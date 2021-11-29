New hires
Tracy Guiou was named president of Catalpa Health. She takes over for Mary Downs, who will retire in January.
The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh selected Anne Stevens as dean of the College of Letters and Science, beginning Jan. 31.
The Wisconsin Herd hired Tony Bollier as general manager and Chaisson Allen as head coach, and Arte Culver was promoted to assistant general manager.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin hired Monica McClure as executive director.
Pang Yang was hired as seminar and continuing education coordinator in the Corporate Training & Economic Development department at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College. The CTED also announced promotions: Brian Lancour, maritime workforce solutions partner; Ross Stainton, account executive; and Marney Verhasselt, business development manager.
Carly Shine joined HUI Manufacturing as director of human resources.
The Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh hired Jay Gibson as Big Futures mentoring coordinator.
Attorney Randall J. Nesbitt joined the team at Law Firm of Conway, Olejniczak & Jerry, S.C.
The Greater Green Bay Chamber hired Mary Rhode as director of marketing.
The Oshkosh Food Co-op named Ryan Rasmussen acting general manager.
O’Connor Connective hired MaryBeth Matzek as communications manager and Dee Beck as digital media specialist.
Sabryna Keller joined A2Z Design as digital marketing coordinator. Karen Schneider returned to A2Z as senior designer.
Abby Reich joined Appleton Downtown Inc. as marketing and communications manager.
Megan Schuessler was named donor services manager for the Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region.
Natalie Damro joined M3 Elevate as an account executive specializing in individual health coverage.
Heling & Associates CPAs hired Cole Cavanaugh and Paulette Leschig.
Eileen Pounds joined NAI Pfefferle to cover the Door County area as a commercial real estate adviser.
H.J Martin and Son announced hires: Jackie Raisleger, installation coordinator; Melissa Lee; administrative assistant; Dennis Pillsbury; delivery driver; and Jesse Maddix and
Matt Beyers, material handlers.
Eck Industries hired Sherri Brandt as human resources manager.
Carnivore Meat Co. hired Alexander Umland as distribution sales coordinator.
Jordan Gretzlock was named director of grounds for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.
Dr. Shane M. Gillespie joined BayCare Clinic Anesthesia, practicing in Green Bay and Kaukauna. Alyssa Dombrowski, a physician assistant, joined Orthopedics & Sports Medicine BayCare Clinic.
Prevea Health hired two cardiologists, Dr. Anas Sarhan and Dr. Jennifer Davis. Sarhan will see patients in Green Bay, and Davis will see patients in Green Bay and Luxemburg.
Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists hired pain management physician Dr. Paul Bruhnding.
Beth Wavrunek joined Oral Health Partnership as community dental health director.
Bellin Health announced physician hires: Dr. Tyion Torres, cancer team in Green Bay and Marinette; Dr. Tarek Jazmati, Bellin Health Cardiology Associates; Dr. Ashley Verhasselt, Bellin Health Generations; and Dr. Simone Warrack, Bellin Health Ashwaubenon Internal Medicine & Pediatrics.
Promotions
Cypress Homes, Inc. promoted Shannon Meyer to president. Meyer replaces Mike Blank, who will remain with the company in an advisory role.
The Arc Fond du Lac appointed Dawn Scannell as executive director.
J. F. Ahern Co. promoted Grant Nadler to vice president, Northeast and Northwest and appointed him to the company’s management committee.
David Mitten became a partner at Capital Valuation Group in addition to his role as a business analyst. Jane M. Tereba, business valuation analyst and shareholder, earned her Accredited Senior Appraiser designation through the American Society of Appraisers.
First Business Bank promoted Jerimiah Janssen to vice president II – commercial banking.
Ayres promoted Jason Ingramto executive vice president.
Diversified Woodcrafts promoted Greg McClure to vice president of operations. Matthew Oberg was hired as manager of new product development. Tom Franta was named vice president of sales and marketing for Diversified Spaces.
Keller, Inc., announced promotions at its Kaukauna location: Joel Sanger, building foreman; Connor Schwahn, building leadman; Andrew Heald, carpentry foreman; Pete Hermann, supervisor; Cody Dorin, concrete flatwork foreman; and James Paters, concrete flatwork leadman.
CMD Corp. announced promotions: Lisa Lemm, spare parts coordinator; Hannah Maeder, manufacturing engineer; Doug Main, test technician; Bryan Mischler, IT manager; Ben Wertel, associate quality engineer; and Austin Van Den Eng, fabrication lead. CMD hired: Matthew Bolin; manager of technical services; Kara Buenning, Ethan Lawrence and Jeff De Wall, materials distribution coordinators; Brandon Greiling, electrical assembler; Argelis Guichin, technician; Steve Gumpert, system administrator; Matthew Opsteen, electrical engineer; Hunter Pettey, mechanical designer; Adam Ruplinger, technician; and Neng Xiong, assembler.
Transitions
Craig Perciavalle was named vice president and general manager at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding. He will begin in January following the retirement of Todd Thayse, who previously held the role.
Engineering and architectural firm McMahon announced Vic Lutz, current McMahon chief financial officer, as the company’s new chairman of the board. McMahon also promoted Michael Simon to vice president, and Michael Martin, architect, to associate.
Brown County Home Builders Association announced the retirement of Executive Officer Mari McAllister-Charles at the end of 2021. Lori Frisbie, the association’s event coordinator, will assume the executive officer role in 2022.
Awards/recognitions/certifications
Two New North teachers received grants as part of the 2021 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence: Jay Abitz, Freedom High School, and Staci Sievert, Seymour Community High School. Each received a $15,000 award for themselves and $35,000 for their school’s skilled trades programs.
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley CEO Greg Lemke-Rochon was recognized with the Heart & Soul Award.
James Kilsdonk, market president at Old National Bank and 2008 marketing graduate, received the Northeast Wisconsin Technical College 2021 Distinguished Alumni Award.
Pulse Young Professionals Network announced the 2021 class of Fox Cities Future 15 Young Professionals: Kaelyn Ahola, Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes; Brittany Beers, InSight Eye Care; Dawn Bergs, Aascend Chiropractic; Dale Bushman, Old National Bank; Brian Elmer, First Business Bank; Craig Gloudemans, Community First Credit Union; Michelle Leiting, Plexus Corp.; Stephanie Lenz, Valley Transit; Kara McCanna, Heid Music; Luke Schiller, Heckrodt Wetland Reserve; Amber Schroeder, Harbor House; Jesus Smith, Lawrence University; Allison Sonsthagen, ThedaCare; Lexi Woerishofer, Van Zeeland Nursery & Landscaping; and Pa Ja Yang, Appleton Public Library.
The Chamber of Manitowoc County announced the recipients of its Future 15 awards: Kaitlin Amerling, Raddatz & Associates, Ameriprise Financial; Deanna Barkhaus, School District of Mishicot; Brad Bartels, Shoreline Hometown Credit Union; Heather Baugniet, School District of Mishicot; Allison Butler, School District of Mishicot; Amy Cerkas, Americollect; Kamber Duellman, Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry; Karen Duvalle, Wisconsin Maritime Museum; Allie Gallenberger, CORE Treatment Services; Dan Hagenow, Dan Hagenow Video Creation, LLC; Katie Hlinak, School District of Mishicot; Parker Mueller, Mueller Wealth; Jeremiah Novak, Novak’s Service Center; Emily Schmidt, Manitowoc County; and Brianna Sprague, Burger Boat Co.
Foundations Health & Wholeness, Inc. announced its 2021 Ethics in Action Award recipients: Captain John Balza, Green Bay Police Department; Billy Korinko and Ruthie Tucker, St. Norbert College; Elizabeth Kostichka, Wisconsin Insurance Services/CASA Alba Melanie board member; and Ingrid Parker-Hill, Green Bay Area Public School District.
Sheboygan County Circuit Court Judge Angela Sutkiewicz was named Trial Judge of the Year by the Wisconsin Chapter of The American Board of Trial Advocates.
New North professionals were among those named to Madison365 and FoxValley365’s list of the 34 Most Influential Asian American Leaders: Jackie Krutz, Green Bay Packers; Barbara Koldos, New North, Inc.; Suzanne Wittman, YWCA of Green Bay; Pao Lor, UW-Green Bay; Mee Yang, Hmong Service Center, Oshkosh; Bruce Yang, Kao Shoua Yang and Tara Yang, Main Oriental Market, Green Bay; and Cheeia Lo, Golden House.
Mary L. Staudenmaier, former chairman of the board of The Stephenson National Bank & Trust, was honored by the Wisconsin Bankers Association as a Leader in Banking.
Charles Behrmann, executive chef of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, was named the winner of the Fox Valley Culinary Association’s Pandemic Leadership Award at the Hospitality Awards Gala.
Three Lawrence University faculty members received national grants to further their research. Julie Rana, assistant professor of mathematics, was awarded a two-year grant of $192,900 through the National Science Foundation’s Launching Early-Career Academic Pathways in the Mathematical and Physical Sciences program. Israel Del Toro, an assistant professor of biology, was awarded a two-year, $199,900 EAGER grant from the National Science Foundation to enhance research on bee conservation. Lori Hilt, an associate professor of psychology, received a subaward for more than $51,000 through Harvard University from the National Institutes of Health to continue studies on adolescent rumination.