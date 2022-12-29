Get to know:
Jason Mathwig
Industry Alliance Director, New North, Inc.
Relationship-building has been at the core of Jason Mathwig’s professional life for nearly two decades, and he plans to continue that in his new role as industry alliance director at New North, Inc.
“I’m excited to really focus on relationship-building and learn more about people. I love learning about what other people do and about other organizations,” says Mathwig, who started his new position in December. “It’s exciting to learn about all the cool things our communities are doing — that so many people don’t even know exist — because we are doing some cool stuff.”
The Eau Claire native has spent the last 15 years in higher education, working in a variety of positions from admissions to education outreach. Most recently, Mathwig served as the director of camps and conferences at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. Much of his work focused on collaborative efforts with the university and community organizations to create partnerships and outreach opportunities for K-12 students.
“These past 15 years [have] really prepared me for this next step,” Mathwig says. “I’ve been looking for a new challenge where I can utilize my best skills — and a lot of that is networking, building relationships and program management. I think this position will lend itself to that.”
In the role, Mathwig will lead industry alliance outreach and engagement efforts through strategic partnerships with regional employers, as well as workforce development, educational and community-based organizations. He also will provide operational support for the NEW Digital Alliance and NEW Construction Alliance, including project management oversight for alliance-based activities.
“There will be a focus on the talent side of things, and being an advocate and champion for companies to figure out how we can best serve them,” Mathwig says. “I’m intrigued in helping this 18-county footprint continue to grow and make it a destination place.”
— Amelia Compton Wolff
New business major
Lawrence University in Appleton is introducing a new business and entrepreneurship major beginning in the 2023-2024 academic year. The program centers on global entrepreneurship and the broader impact of business on communities through a liberal arts lens. Seven faculty members from across multiple disciplines worked for the past year to build on the strength of the university’s existing innovation & entrepreneurship (I&E) program. “The major requires students to combine learning critical thinking and problem analysis, but also how to put this knowledge into practice through internships and practicums,” said Claudena Skran, the Edwin & Ruth West Professor of Economics and Social Science and professor of government who chairs Lawrence’s I&E program. Students can choose from four focus areas — entrepreneurship, arts entrepreneurship, business analytics, and natural resources and energy management.
Artful announcement
Downtown Green Bay, Inc. announced its newest arts and culture event, Artfest Green Bay, will debut July 28-30, 2023. The event will feature art vendors, music, food, demonstrations and more. Artfest Green Bay will raise funds for projects in the downtown and Olde Main Street districts including murals, art installations and streetscape improvements. “Art is an important part of a vibrant downtown,” said Jeff Mirkes, executive director of Downtown Green Bay, Inc. “Artfest Green Bay will allow our organization to continue to beautify and grow our thriving downtown, and the business community will embrace the opportunity to host this event.”
Sustainable accelerator
The U.S. Venture Sustainability Accelerator, a recently-announced startup accelerator program, is a new partnership between U.S. Venture and gener8tor that will support high-growth companies in the sustainability and mobility spaces. Appleton tech entrepreneur Andrew Schmitz, the founder of Proceed.app, will lead the accelerator as managing director. “We are thrilled to have Andrew lead this important initiative,” said Chuck Dauk, chief innovation and transformation officer at U.S. Venture. “His startup experience and local connections will be a great resource for the founders who receive investment through the U.S. Venture Sustainability Accelerator.” The 12-week accelerator will launch March 23 and conclude June 15 with a startup showcase.