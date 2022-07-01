Business development
Fox Communities Credit Union acquired Green Bay-based Schneider Community Credit Union. All SCCU members and team members are now a part of the Fox team.
Business comings and goings
Boho Posh Picnics opened in Sheboygan County.
Fox Communities Credit Union opened its new Oshkosh location at 1870 Oshkosh Ave.
N.E.W. Community Clinic’s new $4.5 million clinic in Green Bay opened to patients in May.
Samaritan Counseling Center of the Fox Valley officially opened its new clinic at 1205 Province Terrace in Menasha in June and rebranded itself as Samaritan with a new logo and website.
After deploying more than $1 million in capital to startups statewide, Tundra Angels — an angel investor group that launched under the Greater Green Bay Chamber’s Startup Hub — will become a privately held LLC.
Construction
Bellin Health will build a new pediatric and adolescent specialty care clinic on land near the corner of Wisconsin 172 and Ashland Avenue in the village of Ashwaubenon. Bellin Hospital received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022.
Appvion is making a major investment in equipment, following its recent purchase by Wynnchurch Capital. The new equipment is slated for delivery and installation in 2023.
Bayland Buildings has been working on projects for Zeta Group Engineering’s new facility in Wrightstown, Cocoon Brewing in De Pere, a new addition for the Bowler School District and the new Holyland Food Pantry in New Holstein.
Bergstrom Automotive began construction on a new 6,000-square-foot Lincoln dealership next to Festival Foods in Neenah.
Consolidated Construction and NAI Pfefferle broke ground on a 100,000-square-foot industrial building on Highway 41 in Wrightstown to help meet the area’s growth in manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and other industries. The development will be the largest speculative building in the history of Brown County.
Fox Cities Builders is assisting with the new Ariens Nordic Center in Brillion.
Keller, Inc. is working on projects for Northern Door Children’s Center in Sister Bay, Bank of Luxemburg in Luxemburg, Richland Locker Co. in Richland Center, the Village of Monticello, a new speculative building project for F Street Development in Appleton, a new emergency services building for the City of Tomah, and a project for East Shore Industries in Algoma.
Hilton Appleton Paper Valley officially opened its newly renovated guest rooms.
Hortonville Public Library marked the grand opening of its new Wolf River Community Bank Wolf Den Children’s Area in May.
McMahon designed the new office suite for First Weber Realtors in Oshkosh. Also, McMahon partnered with Process and Storage Solutions (PASS) of Alabama to provide engineering services for Bionutrients, a new fertilizer manufacturing plant in Wabash, Indiana.
Mike Howe Builders is building a new 34-home subdivision in Manitowoc called The Preserve at Lincoln Park.
The NEW Zoo in Suamico broke ground on its Canopy Tour project that will allow visitors to view animals in their habitats from a 1,700-foot-long walkway 22 feet above the ground.
PCMC and Hudson-Sharp helped outfit Utah-based Aspen Press & Packaging’s new flexible packaging division with Fusion C flexographic printing press and Ares 400-SUP stand-up pouch machines.
The Sheboygan County Economic Development Corporation (SCEDC) submitted a workforce housing proposal for about 35 acres in Sheboygan Falls. The SCEDC would partner with the City of Sheboygan Falls on its first project to construct entry-level homes.
Marion Body Works added a new building in Shawano with 113,000 square feet of manufacturing space and an adjacent 7,000-square-foot office.
Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction, Inc. is converting a three-story, 32,500-square-foot office building at 130 Main St. in Menasha owned by Dark Horse Development into a mixed-use structure that will include commercial space and apartments.
Education
St. Ignatius Chesterton Academy in Kaukauna celebrated its inaugural graduating senior class in May.
St. Norbert College’s Kress Inn was named a 2022 recipient of the prestigious Best of Choice and Ring of Honor Awards from Choice Hotels International, Inc.
University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s GEAR UP Rising Phoenix Early College High School Program second cohort will nearly double in size from its first cohort of 42 in fall 2021. Also, UW-Green Bay, with the UW Extended Campus, is offering 24-week boot camp programs for people with coding and data analytics skills. Furthermore, UW-Green Bay recently announced that its TRIO program — Upward Bound (UB) — has been renewed and will receive $1.91 million in funding from the Department of Education Office of Federal TRIO Programs. This grant assures the program’s continuation through 2027.
UW-Oshkosh’s online registered nurse pathway, College of Nursing’s BSN@Home program, ranked No. 3 on the list of the best online RN to BSN programs in Wisconsin for 2022, according to the nursing advocacy organization Registered Nursing. The BSN@Home program is a collaboration between UW-Oshkosh and six other UW System schools.
Longtime partners Fox Valley Technical College and Lakeland University have entered into two new agreements to solidify their relationship. Lakeland will relocate its Fox Cities Center to Fox Valley Technical College’s Appleton campus in time for classes this fall. The two institutions have also signed a transfer agreement for associate of arts or associate of science in liberal arts degrees.
Furthermore, Sheboygan County Economic Development Corporation and Lakeland University have signed a new partnership for entrepreneurship in Sheboygan County. The SCEDC and Lakeland will create and manage the Sheboygan County Innovation Council, advising and guiding innovation-based programming and services. Lakeland will be a partner in those efforts, leveraging its new presence at Jake’s, A Lakeland Community.
Awards
Amerequip and Waupaca Foundry teamed up to create a cast iron bucket attachment for a compact utility tractor that received the American Foundry Society’s Casting of the Year Award.
Appvion and CMD Corporation were certified as gold-level Employee Friendly Workplaces by the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce.
Green Bay Packaging was the winner in the mega category at the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce’s 2022 Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year awards program. Winsert earned the award in the medium-sized company category. Mercury Marine won a special award for concentrated community impact.
HeyGov of Sturgeon Bay was recognized in the information technology category in the Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest.
Hospital Sisters Health System was named one of the 150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare 2022 in the U.S. by Becker’s Healthcare.
A team from Kimberly High School placed second in the Wisconsin YES! statewide youth business plan contest for students in middle and high school. The team of Wyatt Barker, Brayden Deering and Noah Schipper developed Teplos, which allows customers to customize ski and snowboard helmets with technology and accessories such as Bluetooth, GPS tracking and temperature control.
The Small Business Development Center at UW-Green Bay and Director Tara Carr earned the 2022 Small Business Development Center of Excellence and Innovation Award for expanding the center’s reach during the pandemic.
ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton was recognized by the University of Wisconsin Organ and Tissue Donation service with the Award of Hope (bronze) for organ donation performance in 2021. ThedaCare’s Cancer Care program was recognized with the Outstanding Employer Award by the Oncology Nursing Society. Additionally, ThedaCare is expanding its pharmacy services at its hospitals in Appleton, Shawano, and Waupaca, as well as at ThedaCare Medical Center-Orthopedic, Spine and Pain Center.
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) recognized Wolf River Community Bank for its lending support with the 2021 Wisconsin SBA Volume Lender Award for Asset Size $200 million-$300 million. Assistant Vice President of Commercial Lending Joe Lautenschlager received the Business Lending Partners’ 2021 Lender of the Year Award.
Grants
The Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority is awarding $23.3 million in federal and state housing tax credits supporting 23 housing projects in 20 communities statewide, including the New North communities of Appleton, Elkhart Lake, Fond du Lac, Green Bay, Oneida, Sheboygan and Waupaca.
The City of Green Bay was preliminarily awarded a $5 million grant from the U.S. Department of the Interior for phase 2 of the Shipyard, bringing the total grant awards for the project to $6.8 million.
St. Norbert College’s Support What Matters campaign to grow its endowment raised $83.5 million as of May 19. The college hopes to raise $125 million in celebration of the college’s 125th birthday in 2023.
The Door County Y received $2 million from Jackie and Steve Kane for its expansion project.
JBS USA gave $250,000 to sponsor multiple educational resources at the Brown County STEM Innovation Center. JBS USA previously announced a $1 million investment in the community and has worked with local leaders to identify where the funds can best help meet community needs. JBS Green Bay’s total commitment has since been increased to $1.8 million through an additional allocation of Hometown Strong funding.
Fox Valley Memory Project launched the Memory Link Resource Navigation Program for people with dementia and their caregivers. The first-of-its-kind program in the state is supported by a $1 million DHS Administration for Community Living grant.
The Brillion Area Community Endowment Fund received a $500,000 gift from Bob and Pat Endries.
The Village of Ashwaubenon received a $250,000 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. to help construct the Common Place — a five-story, mixed-use building near Lambeau Field.
The Jerry Parins “Cruise for Cancer” presented $144,000 in total to nine different cancer organizations: HSHS St. Vincent/St. Mary’s Foundation, Bellin Health Foundation, Unity Hospice, HSHS St. Vincent’s Child Life, Bellin Child Life, Colton’s Cure, Ovarian Cancer Community Outreach, Ribbon of Hope Foundation and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
The Be Well Fox Valley AmeriCorps Program is one of four organizations in Wisconsin to receive federal Public Health AmeriCorps funding for capacity building. The grant will provide $259,200 in the first year, with the opportunity to receive up to $1.3 million in support over five years.
The Agnesian HealthCare Foundation’s Samaritan Cash Raffle sold more than 4,800 tickets and raised about $125,000. The SSM Health Samaritan Clinic provides health care to around 500 underinsured patients annually.
Progress Lakeshore and its core team will receive strategic planning support and $75,000 in Project Growth funding from the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families for new child care programs in Manitowoc County. Additional $5,000 stipends will be allocated to participating child care providers who submit business improvement plans during the strategic planning process.
Unity’s inaugural Luminary Walk for the Unity Grief and Education Center raised more than $30,000.
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation awarded more than $508,000 in grants to 21 school districts throughout the state to establish or expand local fabrication laboratory (fab lab) facilities, including $25,000 each to Bowler, Iola-Scandinavia, Kewaunee, Manawa and Omro in the New North region.
Wello awarded $7,637 to 29 teachers and staff across 15 schools in the Green Bay Area Public School District.
The City of Stephenson Volunteer Fire Department was awarded $1,800 for wearable personal safety lights by the M&M Area Community Foundation.
All the rest
Bay Bank has teamed with the First American Capital Corporation, Inc., a Native Community Development Financial Institution organization, to help more small businesses qualify for traditional business loans.
A documentary on the history of the traditional Belgian “Booyah” dish premiered at the Belgian Heritage Center in Brussels. The BHC worked with Door County Digital Production Services of Sister Bay on the project, with assistance from the Raibrook Foundation.
The Blueprint Green Bay startup accelerator program featured six local entrepreneurs of color, women, or veteran-owned businesses during its Pitch Night event in May: Nicole Tilot of AppEase, Joshua and Amy Woods of FAVORYT BRAND LLC, Kelly Schwartz of Fridge Jerky, Tyrone Powell of Unext, and Latosha Greenleaf of Urban Cultural Arts.
Configure, an online construction marketplace, raised $2 million in a seed round investment process led by TitletownTech.
Fox Cities Sports Development, Inc. announced a partnership with BayCare Clinic, LLP for naming rights of the seasonal arena at the Community First Champion Center in Appleton. The one-of-a-kind space will now be known as the BayCare Clinic Seasonal Arena.
The Greater Green Bay Community Foundation, in partnership with CODAworx, has commissioned Oneida Nation artist and Turtle Clan member Mark Fischer to create a public art installation for the foundation’s new location at 400 S. Washington St. in Green Bay.
The Green Bay Botanical Garden opened the new traveling exhibit Habitat, developed by Smithsonian Gardens and featuring eight different displays. It will be open through April 2023.
The Green Bay Packers hosted the area’s first-ever NFL FLAG Regional Tournament in June.
The Manitowoc Company executives Aaron H. Ravenscroft and Brian P. Regan presented at the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference in June.
Nicolet National Bank leaders rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange in May. Nicolet joined the exchange, transferring its stock from the NASDAQ.
Northern Electric, Inc. (NEI) launched a new website.
The Village of Denmark became a member of the Central Brown County Water Authority.
Food service equipment maker Vollrath introduced a new line of refrigerated slide-in components with smart sensors for salad bars. The company also showcased new equipment during the National Restaurant Association Restaurant Show in Chicago.