Appleton entrepreneur Ryan McMurtrie has always enjoyed debates — not the political ones where candidates try to outshout each other — but thoughtful discussions where real ideas are shared and the tone is respectful.
He hopes a tool he’s developed called Collective Reflection will bring together people who think differently to discuss complex issues in a respectful way. While currently a web-based tool, it will eventually be developed into an app. Designed by Blue Door Consulting in Oshkosh, the tool is used in a group setting where two individuals square off on a crucial and contemporary topic in front of an audience. Spectators vote to rate the conversation based on the debaters’ respect, time management, open-mindedness and accuracy. The debaters see real-time reactions to their conversations, providing a feedback loop that results in civil discourse.
“It’s about having civil discussions and realizing that while this other person may not have the same beliefs as you, they are not your enemy,” says McMurtrie, who also works at United Financial Group, Inc. “I’ve been passionate about debate and discussion since I was a child. Now I’m trying to develop something that helps people share differing ideas.”
Right now, Collective Reflection is being tested as a web-based tool at a few in-person events. Based on feedback, developing the app will be next.
McMurtrie says when attending debates, he always comes away thinking a little bit differently.
“I believe the best solutions are arrived at through people who think differently sharing their ideas in a constructive way,” McMurtrie says. “These types of (debate events) will allow us to all have better conversations, whether we disagree or agree on a topic. I think as those conversations happen, we can become a less divisive society.”
Winning brew
Sweet Peel from Stubborn Brothers Brewery in Shawano earned a gold medal in the American Wheat Beer category at the 35th Great American Beer Festival.
Owners Aaron and Erik Gilling opened the Shawano beer pub in June 2020 after spending more than three years renovating the city’s historic Crescent Theater.
Make your move
The Greater Green Bay Chamber has launched a new talent attraction website designed to reach out to potential employees and show them why moving their career and life to the greater Green Bay area is a good idea.
The website includes testimonials and can be a resource for businesses to reach out to new talent or community members to send to family members and friends who don't live in Green Bay but may consider relocating.
Children’s garden expanding
The children’s garden at Green Bay Botanical Garden is getting a whole new look. The garden recently launched an $11.5 million Nature Nurtures Capital Campaign that will transform the current half-acre children’s garden into a 2.5-acre family attraction, which will open in 2023.
The expansion will include a handicap-accessible tree house, a splash pad, educational areas and a play area made of natural materials. Construction will begin next year.