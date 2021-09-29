Get to know:Jeff Mikorski
Executive Director, Waupaca County Economic Development Corp.
After more than 20 years, the Waupaca County Economic Development Corp. has a new leader. Jeff Mikorski took on the role of executive director after longtime leader David Thiel retired.
Mikorski, who worked with municipalities in the past, says his experience with public/private partnerships is key to the WCEDC’s continuing success.
“I really enjoy working with both developers and municipalities to get things done,” he says, adding that he’s working with a municipality and a developer to bring a new hotel to the county.
While helping communities recruit more development and working with current businesses to help them grow are important, Mikorski says the lack of reliable broadband throughout the county is a bigger issue.
“Without having broadband in place, it’s one more reason someone will decide to live in a different county and work here. They may eventually get tired of the drive and look for a job closer to home. We want people to work where they live,” he says. “The issues of workforce development and connectivity are linked.”
While Waupaca County is working on a plan to fill in some of the gaps, Mikorski also is working with New North, Inc. on its broadband initiatives.
“I think we will have some good options coming out of that,” he says. “We need to start identifying where the problems are and find solutions.”
Like everywhere else, Mikorski says county businesses are struggling to find workers, with some companies putting expansion plans on hold since they don’t have enough employees.
“We need to focus on the recreational opportunities and the quality of life here to get more people and employees to live here,” he says. “We have a lot to offer.”
Shining a light on mental health
Four Northeast Wisconsin nonprofits have launched an awareness campaign about how chronic stress from the pandemic is affecting mental health. Thanks to funds from the Basic Needs Giving Partnership, Family Services of Northeast Wisconsin, Foundations Health & Wholeness, Samaritan Counseling Center and Catalpa Health are working together to encourage people to seek help before they reach a mental health crisis.
“What we want people to do is to take a moment to ask themselves if they are OK — mentally and emotionally. And if they aren’t, we really want them to talk to someone they trust about it,” says Lois Mischler, president and CEO of Family Services.
Champion curds
Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese in Luxemburg now has the right to call its cheese curds the best in the world. The cheesemaker’s curds took the first two spots at the World Dairy Expo’s Championship Dairy Product Contest in the open cheese category. In August, the cheese curds won the top prize at the Wisconsin State Fair.
Sheboygan startup wins big
Debtle, a Sheboygan startup owned by Houston and Stephanie Hoskins, won the top prize — $20,000 — in the Summerfest Tech pitch competition in Milwaukee. Debtle was founded in 2019 and is a platform designed to help organizations and individuals easily negotiate and settle consumer debt, such as medical bills.