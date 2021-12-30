Business development
Wynnchurch Capital, L.P., acquired a majority of assets of Appvion Holding Corp. and its subsidiaries.
De Pere-based paper manufacturer Sustana Group was acquired by the Blackstone Tactical Opportunities business of New York-based investment firm Blackstone, from an affiliate of HIG Capital.
Mercury Marine will open a 512,000-square-foot distribution center near Indianapolis. Mercury also will expand its Fond du Lac campus with two additions to its foundry and one to its machining facility, adding 100,000 square feet to its global headquarters.
Paper Converting Machine Co., part of Barry-Wehmiller, opened a 4,700-square-foot Packaging Innovation Center at its headquarters in Green Bay.
Green Bay Packaging launched a first-of-its-kind circular reclaimed water system at the new Green Bay paper mill. The wastewater is piped to and treated at NEW Water, the brand of the Green Bay Metropolitan Sewerage District, then returned to the company through an underground system.
McMahon in Neenah added process engineering services for food and beverage clients.
KerberRose added Nampel & Associates, SC of St. Germain to its firm, expanding its market in Rhinelander.
Halron Lubricants Inc. of Green Bay acquired Perkins Oil Co.
Nsight Tower acquired the assets of Tower Technologies, a tower construction and service company based in Prairie du Sac.
Honkamp Krueger & Co., P.C. a CPA and business consulting company, acquired Nigl Accounting LLP, a CPA firm located in Oshkosh.
Skogen’s Festival Foods opened new locations in Stevens Point, Wausau and Weston.
Construction news
Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. and Outagamie County completed a $7 million remodel and expansion of a hangar at Appleton International Airport.
Bergstrom Automotive plans a 21,000-square-foot expansion of its BMW and Mercedes-Benz service center in Grand Chute.
Miesfeld’s Market doubled its retail space in Sheboygan, expanding from 5,000 to 10,000 square feet. The addition is part of a planned 15,000-square-foot expansion.
Galahad Development, Hempel Real Estate and Great Lakes Management have started construction of a new 72-unit assisted living and memory care community in Bellevue.
Bayland Buildings announced project updates: Scooter's Coffee in Ashwaubenon continues to progress on construction, Scott's Subs on Green Bay's east side has completed construction, and construction has begun on the Subway in Seymour.
Keller, Inc. is completing projects for McNeilus Steel Inc.; Fond du Lac; the SBT Ground Hangar at the Kenosha airport; Goeman’s Self Storage, Hartford; Smile Brands, Brown Deer; and JME Ellsworth, Milwaukee.
Appleton Axe completed a 3,000-foot expansion, adding an escape room, deck shuffleboard and more axe throwing lanes.
Business comings and goings
Iowa-based grocer Hy-Vee announced plans to open a grocery store in Ashwaubenon in the former Shopko store location. It’s slated to open later this year.
Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists expanded to Oshkosh. The new location will be in The Kennedy Center at Mercy Medical Center.
GROTH Design Group opened a location on Lawrence Street in Appleton.
Titletown Office Partners, the real estate development partnership led by the Green Bay Packers and Commercial Horizons, announced plans for CLA to locate its Green Bay operations at the U.S. Venture Center, the office tower in Titletown.
Harry’s Prohibition Bistro in Sheboygan was purchased by Adrian and Jusra Latifi. Adrian is the second-generation owner and son of founder and former owner Harry Latifi.
Trivers LLC bought the former Paragon Partners property on Parkway Boulevard from the city of Two Rivers.
Education news
The UW-Marinette County Foundation, Inc. consolidated with the UW-Green Bay Foundation.
Lakeland University and Bemis Manufacturing partnered to offer a business class to third-shift employees at Bemis. Lakeland University also launched the Learn & Earn program for upcoming or recent high school graduates to work at area partner companies while attending college. The three initial partner companies are Sargento, Masters Gallery Foods and Johnsonville, LLC.
The family of the late William “Red” Lewis of Green Bay donated $20,000 seed money to help launch the St. Norbert College Student Emergency Fund to help students experiencing short-term financial challenges such as computer or vehicle repairs.
The Rising Phoenix Early College High School Program is expanding through a collaboration between UW-Green Bay and the Computer Science Talent Ecosystem Youth led by CESA-7. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. also issued a $150,000 Targeted Industry Projects grant to CSTEY to help train computer science teachers in Brown County.
Awards/recognitions/milestones
Bassett Mechanical was named Contractor of the Year by PHC News.
The Sheboygan County Economic Development Corp. announced the 2020 and 2021 Economic Drivers of
the Year: Curt G. Joa and Rockline Industries, respectively.
Wisconsin Clean Cities honored the top sustainable transportation leaders with the Regional Forward Fleet Award, including second place Contract Transport Services of Green Bay, third place Paper Transport Inc. of De Pere, and fourth place Veriha Trucking of Marinette.
EnTech Solutions, a division of Faith Technologies, received the Climate Champion Award from the Dane County Office of Energy and Climate Change.
The Department of Workforce Development selected 4imprint of Oshkosh for the Silver Vets Ready Employer Initiative Award.
Emilee Rysticken was named first-place winner of the NEW Launch Alliance HATCH pitch competition for her business The High Lift LLC, a coffee shop and student hangout in Two Rivers. Second place went to Divorcist, presented by Elizabeth Paulson and Eliza Cussen, and third place went to Brat Wave LLC, presented by Jesse Foster.
Consolidated Construction Co, Inc.of Appleton was recognized by Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin with Gold Projects of Distinction Awards for work on the CopperStone Assisted Living and Memory Care Community in Fox Crossing, and for work on the Lake Traverse Reservation in Sisseton, S.D. It also received a Silver Projects of Distinction Award for its work on the Heidel House Hotel and Conference Center in Green Lake. Consolidated also achieved a Platinum Level in Associated Builders and Contractors’ STEP Safety Management System, meaning the company is 242 percent safer than the industry average.
The Wisconsin Bankers Foundation presented The Stephenson National Bank & Trust with a WBF Excellence in Financial Education Award.
The Fox Cities Chamber announced the recipients of its 2021 Professional Leadership Awards: C3 Corp. (Company Innovation, Large Employer); A2ZDesign (Company Innovation, Small Employer); Prepd/Four One Food Group and McFleshmans Brewing Co. (Rising Star Awards); Irene Strohbeen, entrepreneur-in-residence, Lawrence University (Joyce Bytof Exceptional Mentor Award); Sharon Hulce, Employment Resource Group Inc. (Gus A. Zuehlke Distinguished Award); Maria Van Laanen, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center (Athena Leadership Award,); Sure-Dry Basement Systems (Business of the Year, large employer, service category), Menasha Corp. (Business of the Year, large employer, manufacturing category); Weidert Group (Business of the Year, small employer, service category); and Tom Wiltzius, Wiltzius Associates, LLC (Business Leader Hall of Fame).
JTD Enterprises Inc. of Chilton was a finalist in the 2021 MARKETPLACE Governor’s Awards, which honors outstanding Wisconsin businesses owned by minorities, women and service-disabled veterans.
BrandDirections of Neenah received an American Graphic Design Award in Graphic Design USA’s awards competition for seasonal carton designs.
Carnivore Meat Co. won the 2021 Pet Business Industry Recognition Award in the Raw Cat Food category for its Vital Cat Freeze-Dried Pork Mini Nibs.
HSHS St. Vincent Hospital Regional Trauma Center in Green Bay was verified by the American College of Surgeons as a Level II Trauma Center for the 23rd year. HSHS St. Vincent Hospital, HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital were recognized by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services as Coverdell Stroke Champions.