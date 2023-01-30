Business comings and goings
AbleLight Thrift Store in Sheboygan closed in December.
Champion Storage in Sheboygan was sold to Rogers Equity Group IV, which plans to keep the Champion Storage name.
The Greater Green Bay YMCA will develop a new facility in the village of Allouez and also is partnering with Capital Credit Union to open The Ridge YMCA at Capital Credit Union on the 3rd and 4th floors of the credit union’s branch in De Pere.
Johnsonville began operations at its new Lakeside facility, formerly the Wigwam Mills sock factory in Sheboygan.
The Spices Restaurant and Bar opened in Sheboygan.
Sunday Dough Bakery in Sheboygan is accepting online pre-orders for Sunday doughnut pickup.
The Thompson Center on Lourdes reopened in Appleton in December after renovations due to a fire. However, the My RN Foot Care Clinic at the Thompson Center has closed due to staffing shortages.
Construction
Bayland Buildings Inc. will work on the new 1,600-square-foot Scooter’s Coffee in Oshkosh. Bayland also is working on or has finished projects for McKey Perforating in New Berlin, Village View Condos in Egg Harbor, KI in Bonduel, The Suite Life in Bellevue, Club Car Wash in Fond du Lac, and The NEW Zoological Society in Suamico, which is adding a new snow leopard building and an addition to the giraffe building.
Bellin Health is building a new 15,990-square-foot clinic in the Brillion Works District with primary care, sports medicine and orthopedics, mental health, cardiology, women’s health services and children’s health services.
Consolidated Construction Co. Inc., in coordination with NAI Pfefferle Sheboygan SouthPointe Development, LLC, began work on a new 100,000-square-foot leasable manufacturing facility in the SouthPointe Industrial Park campus in Sheboygan. The SouthPointe facility is expected to open in July.
Fox Cities Builders partnered with Renard’s Cheese on a remodel of its existing warehouse facility.
Keller, Inc., worked on projects for St. Peter Lutheran School in Appleton, Wisconsin Kenworth in Madison, KS Large Bore Pistons Inc. in Marinette, Marine 365 in Suamico, Aurora Veterinary Clinic in Waunakee, the Town of Newbold in Rhinelander and Fox Valley Surgical Associates in Appleton.
The Wisconsin State Building Commission approved $253 million in multiple projects across the state, including mechanical system repairs at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King and projects for UW Oshkosh, as well as maintenance and repair projects in Fond du Lac, Winnebago and Brown counties.
Titletown Development LLC began work on the final planned set of six TitletownHomes.
Education
The Medical College of Wisconsin-Green Bay (MCW) and St. Norbert College are partnering on two Summer Academy of Medicine experiences in 2023 to allow high school students to explore careers in medicine and the biomedical sciences. In addition, the Center for Global Engagement announced that two St. Norbert College students, Cynthia Torres and Olivia Waschbisch, will receive Gilman scholarship awards for study abroad or internship program costs.
The University of Wisconsin Oshkosh ranked No. 24 in the nation on the list of best college towns for students on a budget, according to a new study by BrokeScholar.com.
Awards
Bay Marine was named a Top Dealer in North America by Boating Industry’s prestigious Top 100 awards.
Bellin Health Oconto Hospital was recognized with a 2022 Performance Leadership Award for excellence in patient perspective from The Chartis Center for Rural Health.
Jewelers Mutual Insurance Company earned its 36th consecutive “A+ Superior” rating from AM Best.
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies, an award presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc.
The Menominee Fire Department recently accepted the Community Leadership Award from The Stephenson National Bank & Trust (SNBT).
Oshkosh Corporation was named among the Best Places to Work in IT by Foundry’s Computerworld, the second year of recognition for the organization.
Three Sheboygan agencies are receiving Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA) grants. Elevate of Sheboygan received $50,000 to renovate its recently-acquired building. Habitat for Humanity Lakeside received $50,000 to replace a water heater, sump pump, a concrete area, roof and vinyl siding. Partners for Community Development received $35,000 to replace and install new water heaters.
Front Office Sports named the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers among the Best Employers in Sports. Additionally, Baseball America named the Timber Rattlers as the recipient of the 2022 Bob Freitas Award for the Single-A classification of Minor League Baseball, besting 59 other Single-A teams.
Grants
The Sturgeon Bay Historical Society Foundation’s Door County Granary community center and agricultural museum project is earmarked to receive $3.3 million in funds from a recently passed federal spending bill. The overall cost of the project is approximately $6.3 million.
Acuity employees distributed more than $650,000 to support charitable organizations including Conquer Cancer, the ASCO Foundation; Fresh Meals on Wheels; Mental Health America; Safe Harbor; The Salvation Army; and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. Based on employee votes, Mental Health America Lakeshore received the largest allocation at nearly $133,000. The other five groups each received donations ranging from $26,000 to $104,000. Additionally, each Acuity employee was invited to choose any qualifying charity to receive a $100 donation from Acuity, for a total of more than $150,000.
Green Bay Packers Give Back awarded a $250,000 Veterans Impact Grant to the Racine-based nonprofit Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin. Additionally, The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign received $78,497 as a result of donations received during Packers Give Back Day Dec. 13 ($30,831 with matching donations from the team) and through Packers players autograph signings at the Lambeau Field Atrium throughout the holiday season ($47,666 with a matching donation from Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers). Also, Sargento Foods Inc. donated $2,000 for every touchdown the Packers made to Hunger Task Force in Milwaukee and Paul’s Pantry in Green Bay as part of the annual Touchdowns for Hunger program. Since it began in 2002, Touchdowns for Hunger has raised more than $1.7 million to help alleviate hunger in Wisconsin.
The Shawano Area Community Foundation gave $18,500 in grants to 11 nonprofit organizations in Shawano and the surrounding area.
Secura Insurance donated $39,000 to 13 nonprofits through its Secura Gives Back contest.
Sheboygan River Progressive Farmers received a $30,800 grant to help protect the quality of the Sheboygan River Watershed.
The Bellin Health Bond Community Center will use a $36,872 grant from the Leon H. and Clymene M. Bond Foundation, Inc. to fund an outdoor youth playground, an annual kids’ triathlon event and continued monthly family/community nights.
Thrivent awarded The Alzheimer’s Association $12,500 to support the Walk to End Alzheimer’s following the company’s “Carols for a Cause” competition.
The Stephenson National Bank & Trust donated $10,000 toward the $200,000 goal of building a permanent performing arts bandshell in Crivitz Community Veterans Park.
Nine area financial institutions participating in the annual one-day Battle of the Banks & Credit Unions raised $8,332 to support the social service programs offered to the community through The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign. HSA Bank won the battle by raising $2,158 while ringing over the course of 12 hours at Walmart on the south side of Sheboygan. Other participants included Kohler Credit Union, United One Credit Union, Johnson Financial Group, Meadowland Credit Union, BMO Harris Bank, Oostburg State Bank, National Exchange Bank and Marine Credit Union.
The Community Foundation of the Fox Valley Region granted the Lake Edge Learning Center in Neenah $5,000 from the John and Sally Mielke Early Years Fund and $2,000 from the Robert Dohr and Lilas Dohr Current Community Needs Fund to help the center add an infant room.
The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay, The Indianhead Community Action Agency (ICAA) and the City of Sheboygan will each receive $1,000 AARP Wisconsin “Small Dollar, Big Impact” grants.
Fond du Lac Partnership and Fox Valley Savings Bank awarded $500 in downtown gift certificates to Doreen Drezdon as the 2022 Shop Small Sweepstakes winner.
Alliance Laundry Systems is increasing the amount of some of its scholarships through its Alliance Laundry Cares program and is adding two new scholarships aimed at students pursuing their education at a technical college or trade school.
KI recently delivered 72 beds produced by KI’s Manitowoc manufacturing facility to area shelters including St. John’s Ministries in Green Bay, NEW Community Shelter and Foundations Health & Wholeness.
During Thanksgiving week, The Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh hosted a family dinner and served 91 members and their families and gave out an additional 17 ready-made dinners for members to take home. The night before Thanksgiving, club staff, board members and friends of the club delivered 37 meals to members and their families.
All the rest
Aspiro updated its logo and brand elements, including its tagline and messaging, in collaboration with O’Connor Connective.
Aurora BayCare General & Vascular Surgery is offering a procedure called transcarotid artery revascularization to treat carotid artery disease and prevent potential strokes. Aurora BayCare Urological Surgeons is offering a non-invasive laser surgery treatment called holmium laser enucleation of the prostate (HoLEP) to men diagnosed with an enlarged prostate, or benign prostatic hyperplasia.
The Doctors In Recital program returned to The Weidner featuring physician performers from health care organizations in Brown County to raise profits for Brown County Community Gardens, The Birder Studio of Performing Arts and Green Bay East High School’s choral department.
Downtown Green Bay, Inc., and the City of Green Bay installed a large-scale public art sculpture that reads “I [heart] GB” on the north end of the CityDeck. The heart appears to be made of cheese and provides a photo opportunity. Schreiber is a sponsor of the sculpture.
HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay recently held its second Healthcare Bootcamp event of the year for Northeast Wisconsin high school students interested in healthcare careers. HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital in Green Bay is also offering a new youth cancer support group to help kids cope with a loved one’s cancer diagnosis.
Current and former ThedaCare team members completed a mission trip to Kenya in summer 2022 through New Life Community Center with the help of the ThedaCare Family of Foundations and the Jodie Kacer Mission Trip Scholarship.
Saving Paws Animal Rescue, Inc. unveiled a mural of 22-year-old Tyler Anderson, who died from fentanyl poisoning, with his dog Mya, who was adopted from Saving Paws. The organization and Anderson’s family hope to raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl and its prevalence in Northeast Wisconsin.
Woodward Radio Group changed its adult contemporary station KZ 104.3 to alternative music and branded it as “Wisconsin’s Alternative, 104.3 The FUSE.”