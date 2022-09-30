Get to know:
Sheng Riechers
Senior Communications Specialist, City of Appleton
Sheng Riechers joined the City of Appleton Mayor’s Office as its senior communications specialist in September 2020, in the midst of a global pandemic and national political unrest. Not to mention, Appleton’s new mayor Jake Woodford, who was 29 years old at the time, had been sworn into office less than six months prior.
“It fits my personality. I thrive off of chaos,” Riechers says. “It was a tumultuous time in human history, and I wanted to utilize my skills in a way that would benefit the city I live in.”
After earning a degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Riechers spent seven years rising through the ranks in an advertising agency where she developed her talents for effectively communicating and collaborating with disparate audiences.
“My role is really about community engagement and connecting with people, making sure whatever the city is up to is being communicated appropriately to everyone, no matter their station in life,” Riechers says.
In addition to collaborating with 14 city departments, Riechers’ job requires her to communicate the city’s news with more than 75,000 Appleton residents. Her communications philosophy hinges on equitable access for all residents, especially marginalized and minority populations.
A classic example Riechers points to is building a fence — white, middle class, English-speaking residents will be able to navigate the ordinances and permits required to build a fence relatively easily by going online or picking up the phone. A non-English-speaking Afghan immigrant will have a much harder time.
“We are always looking at the world through that lens,” she says. “Here is something that should be offered easily to everyone, but depending on who you are it isn’t always that way. How can we make changes [to our communications] to make sure it is that way?”
Reaching out to individuals in these communities and making personal connections is one place to start. Riechers’ favorite part of her job is volunteering with local organizations like Rhythms of the World and Imagine Fox Cities.
“In my role, civic service is really encouraged,” she says. “How else do you know how to serve people if you aren’t doing hard work with them?”
While she sometimes misses the unbridled creativity of the advertising world, the wide-reaching impact of working in local government is a new source of inspiration for Riechers.
“A real gem of this job has been uncovering that sense of purpose in my life,” she says.
