Business development
Celerant Capital acquired fifth-generation beverage company Krier Foods.
Endries International, Inc. acquired Montgomery, Alabama-based Store Room Fasteners.
Symbiont joined architectural engineering firm Mead & Hunt.
Horicon Bank and Cornerstone Community Bank announced plans to merge.
Consolidated Construction Co. Inc. in Appleton acquired James J. Calmes and Sons Construction in Kaukauna. Calmes will be renamed Calmes Construction Services, a Division of Consolidated Construction Co., Inc.
Bug Tussel Wireless has acquired Northwoods Connect of Rhinelander.
The Wisconsin Herd and the Milwaukee Bucks entered into a multi-year extension of their lease at Oshkosh Arena, which will continue to be the home of Herd basketball.
A Green Bay investment group managed by Besaw & Associates Realty Ltd. acquired two office buildings in downtown Green Bay at 164 N. Broadway and 425 Pine Street and will lease the properties as office space. U.S. Bank’s offices will occupy the first two floors of 425 Pine St.
Green Bay Packaging Inc. acquired Interstate Packaging Corp. of Minnesota.
Bank First Corporation has announced an Aug. 12 merger with Denmark Bancshares, Inc., parent company of Denmark State Bank.
Professional Plating Inc. in Brillion is expanding with a new $4.3 million zinc rack plating machine that will increase production efficiency.
Business comings and goings
The Greater Green Bay Community Foundation moved to the historic train depot located at 400 S. Washington St. in downtown Green Bay.
Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity will consolidate its Fox Cities Habitat ReStore locations in Appleton. The ReStore East site, located at 3000 E. College Ave., will close by Oct. 1. All staff and volunteers at the ReStore East location can relocate to the ReStore West location.
Rise Fitness opened in Sheboygan.
Fox Communities Credit Union is moving its headquarters in Appleton from 3401 E. Calumet St. to a recently purchased building at 2201 E. Enterprise Ave. by the end of the year.
Bank of Luxemburg opened its ninth location at 325 Cardinal Lane in Howard.
ThedaCare and Neuroscience Group opened ThedaCare Medical Center-Orthopedic, Spine and Pain in Appleton on July 25. The $144 million facility is the region’s only comprehensive health center specializing in orthopedic, spine and pain.
Construction
Hampton Inn Stadium District began construction on a new venue in Green Bay.
Faith Technologies Incorporated unveiled the new 9,000-square-foot off-grid facility Lakeside Vision Center in Chilton.
S.C. Swiderski, LLC marked the official opening of the apartment community SCS Shawano. SCS also donated $30,000 to nonprofit organizations in Wisconsin to recognize its 30th anniversary.
FASTechnology Group LLC opened its new location at 2022 School St. in Two Rivers.
Keller, Inc. is working on or completing projects for MBW Inc. in Hartford, Baumann Endeavors in Medford, Filtration Concepts Inc. in Lannon, BlastOne International in Marinette, Ashley HomeStore in Sheboygan, and Brentwood Animal Hospital in Oak Creek. Keller also worked on the new Community Blood Center building at 4330 W. Spencer Street in Appleton, next door to the former donor center.
The Town of Sheboygan started construction on the 99-acre, 600-unit, mixed-use “North Town” development project by Van Horn Development northeast of the Interstate 43 and State 42 interchange.
Tri City Auto Sales LLC is building a new 6,400-square-foot facility in Menasha, with Frontier Builders & Consultants as the general contractor. Tri City Auto Sales’ existing building will be leveled and the car lot expanded.
The Village of Kimberly announced the latest addition to The Cedars riverfront redevelopment: The Blue at the Trails neighborhood — a 22-acre riverfront community concept with condominiums and townhomes set among common area green spaces and walking paths.
Prevea Health opened its second Fox Valley location: a new health center in Grand Chute.
Georgia-Pacific officially broke ground in July on a $500 million addition to its Green Bay Broadway Mill, nicknamed “Project Cinco.” The new papermaking complex will encompass a new paper machine and generate 100-plus new jobs.
The Sheboygan Common Council approved a development agreement with Sheboygan Southpoint Development, LLC, to build a 100,000-square-foot “spec” industrial building in the SouthPointe Enterprise Campus.
Awards
CMD Corporation has been certified as a gold-level Employee Friendly Workplace by the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce.
Fehr Graham was named to Engineering News Record’s Top 500 Design Firms list. Fehr Graham has also been named to the 2022 Zweig Hot Firm list.
J. F. Ahern Co. received the 2022 New North Workplace Excellence Award.
Fox World Travel was recognized as “2022 Best Travel Agency” in six different community choice award programs throughout Wisconsin.
Clutch, a data-driven company that compiles reviews and other information, named Weidert Group a Top Wisconsin B2B Service Provider for 2022.
Bellin Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus quality achievement award.
Acuity is the overall winner of the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies’ 2022 Award in Innovation.
AriensCo received a Business Friend of the Environment Award from Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce.
The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay received a silver environmental rating from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education.
Engineering News-Record’s list of the Top 400 Contractors includes Miron Construction Co., Inc. at number 68.
Robinson, Inc., was named as one of only seven companies worldwide to receive a top Gold Award from Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG out of the company’s approximately 1,000 suppliers.
The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce welcomed MilliporeSigma as the organization’s newest gold member. MilliporeSigma had been a regular corporate member since 2021.
BRING Studios’ “Brighter Dreams” television commercial that was recently produced for WG&R Furniture won four national industry awards, including honors from Telly, Viddy, Hermes and Communicator.
The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh College of Nursing was recognized as one of the top 100 public nursing schools in the nation for 2022 by Nursing Schools Almanac.
Education
The UW-Sheboygan County Foundation is merging with the UW-Green Bay Foundation to create efficiencies.
The SSM Health Ripon Community Hospital medical staff awarded three students a total of $6,000 in scholarships and SSM Health Greater Fond du Lac Region awarded seven scholarships totaling $13,000 for students pursuing careers in health care.
The Foundation for Ripon Medical Center awarded the $500 Arlene Fenner Family Endowed Scholarship to a Ripon High School student.
Essity has awarded a total of $17,000 in scholarships to 11 Fox Cities area students as part of the company’s annual scholarship program for children of employees.
Anthony Mackie, the actor who plays the new Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, delivered the spring 2022 commencement address at Lawrence University.
St. Norbert College is featured on the guide CollegesofDistinction.com.
The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development has seen more than 180 graduates of Project SEARCH, a program to prepare young adults with disabilities for rewarding careers, including seven through Ascension Mercy Medical Center.
The College of Menominee Nation and Northeast Wisconsin Technical College signed an articulation agreement to provide an easy transfer process for early childhood education associate degree graduates from NWTC to enter CMN’s bachelor of science degree in elementary/middle school education.
Miron Construction Co., Inc. recently welcomed 25 female students to its Neenah headquarters for the sixth-annual Build Like a Girl event.
Grants
The John Michael Kohler Arts Center in Sheboygan received a $1 million grant from the Lenore G. Tawney Foundation to establish an endowment fund for a new fellowship program.
The Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region awarded $24.2 million in grants from charitable funds under its administration to 966 nonprofit organizations during the last six months of 2021. The community foundation also awarded more than $1.3 million to more than 450 students.
Lakeshore Technical College received a second National Science Foundation Advanced Technological Education grant in the education category. The $332,076 grant will be awarded over three years to attract and support learners of all ages interested in cybersecurity careers.
Sartori Company received a Wisconsin Fast Forward Worker Training Grant of $314,770 to provide training in the cheese industry to more than 100 people.
Samaritan received an additional $100,000 donation from the lead donor of its capital campaign, Lynne Keller, to help meet the growing need for mental health services in the Fox Valley.
Peninsula Players Theatre received a $75,000 grant from the Wisconsin Public Service Foundation for its housing campaign, Act II: Protecting the Past, Ensuring the Future. The theater announced the launch of its $3.5 million campaign at its season opener in June.
Progress Lakeshore was one of 12 applicants awarded the Dream Up! Child Care Supply-Building Grant to participate in the spring cohort. Progress Lakeshore and its core team will receive strategic planning support and $75,000 in grant funding to support new child care programs in Manitowoc County. Additional $5,000 stipends will be allocated to participating child care providers who submit business improvement plans during the strategic planning process.
The Quasi Endowment Fund at ThedaCare Medical Center-New London awarded more than $50,000 to local nonprofits and projects to improve health and well-being in the New London community.
The Rotary Club of Green Bay awarded $50,000 to Foundations Health & Wholeness at its Free Enterprise Award event.
The Northwoods League Foundation awarded equipment grants to youth baseball and softball organizations across the Midwest totaling more than $50,000, including to St. Peter’s Athletic Club (Fond du Lac Dock Spiders – Softball Grant) and Crivitz Youth Baseball/Softball Association (Green Bay Rockers – Softball Grant).
Fox Communities Credit Union will match up to $25,000 in donations to the Fox Cares Foundation through Aug. 14.
Rainbow House Domestic Abuse Services received a $25,000 grant from Provident Health.
The AT&T Foundation is granting $10,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh to help local youth with limited internet access.
Unison Credit Union raised more than $3,000 during its annual Casual for a Cause fundraiser last year.
Casa ALBA Melanie, a Hispanic resource center, received a grant from the Thomas & Lois Schumacher Fund of the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation.
The Wisconsin State Building Commission awarded funding for New North projects including an LED lighting and electrical upgrade project at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King in Waupaca and a cooling tower replacement project at a chilled water plant at UW-Oshkosh.
The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration is awarding a $648,339 grant to the Oneida Nation to develop a strategic energy transition plan to develop a Tribal Utility Authority and explore the potential for a utility-scale solar facility and electric vehicle for tribal operations.
A $1 million grant will go toward addressing gender equity concerns in STEM academics at UW-Oshkosh. The three-year National Science Foundation grant will be used across UW-Oshkosh’s three campuses in Fond du Lac, Fox Cities and Oshkosh.
All the rest
The Greater Green Bay Community Foundation unveiled the new sculpture, “Among the Aspens,” by Oneida Nation artist and Turtle Clan member Mark Fischer in downtown Green Bay.
ThedaCare Regional Cancer Center unveiled a new interactive tree sculpture by Jamison Glisczinski at its location on Capitol Drive in Appleton.
Paper Converting Machine Company, part of Barry-Wehmiller, partnered with International Game Technology, a global leader in gaming, to enhance its complex lottery instant ticket game printing process.
Van Horn Automotive Group launched ShopCloudLot.com, an online car buying site for pre-owned vehicles.
American Airlines is offering two nonstop flights for Packers games in Tampa Bay and Dallas from Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) this fall.