Get to know: Vicki Updike
President and founder, New Sage Strategies
Vicki Updike has long been a champion for helping women succeed in their professional lives. It’s what led her to launch New Sage Strategies, an Appleton leadership development company dedicated to helping women find strategies to build their careers.
A longtime speaker and leadership coach, Updike recently added author to her resume as well, with the launch of her first book, “Navigating Your Journey: Actionable Leadership Lessons for Women Who Want to Have it All.” While women are often told they can have it all, Updike includes an addendum — “whatever ‘it all’ means to you.”
Updike shares about her own journey in the book — her career has included marketing and executive-level roles, culminating with her serving as president of Silver Star Brands in Oshkosh for six years — but it’s really about encouraging women as they navigate their own paths.
“The most important thing it does is it brings leadership lessons to all of us on our journey,” she says.
The idea for writing a book came about after a publisher approached Updike with the prospect after the 2020 Women’s Leadership Conference, an annual event she holds in Green Bay. She seized on the opportunity to help other women tap into their own courage, confidence and fulfillment.
Updike can speak firsthand to the challenges many women face. As she advanced in her career while raising two children, she sometimes experienced her own fears and doubts. During those times, she focused on making her “next best decision” to carry her through the uncertainty.
“My objective is to help women embrace their value and exude that value through confidence, influence and a strong leadership presence,” she says.
To order a copy of Updike’s book, visit vickiupdike.com/book-navigating-your-journey.
Go, Big Blue!
After nearly 210,000 votes were cast over multiple rounds, the 140-ton Navy crane from Broadwind Heavy Fabrications in Manitowoc, also called Big Blue, was named the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group present the contest each year to recognize manufacturers. Roughly 8,000 manufacturers employ nearly 500,000 people in Wisconsin, or one in six workers.
Come skate away
The City of Neenah debuted The Plaza at Gateway Park, a year-round gathering place for the community. It features an ice skating rink for public use from November to March. From April to October, when the venue doesn’t have ice, it will be used for events like concerts and art fairs. The Plaza was a gift to the city, funded by donations from about 50 individuals, families and companies. John Bergstrom, chairman and CEO of Bergstrom Automotive, led the effort.
Live theater returns
Northern Sky Theater is excited to offer live shows once again. In 2022, the theater plans to present two shows outdoors in Peninsula State Park during the summer: “Love Stings” and “Fishing for the Moon.” Indoors at the Gould Theater, the company will present “Dad’s Season Tickets” and “Sunflowered.”
The two shows at the park will run in repertory six nights a week. At the Gould, “Dad’s Season Tickets” will take place in the summer, and “Sunflowered” will premiere in the fall. A ticket sale date will be announced in early 2022.