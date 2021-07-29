New hires
Family Services of Northeast Wisconsin, Inc. announced Lois Mischler as its new president and CEO. Mischler replaces former CEO Jeff Vande Leest, who is retiring after 25 years with the organization.
Nadine Machkovech was named executive director of Rise Together. Machkovech replaces former executive director Anthony Alvarado, who became chairman of the organization’s board of directors.
Skogen’s Festival Foods hired Leslie Atkinson as vice president of marketing.
Community First Credit Union announced hires. Kyle Mann joined Community First Financial Advisors as a registered financial adviser serving members of Community First Credit Union. Bill Gunckel was named vice president of information security. Craig Gloudemans was promoted to vice president of finance.
Melissa DeVantier was named vice president in the trust department of Nicolet Wealth Management.
Josh Moon was named director of intercollegiate athletics at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.
Michael Flowers joined the TitletownTech Equity League team.
Megan Schuessler was named chief development officer at Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes.
Steven Charapata was named aftermarket sales executive specializing in controls obsolescence at Paper Converting Machine Co.
Timber Smith joined the City of Appleton as diversity, equity and inclusion coordinator.
Matthew Suttner joined AEGIS Financial in Oshkosh as a wealth manager.
Envision Greater Fond du Lac hired Raina Jeffery as director of small business and entrepreneurship.
Eric Broten was named director of business retention and expansion at Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce.
Nancy Schultz joined Shawano Country Chamber of Commerce as program coordinator for Leadership Shawano County.
Element hired Samantha Dooley as account executive.
The Greater Green Bay Chamber announced hires: Patrick Stumpf, economic development communications manager; and Becky Pfeiffer, executive assistant.
Lori Villarreal joined Carnivore Meat Co. as accounting specialist.
Immel Construction announced new hires: Sam Shirley, risk control manager; Mark Miner, director of risk management; and Ben Metz, warehouse technician.
Woodward Radio Group Active Rock radio station RAZOR 94.7/104.7 named Decker as its new midday and afternoon host, replacing Cutter, who moved to sister station WAPL as a morning show co-host teaming with Rick McNeal for the “Rick and Cutter Show.”
Orthopedic surgeon Bryan Larson joined Bellin Health Titletown Sports Medicine.
Keller, Inc. announced new hires: Alex Pelishek, mechanic; Brian Mulroy, supervisor; Dick Daehnert, project manager; Devon Stank and Austin Doering, building craftsmen; and Nick Kufalk, field engineering technician. Wally Wildenberg was promoted to supervisor, and Noah Gauthier was promoted to building erection leadman.
Prevea Health announced new hires: orthopedic surgeon Lee Hash; family medicine nurse practitioner Beth Van Ess; and pediatrician Rebecca Gehrmann.
Promotions
John P. Thayer was promoted to executive vice president, head of wealth management at Associated Bank. He will also serve as the CEO for Associated Trust Co. and chairman of the board for Associated Investment Services Inc.
Fabio Bordignon was named general manager at Fincantieri Marinette Marine. He will oversee the finance, HR, legal, compliance, and environmental, health and safety departments.
Shari Kronschnabel was promoted to CFO and joined the ownership team at The Stiegler Co.
C.J. Crowther was promoted to national sales manager at Springside Cheese.
Awards/recognitions/certifications
The Wireless History Foundation announced Pat Riordan, Cellcom’s chairman of the board and former CEO, will be inducted into the Wireless Hall of Fame.
Lawrence University honored five faculty members with annual awards: Gustavo Fares, Excellence in Scholarship; Rebecca Perry; Excellent Teaching by an Early Career Faculty Member; Massimiliano Verità, Excellence in Teaching; and Catherine Wilda and Judy Mueller, Outstanding Teaching in Wisconsin.
Acuity Senior Commercial Field Underwriter Keri Herlong was honored by the International Association of Insurance Professionals as the Risk Management Professional of the Year.
St. Norbert College Alumni Daniel Pichler, Karen Stuckey and Judith Koeppl received annual alumni awards.
HSHS selected Desarae Rhode, an emergency department nurse at HSHS St. Nicholas, as its 2020 Nurse of the Year.
Daniel Budreau, a general surgeon with Aurora BayCare General & Vascular Surgery, earned board certification from the American Board of Surgery. He received certification in surgery and surgical care.
Board appointments
Oshkosh Area United Way named Bryan Brandt and Brenda Haines as co-chairs for the 2021 fundraising campaign.
The Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region announced board of director and officer appointments: Peter Mariahazy, chair; Beth Flaherty, vice chair; Laura Meronk, secretary and vice chair; Melanie Miller, treasurer and vice chair; Greg Pawlak, vice chair; Jim Prosser, vice chair; Jon Stellmacher, past chair; and Stephanie Vrabec, vice chair. Board of director members include: Rayon Brown, David Gross, James Johnson, Jeff Lang, Mike Mader, Pa Lee Moua,Michelle Schuler, Shipra Seefeldt, Chuck Self, Kathryn Sieman, Reg Wydeven and Manny Vasquez.
Catalpa Health added new members to its board of directors: Shaun A. Gunderson, J. J. Keller and Associates, and Michael Bergmann, Ascension Wisconsin of the Fox Valley Region.
NeighborWorks Green Bay named North Shore Bank Vice President, Consumer Lending Manager Chris Boland as chairman of its board.
Cellcom CEO Mark Naze was elected as the Competitive Carriers Association’s chairman of the board.
Shari Steeno, IT vice president of enterprise technology solutions at Thrivent Financial, has joined the NEW Digital Alliance Executive Committee.
GreenStone Farm Credit Services named Michael Feight and Bruce Lewis to its board of directors.
The American Board of Emergency Medicine granted board certification to Dr. Jacob Clark and Dr. William J. Wagner, medical specialists at BayCare Clinic.
Yadira Rein was appointed by Gov. Tony Evers to the Outagamie County Circuit Court. Rein will fill a vacancy created by the election of judge Gregory B. Gill Jr. to the Court of Appeals, District III.