Destination Madison, Destination Door County, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association. “We are honored to be able to welcome ‘Top Chef’ to Wisconsin for its upcoming season,” Gov. Tony Evers said. “I know our diverse culinary traditions will help inspire the participants, captivate viewers and showcase all of the great things Wisconsin has to offer.” The show typically films in late summer and early fall, but exact dates have not been confirmed.
Building together
More than 400 business and industry leaders, economic development professionals and academics from throughout the state will gather Oct. 23-24 at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center in Appleton for the second annual Wisconsin Economic Summit. The theme for this year’s two-day summit is “Together,” and will explore how businesses, nonprofits, educators and economic developers can collaborate to build a thriving economy. Topics will include meeting workforce needs of the future, strengthening communities and infrastructure, and nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship. Registration is now open at wedc.org.