Business development
Fox Communities Credit Union and the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers announced the extension of the naming rights agreement for the Fox Club at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. Fox Communities Credit Union has been the presenting sponsor of the Fox Club since 2014. This extension takes that partnership through the 2033 season.
BayCare Clinic Pain & Rehab Medicine is offering a new treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration: spinal cord stimulation for the treatment of diabetic neuropathy. Drs. Christopher Howson and Ryan Clark offer the Intellis and Vanta spinal cord stimulation implant systems. They are manufactured by Medtronic.
Faith Technologies Incorporated invested in the Wisconsin-based venture capital firm TitletownTech. Founded by the Green Bay Packers and Microsoft, TitletownTech’s vision is to form a powerful, collaborative network to create, build and invest in new technologies and bring new ventures to market.
Appleton International Airport announced that Allegiant Airlines will operate a non-stop flight from Appleton to Portland, Oregon June 15-Aug. 13. Allegiant is announcing eight additional routes nationwide, and Appleton is one of the airports selected for expansion.
AriensCo is adding to its equipment offerings with a new line of walk-behind mowers under the Ariens brand. The RAZOR lineup will be available in spring 2023 at Ariens dealers in the U.S. and Canada, as well as retail stores in select markets.
Hoffmaster Group, Inc., a leading U.S. manufacturer of premium disposable tableware, announced the acquisition of Paterson Pacific Parchment Company, a Nevada-based producer of foodservice paper and parchment products. Hoffmaster will assume operations for Paterson as part of its family of production facilities.
Foundations Health & Wholeness is now offering mental health therapy services at no cost for foster families, foster youth and teens, and the biological families of foster youth associated with the Foster Care by Foundations program.
Pierce Manufacturing Inc. announced it has secured a purchase order from the City of Madison Fire Department for a Pierce Volterra electric pumper. The purchase order agreement follows an 18-month placement of a Pierce Volterra pumper at the department’s busiest station, Station No. 8, making it the first electric fire truck in service in North America.
Neuroscience Group neurosurgeon Dr. Sumon Bhattacharjee is now seeing patients at the Prevea Sheboygan Medical Office Building, located at 3113 Saemann Ave. Bhattacharjee performs surgery at Prevea Health’s partner hospital, HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan.
Packer Freight has joined the SmartWay Transport Partnership, an innovative collaboration between the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the industry that provides a framework to assess the environmental and energy efficiency of goods movement supply chains.
Van Horn Automotive Group has acquired David Hobbs Honda of Glendale. It is Van Horn’s first Honda dealership and its first location in metro Milwaukee. Van Horn plans to increase the pre-owned vehicle selection by 200 units immediately and build a new Honda facility in the next three years.
GO Transit, the public transportation service in the Greater Oshkosh area in partnership with Winnebago County, will launch GO Connect, a new microtransit service, April 3. GO Connect will replace intercity Route 10, which ends April 1, by providing a flexible ride-scheduling service that will transport riders between the Oshkosh Downtown Transit Center located at 926 Dempsey Trail and the Neenah Transit Center located at the corner of East Doty Ave. and Walnut Street.
Krause Brokerage Services, LLC has acquired USA-LTC, a California-based brokerage firm that specializes in long-term care insurance, including employer-sponsored worksite LTCI for businesses offering LTCI as a benefit to their staff.
Business comings and goings
On Feb. 11, Northeast Wisconsin Hmong Professionals opened its new facility at 1444 Northland Ave. in Appleton. The new building provides a safe space for Hmong elders to connect with each other, youth to practice cultural dances and professionals to network.
Patients are seeing Orthopedics & Sports Medicine BayCare Clinic providers at the new Horizon Square building at 1110 Kepler Dr. in the I-43 Business Center. BayCare Clinic’s orthopedics and sports medicine services in Green Bay are consolidated at this location.
Oshkosh Area United Way will move in April from 21 W. New York Ave. to 16 Washington Ave. The Washington Ave. location is managed by 404 N. Main, LLC.
Children’s Wisconsin Appleton Clinic opened March 6. The 50,000-square-foot clinic at 2575 E. Evergreen Dr. will provide lab and imaging services to the region.
A permanent, free walk-in orthopedics clinic opened in February at Bellin Health in Marinette. The clinic will be staffed by a licensed athletic trainer.
The Natural Boutique remodeled and reopened its Neenah store with a new look and more all-natural, plant-based, environmentally cautious products. The updated store will now feature home products refill service for items like laundry detergent, all-purpose cleaners, and shampoo, allowing customers additional savings while helping to reduce packaging waste.
The Greater Green Bay Chamber announced the opening of its Global Business Hub. The Hub is housed inside the existing Urban Hub, at 340 N. Broadway, Ste. 200 in Green Bay. The Global Business Hub is a global entry point for connectivity in the North American market.
Hartman’s Bakery reopened in March following a closure caused by a fire last summer. The fire at the Manitowoc location caused the stores in Two Rivers and Plymouth to close as well because the baking was done in Manitowoc.
Construction
Bayland Buildings is working on or has completed projects for Chilton Fire Department, Hobart Fire Department, Oak Park Dental, Buddy’s Vets, and World Wide Sign.
The Blue at the Trail residential project in Kimberly is moving forward with the approval of a planned use development for the first trail and Fox River-front condominium building. The Blue at the Trail development is the latest addition to The Cedars riverfront redevelopment at the former NewPage Paper Mill site. Upon completion, the development will include 180 multi-family condominium units, 58 townhomes and 16 single-family homes.
Green Bay Area Sports Organization has launched a capital campaign to raise $200,000 to complete construction of an indoor skate park at 2351 Holmgren Way. The park will feature 20,000 square feet of state-of-the-art facilities designed to meet the needs of skaters of all skill levels.
Education
The Cofrin School of Business at University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has received the 2023 Inspiring Programs in Business Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine. The Inspiring Programs in Business Award honors colleges and universities that encourage and assist students from underrepresented groups to enter the field of business. UW-Green Bay Cofrin School of Business’ “Transcripts to Resumes” program will be featured along with 21 other recipients in an upcoming issue of the magazine.
Ripon College received a $150,000 Humanities Initiatives for Colleges and Universities grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities. The grant will fund a three-year effort connecting faculty and students with cultural institutions. It’s expected to involve approximately 15 faculty members at Ripon and Marian University, up to a dozen community partners at area arts and humanities organizations stretching from Baraboo to Oshkosh, and three distinguished visiting scholars from Princeton University, Stanford University and Cornell University.
Green Bay Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy will be the commencement speaker at St. Norbert College May 14 in the Mulva Family Fitness & Sports Center on campus. In addition to giving the commencement address, Murphy will be given an honorary doctorate.
Awards
Acuity Insurance is the top-ranked Wisconsin-domiciled carrier in the 2023 CRASH Network Insurer Report Card. Acuity is also ranked No. 1 in the Great Lakes Region that consists of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio. CRASH Network surveyed more than 1,000 collision repair shops across the country for its 2023 Insurer Report Card.
Fox World Travel has been recognized as a 2023 ALG Vacations Elite Diamond Preferred Travel Agency. Only 5% of travel agencies nationwide selling leisure travel have been honored with the ALGV Diamond Preferred status.
The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center was listed as No. 80 in the Top 200 Theatres Worldwide by Pollstar. The publication features data collected from top performers, clubs and amphitheaters from around the globe.
Miller Electric has been named a Pulse Champion of Young Professionals by the Fox Cities Chamber. This designation recognizes employers that pledge to provide support and a positive work environment for YPs within their companies.
For the second year in a row, ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton has been awarded on Newsweek’s list of World’s Best Hospitals 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.
Mercury Marine’s Mercury Avator 7.5e outboard motor recently received the Innovation Award at the Miami International Boat Show.
Seven Wisconsin companies made the 2023 World’s Most Ethical Companies list by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Ethisphere Institute, including Oshkosh Corp. Other Wisconsin companies on the list are: Clarios, Glendale; Cuna Mutual, Madison; Johnson Controls, Glendale; Kohl’s, Menomonee Falls; Manpower Group, Milwaukee; and Rockwell Automation, Milwaukee. The evaluation process includes a 200-point assessment, documentation, and research into an organization’s reputation and ethical practices.
Bellin Hospital announced that it has been recognized by Healthgrades as a 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Award and Outstanding Patient Experience Award recipient. Bellin Hospital is the only hospital in Wisconsin to be recognized among the top 10% in the nation for both patient safety and patient experience in 2023.
Grants
New North employers will get $1.45 million through the Wisconsin Fast Forward grant program with support training for workers in high-demand sectors. New North grant recipients include: Bank of Luxemburg in Kewaunee County; Green Bay Area Public Schools in Brown County; Masters Gallery Foods Inc. in Sheboygan County; Nemak USA in Sheboygan County; Old Wisconsin Sausage in Sheboygan County; Federal-Mogul Piston Rings, LLC in Manitowoc County and Fincantieri Marine Group LLC in Marinette County.
The M&M Area Community Foundation has partnered with Peshtigo National Bank to introduce a teacher incentive program. This program will provide a grant to teachers who include financial literacy in their students’ curriculum. School staff throughout Marinette and Menominee counties participating in the MMACF’s Future Fund children’s savings account program are eligible to apply.
All the rest
Above and Beyond Children’s Museum in Sheyboygan reopened March 7 after being closed since Christmas due to water damage from burst pipes caused by a cold weather outbreak. The museum continues fundraising toward its $100,000 goal. Fundraising highlights include two matching donations of $25,000 each from an anonymous donor and Efroymson Family Fund. Local brewery 3 Sheeps Brewing Co. hosted a taproom takeover that raised $11,000.
The Community Foundation for the Fox Valley is ending its annual Celebrating Volunteers awards gala. The inaugural Celebrating Volunteers awards event was held in 1998. With the conclusion of the Celebrating Volunteers event, Volunteer Fox Cities and Celebrate Diversity Fox Cities will combine their two summer events — Give Back Bash and the Fox Cities Community Cookout — for a family-friendly event focused on celebrating local diversity and volunteerism on June 17.
Oshkosh Defense, a wholly owned subsidiary of Oshkosh Corporation, has filed a formal bid protest with the U.S. Government Accountability Office over the U.S. Army’s recent award decision with respect to its Joint Light Tactical Vehicle follow-on contract. The independent GAO review of the procurement decision was initiated by Oshkosh March 6.
On March 9, United Way Fox Cities celebrated a successful community campaign that raised $8.5 million. The 2022 United Way Fox Cities Community Campaign was spearheaded by co-chairs Imran Andrabi (ThedaCare) and Becky Tuchscherer (retired); Leadership Giving chair, Kim Underhill (retired); Emerging Leaders chair Brenton Teeling (Legacy Private Trust Company) and vice-chair Ryan Batley (Best Western Bridgewood Resort Hotel & Conference Center); and LINC co-chairs Morgan Hilgart (Miron Construction Co., Inc.) and Jada Leonard (U.S. Venture, Inc.).
The U.S. Coast Guard started ice breaking in Green Bay the week of March 13. It is expected that shipping season for the Port of Green Bay will start by early April, when U.S. Oil is scheduled to resume shipment of fuel products.