New hires
UW-Oshkosh named Erin Grisham as vice chancellor for student affairs.
Jewelers Mutual Group hired John Kreul as chief information officer.
Jess Lambrecht was named executive officer for UW-Green Bay’s Continuing Education and Community Engagement division.
Shyanna Kelley was named community engagement coordinator for the Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region.
Laura Wiegert was named vice president of strategic communications at the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce.
The Sheboygan County Economic Development Corp. hired Brenda Bintzler as marketing and communications manager, and Brittney Wagner as community relations and executive administrator.
Davis|Kuelthau, s.c. added attorney Aaron Benz to its commercial litigation team in the Fox Valley and greater Green Bay region.
The Door County Economic Development Corp. and the Ahnapee Regional Youth Apprenticeship Consortium hired Lauren Baumann as the Door County youth apprenticeship coordinator.
Keller, Inc., hired Dominic Flinn, building craftsman, Nicholas Oswald, footing/wall craftsman, and Jacob Maes and Eric Rantanen, carpentry craftsmen.
Fehr Graham hired Catelyn Remus as an environmental health and safety specialist. Dillon Plamann earned his Licensed Professional Geologist credentials. Both work in the Sheboygan office.
Allyn Emery joined M3 as a business development executive. Josh Gustafson was hired as an employee benefits account executive specializing in serving health care
industry clients.
Carnivore Meat Co. hired Shea Spencer as sales account specialist for the Southeast region of the United States.
Katy Compton, marketing coordinator, and Dawn DeWitt, finance director, joined Oral Health Partnership.
Bellin Health hired Dr. Ali Mahdavi, gynecologic oncologist, and Dr. Aubree Bruhndig, neurologist.
Promotions
Jennifer McIntosh was named associate dean of manufacturing and agriculture technologies at Fox Valley Technical College.
Marco announced Trevor Akervik was promoted to chief operating officer.
Horicon Bank promoted two employees, Fred C. Schwertfeger and Robert B. Traylor, to the role of executive vice president.
Greenfire Management Services promoted Paul Hackbarth to director of construction.
Marion Body Works announced promotions: Taylor Gut, marketing and business development manager, and Cal Kanowitz, director of sales and marketing.
Awards/recognitions/certifications
Current Young Professionals, a program of the Greater Green Bay Chamber, announced the recipients of the 2022 Future 15 & Young Professional Awards: Victoria Black, AmeriLux International; Craig Ford, St. Norbert College; Brittany Maas, Foundations Health & Wholeness; Rachel Maes, City of Green Bay; Marissa Michalkiewicz, Outagamie County Recycling & Solid Waste and Giveadaam Ventures, LLC; Andrew Mulloy, St. John the Baptist School – GRACE; Raquel Lopez, St. Norbert College; Kelsey Lutzow, Community Living Solutions; Marcus Perez, Northeast Wisconsin Technical College; Erin Roethlisberger, Capital Credit Union; Marc Schaffer, St. Norbert College; Jamila Seaton, UnitedHealthcare; Allison Thut, On Broadway, Inc.; Parker Wolf, Breakthrough; and Tara Yang, Main Oriental Market. The 2022 Young Entrepreneur of the Year, presented by Nicolet National Bank, finalists are: Mallory Cornelius, VaryAbility; Kirsten Masrelian, Milestones Behavioral Pediatrics; and Alex Young, The Bow Tie Group at Keller Williams Green Bay. The 2022 Next Generation Best Place to Work, presented by PAi Retirement Services, finalists are ERC: Counselors & Consultants and Immel Construction.
Herrling Clark Law Firm announced that 10 of its attorneys were named among the 2021 Wisconsin Super Lawyers. Kevin Lonerganwas rated among the top 10 for the third consecutive year. John D. Claypool and Robert B. Loomis ranked among the top 50. Also named Super Lawyers were: Greg P. Curtis, Richard T. Elrod, Paula A. Hamer, Kelly S. Kelly, Charles D. Koehler, Michael S. Siddall and Kristen S. Scheuerman, who also was named as a Rising Star.
The Wisconsin Bankers Foundation honored bankers and banks for their efforts in promoting financial literacy to Wisconsin’s consumers. Regionally, Sue Krause, Fox Valley Savings Bank, was awarded the Financial Literacy Banker of the Year Award. Receiving Certificates of Recognition for completing at least five financial education presentations were Joshua Pauling, Farmers State Bank of Waupaca; Craig Much, Horicon Bank; and Beth Durow and Julie Matthews, The Stephenson National Bank & Trust. Additionally, the WBF Excellence in Financial Education Award was presented to WBA-member banks for dedication to financial education during the 2020–2021 fiscal year, which encouraged over 270 bankers to get involved for the well-being of their communities. Regional banks honored include Farmers State Bank of Waupaca, Fox Valley Savings Bank, Horicon Bank, National Exchange Bank and Trust, and The Stephenson National Bank & Trust.
Board Appointments
Kristen Scheuerman, a partner at Herrling Clark Law Firm, was named treasurer of the Wisconsin Association of Justice. She is scheduled to take over as president of the organization in 2026.
Green Bay Botanical Garden announced board of directors appointments: Susan Baranczyk, J. J. Keller & Associates; Justyna Cermeli, Schreiber; Sarah Landwehr, SSM Health; and Mai Lo Lee, UW-Green Bay.
Jack Salzwedel was appointed to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. board of directors.
UW-Green Bay’s Cofrin School of Business added alumnus Adam Jansen, Volvo, to its advisory board. Dr. Tina Sauerhammer-Dean, co-founder of the Wisconsin Institute for Plastic Surgery, is the new chair of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s Council of Trustees. She succeeds Craig Dickman, managing director of Titletown Tech, who became the immediate past chair. Cordero Barkley, Titletown Tech, is the new vice chair. Christopher Howald, CEO of Tweet/Garot, is the new secretary. The council also appointed new members: Laura Stillman, Flad Architects, and Michael Cantor, Sterling Project Development.
Nicole Polarek, Nature’s Way, was elected to the Bellin Health System board of directors.