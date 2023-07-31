Business development
ThedaCare Family of Foundations launched an emergency nurses’ residency program to improve recruitment and retention of emergency department nurses at seven ThedaCare hospitals. Developed by the national Emergency Nurses Association, the 18-week program includes four weeks of classroom instruction interspersed with hands-on simulation working with experienced emergency department nurses for on-the-job shadowing.
Pierce Manufacturing Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation company, announced the Anderson County Fire Department in South Carolina has placed an order for 19 custom fire apparatus, including 18 Pierce Saber pumpers and one Enforcer 100' Heavy-Duty Aerial Platform.
Jewelers Mutual announced two additions to its Zing Marketplace technology platform — lab-grown diamonds in the Diamond Marketplace shopping experience and Studio, a luxury jewelry photography service.
Bellin Health is partnering with Green Bay Notre Dame Academy to provide sports medicine services to its student-athletes, faculty and staff. Dedicated athletic trainers will be on site to ensure the safety and well-being of student-athletes during practices and games.
Kohler is collaborating with Eagle Park Brewing Company from Milwaukee to offer an exclusive lineup of three new craft beers and a hard seltzer that will only be available at Destination Kohler resort properties and Lodge Kohler in Green Bay’s Titletown entertainment district.
U.S. Venture announced the merger of U.S. Oil and U.S. Gain into U.S. Energy, a business that will offer retail, commercial and wholesale distribution of refined products, renewable fuels and alternative fuels.
Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. announced it will acquire privately held Mid-States Aluminum Corp. for $96 million. The proposed acquisition is expected to close during the third quarter of 2023. Mid-States Aluminum is a vertically integrated manufacturer of custom aluminum extrusions and fabrications. Its services include design, engineering, extrusions, fabrication, anodizing and finishing, assembly and packaging.
Settlers bank and Wings Financial Credit Union announced that Wings has acquired the bank. The transaction closed on July 1. All Settlers bank locations will remain open and, as of that date, have been re‐branded as Settlers best Credit Union, a division of Wings Financial Credit Union.
Hamann completed a new 42,500-square-feet Ceco pre-engineered building for Manitowoc Tool & Manufacturing in Manitowoc’s I-43 Technology & Enterprise Campus. Manitowoc Tool & Manufacturing specializes in high-volume metal stamping, metal fabrication, tool and die, robotic welding, CNC machining, water jet cutting, laser cutting and value-added assembly.
Appleton-based MSA Professional Services, Inc. has acquired Fredericksen Engineering, Inc. Fredericksen Engineering has been providing heating, ventilation and air conditioning engineering design from its headquarters in Mequon since 1953. Fredericksen employees will join MSA’s multidisciplinary team of more than 400 employee-owners based in 17 offices across Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Business comings and goings
Sunday Dough opened a brick-and-mortar location at 1402 S. 8th St., Sheboygan. The donut shop offers sweet and savory donut options, drip coffee and cold brew. It offers online order options for pick-up and events.
ThedaCare announced that it has opened two recently completed portions of its $100 million expansion in Neenah: the new cardiac catheterization laboratory and special procedure suite that is integrated into the surgery department, as well as the physical, occupational and speech therapy space.
Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists is expanding its services with a new clinic at Mercy Medical Center in Oshkosh. Formerly known as The Kennedy Center, OSMS at Mercy Medical Center will provide an expanded list of orthopedic care options not previously available at this location.
A Sherwood native who grew up playing golf at High Cliff Golf Course is the new owner of the course. Jesse Troestler closed on the purchase of the course May 24, taking ownership from a group of 11 investors led by Dan Rippl and Jeff Luniak.
Edit Home and Design opened at 107 N. Broadway, Green Bay, in July. The store offers ideas, gifts, unique pieces and vintage home decor.
Construction
Amerequip is building a 32,000-square-foot expansion of its Kiel plant where it manufactures custom equipment for the commercial lawn, landscape, agricultural, construction, waste management and industrial markets. An additional 25-30 new team members will be hired.
Keller, Inc. is the general contractor on a 2,500-square-foot dental clinic for Wagner Family Dentistry located at 2830 Curry Lane in Green Bay. Keller also has been chosen as the general contractor on a 4,000-square-foot interior remodel project for ABS Precision Machining LLC, 731 Industrial Drive, Slinger. Construction will be completed by the end of the year. The company was selected for a 6,615-square-foot interior remodel building project for Discover Little Miracles in Neenah, as well as a 48,987-square-foot addition for Nemesis Metals at 1250 S Hickory St., Fond du Lac.
Bank First announced plans to construct a new branch on a 1.76-acre parcel at the northwest corner of Egg Harbor Road and State Highway 42/57 in Sturgeon Bay. The office will incorporate eco-friendly features and sustainable practices into its design and operation, as well as advanced technologies and systems to reduce energy consumption and carbon footprint.
National Lighting Electrical Services broke ground for a new headquarters in the town of Clayton that could result in up to 50 new jobs. The new construction will be 117,500 square feet, featuring an office space, warehousing area and space for future expansion. Consolidated Construction Company, Inc. has been contracted to build this project and estimates the new location will open in early 2024.
American Companies has partnered with the Kinseth Hospitality Group to design and build The Home2 Suites by Hilton adjacent to North Town Apartments in the town of Sheboygan. The four-story hotel will have 93 rooms.
SC Swiderski LLC of Mosinee has agreed to buy 6.5 acres on the southside of Ripon to construct a development of single-family homes, condos and apartments with 64 units for rent.
Awards
St. Norbert College’s Kress Inn was recently a recipient of the 2023 Ring of Honor Award from Choice Hotels International Inc. The Ring of Honor designation is awarded to the top 1% of hotels within the brand.
Fox World Travel has achieved Gold Agency Partner status through Cvent — a meetings, events and hospitality technology provider.
Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction, Inc. has been certified as a gold-level Employee Friendly Workplace by the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce. This certification recognizes employers who demonstrate a significant commitment to promoting work/life integration by creating a positive work environment and experience for all employees.
Santé Wine Bar & Bistro in Neenah received the Best of Award of Excellence distinction from Wine Spectator. The Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards celebrate establishments that exemplify the highest standards in wine selection and service. Santé is one of seven 2023 Best Award of Excellence winners in Wisconsin.
Fincantieri Marinette Marine and Fincantieri ACE Marine received recognition for their continued efforts in environmental sustainability at the Green Marine GreenTech conference in Seattle.
Two companies with operations within the 18-county New North region — CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) and Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry — have been named as winners of the 2023 New North Workplace Excellence Award. Selected from nominated companies through a multi-phase evaluation process, representatives of the two firms were presented with awards at the New North Summit June 8 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
SSM Health St. Agnes Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines — Heart Failure Gold Plus quality achievement award for its commitment to improving outcomes for patients with heart failure.
Insight Publications was recognized with three Editorial Excellence Awards in the annual Alliance of Area Business Publishers competition. The AABP consists of close to 60 publications with a combined circulation of more than 1.2 million and readership topping 1.8 million. Awards were: silver for Best Recurring Feature (Personalities); silver for Best Feature Single Story (Oct. 2022, “Well worn”); and gold for Best Body of Work, single writer (Amelia Compton Wolff).
Grants
The Green Bay Packers Foundation awarded $1.5 million in impact grants to eight nonprofit organizations in Brown, Dane and Milwaukee counties. In Brown County, the grants went to Foster the Village, Inc., ($225,000); Journey To Adult Success ($125,000); and NeighborWorks Green Bay ($250,000).
Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative and Farmers for Sustainable Food, a nonprofit organization of food system partners, were awarded a $50 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a broad climate-smart initiative.
SSM Health Greater Fond du Lac gave $10,000 to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Fond du Lac County, $5,000 to the Family Resource Center of Fond du Lac County, $10,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of the Tri-County Area, $15,000 to The Arc Fond du Lac and $10,000 to Fondy CARES Community Access Responding and Empowering Students. SSM Health Greater Fond du Lac also presented $50,000 to Marian University for the Working Families Grant program, which provides financial assistance to single parents pursuing a college degree.
The Appleton Meijer store gave $5,000 to Rebuilding Together Fox Valley. The Howard Meijer store gave $5,000 to Willow Tree Cornerstone Child Advocacy Center. Both donations were part of the as part of their Meijer Team Gives campaign.
The Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region awarded $40.2 million in grants and scholarships to nonprofit organizations and students last year. For the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2022, grants were received by 1,765 nonprofits and scholarships received by 512 students.
Woodward Radio Group, in partnership with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, hosted its fifth annual Combat Hunger event and raised enough dollars and pounds of food to provide 52,580 meals for veterans facing hunger in the Fox Valley.
Education
Wisconsin Paper Council, in partnership with Ahlstrom, launched the Women in Forest Products scholarship program at its annual meeting June 20 in Green Bay.
Moraine Park Technical College will expand its campus offerings and footprint through a new regional center in Horicon that will house a 17,937-square-foot building for lab and instructional space and a 3,500-square-foot fire training tower.
All the Rest
Prevea Health is participating in the Downtown Appleton Farm Market this summer. Prevea doctors and staff will be present at the market once a month through October, offering free health screenings, activities for the kids and prize giveaways.
The Dairy Business Association and Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative have co-produced the Dairy Stream podcast that addresses workforce recruitment and retention in the competitive labor force market. The current series, as well as other dairy business podcasts, can be found at dairystream.podbean.com.
The Door County Land Trust recently purchased 63.3 acres that will extend the protection of water quality and wildlife surrounding the organization’s Kellner Fen Natural Area, located near the Lake Michigan shoreline north of Sturgeon Bay.
The Boldt Company installed a ground-mounted solar array behind its corporate office at 2121 E Capitol Drive, Appleton, that features 928 solar photovoltaic modules. It is the second solar array erected on Boldt properties in Northeast Wisconsin. The first located is on property owned by the company just east of the Chaska Golf Course in the town of Greenville.