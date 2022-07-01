Shawn Anthony Robinson was 18 years old when he learned how to read. A UW-Oshkosh program for adult learners with dyslexia, he says, opened up his world. Since that time, he has earned three degrees and become an internationally renowned literacy expert, sharing his story of “special ed to PhD.”
In 2018 Robinson and his wife Inshirah, along with his fraternity brother Brandon Hadnot, embarked on a journey aimed at reaching kids who could see themselves in the story of a Black boy battling dyslexia. And just like that, a superhero was born.
“Dr. Dyslexia Dude,” the hero of a graphic novel based on Robinson’s real-life origin story, is now the star of three comic books, with a fourth on the way. Robinson has traveled the world in a full superhero costume promoting the series and sharing his insights, including national media interviews. Through a partnership between the NBA’s Golden State Warriors and the nonprofit Decoding Dyslexia, the book was part of a virtual event featuring Gary Payton II. Robinson also recently appeared on the “Shark Tank”-inspired web series “Project Pitch-It” from the UW-Milwaukee Lubar Entrepreneurship Center, winning its $10,000 prize.
The first book has sold 8,000 copies, and Robinson says once it reaches 10,000 he plans to start funding a scholarship through the International Dyslexia Association. He and Inshirah are the authors; Hadnot is the illustrator. The books are for everyone, but especially Black and dyslexic youth.
“It’s different from most comic books, not just because it’s themed around dyslexia but because it has a superhero who is a Black boy,” Robinson says, adding that he frequently gets emails from teachers saying the Dr. Dyslexia Dude books have inspired non-readers to want to be “a teacher like Dr. Robinson.”
Robinson says that, in many different ways, overcoming dyslexia has taught him the power of language. Messages like “I’m dumb,” “I’m too slow,” and “I can’t” have a way of speaking themselves into existence in the absence of representation for “I can.” He hopes his character and graphic novels can be exactly that much-needed inspiration.
“It just changes students’ narratives and gives them hope,” he says. “That’s really what we’re trying to do: give kids hope.”
— Kate Bruns
Titling the town
Green Bay ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, on U.S. News and World Report’s recently-released lists of “Cheapest Cities to Live” and “Best Places to Live for 2022-2023.” The rankings are of the nation’s 150 most populous metro areas (three — Green Bay, Madison and Milwaukee — are in Wisconsin) and are based in part on data from the U.S. Census, FBI, and U.S. Department of Labor. Only Huntsville, Alabama, and Colorado Springs, Colorado outranked Titletown for livability in the survey.
Lambeau leaping across the pond
On July 23, another kind of football is coming to historic Lambeau Field for the first time as the newly crowned German Bundesliga champions FC Bayern Munich and English Premier League champions Manchester City are set to square off in a historic exhibition match in Green Bay. “Our home stadium is renowned for its history and tradition, and we’re honored to host two equally historic clubs from across the pond,” Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said. “We’re looking forward to seeing their devoted supporters from around the world attend Lambeau Field’s debut soccer match.”
Land we love
Crossroads at Big Creek, a land preserve and nature center in Sturgeon Bay, has launched an 8-week residential academic program for adult learners called Land Restoration School. “On completion of the 8-week program, students should expect to have the knowledge and skill set to be employed in the ecological restoration field or start their own operation as a budding entrepreneur,” according to the program’s website. The first cohort of 6-12 students is in session June 13-Aug. 5.