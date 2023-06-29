Business development
Two New North region meat processing businesses received funds from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Meat Processor Infrastructure Grant Program: Salchert Meats of St. Cloud and D-D Meat Processing of Sheboygan Falls. In addition, four New North region companies were recipients of DATCP Dairy Processor Grants, including Rosewood Dairy of Sturgeon Bay, Safety Fresh Foods LLC of Plymouth, Scoops Ice Cream of Chilton, and Winona Foods, Inc. of Green Bay.
AV Dynamics of Manitowoc has reduced the hours it will be open for general foot traffic to Tuesdays and Thursdays, as well as by appointment. The company will offer new e-commerce options and spend more one-on-one time with customers with on-location project reviews for custom home and commercial audio and visual equipment.
TitletownTech has invested in Renaissant, a Milwaukee-based supply chain company that provides technology and data solutions for the flow of trucks and trailers in and out of warehouse and distribution centers.
Road America announced the launch of its new app which allows fans to listen live to the track-wide PA broadcast and watch live cams of popular locations around the track.
Wisconsin Small Business Development Center at UW Oshkosh now holds office hours at the Fox Cities Chamber every Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., offering no-cost, confidential consulting and business education. The new Wednesday hours are in addition to the SBDC’s office hours at the chamber on the third Thursday of each month from 8 a.m. to noon.
Jewelers Mutual Group announced its LUX Digital Vault mobile app is now open to waiting list members and select retailers, with broader availability to jewelers anticipated in the coming months.
The city of San Diego fire-rescue department has placed an order with Pierce Manufacturing Inc. for 18 custom fire apparatus, including 17 Pierce fire trucks and one Frontline Communications mobile command vehicle.
Mid-America Real Estate announced ALRIG USA Acquisitions, LLC has purchased 1.15 acres at 1121 Westowne Drive (former site of Perkins Restaurant) in Neenah from DH Prime Development Inc.
U.S. Venture announced the merger of U.S Oil and U.S. Gain into U.S. Energy, a business that will offer retail, commercial and wholesale distribution of refined products, renewable fuels and alternative fuels. U.S. Energy has offices in Wisconsin and Texas with an asset portfolio of more than 30 refined product terminals, 40 renewable natural gas development projects, 50 alternative fuel stations and three forestry projects.
Construction
Covey, Fox Valley Technical College and Winnebago County broke ground on a completely accessible, four-bedroom home in Neenah for people with disabilities. It will be built by FVTC’s residential construction program. Funds for the project were part of the Neighborhood Investment Fund Grant awarded to and administered by Winnebago County.
Moraine Park Technical College began work on the first of four referendum projects: updating the Fond du Lac Advanced Manufacturing and Trades area. C.D. Smith was selected as the contractor.
Construction of a 17,000-square-foot health skills and education center at Lakeshore Technical College in Cleveland began in May. The $5 million Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin Center for Health Care Excellence will support training 1,500 students annually — approximately double the current number. The new facility is expected to open to students in the fall of 2024.
Tomorrow River School District has broken ground on the facility projects approved by voters in a $25.7 million referendum. District officials, staff, students and representatives from Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction, Inc. recently celebrated the beginning of construction, which is highlighted by the addition of the Herbert and Evelyn Wolding Family STEAM Center.
Bayland Buildings Inc. announced it is working on projects for RGL Logistics, Appleton; Culver’s, Oostburg; SOAR Converting, Green Bay; Woodfield Court Motor Condos, Suamico; Scooter’s Coffee, Oshkosh, Stevens Point and Plymouth; Mr. Brews Taphouse, Darboy; Parker Coatings, De Pere; and One Source Technologies, De Pere.
Keller, Inc. is the general contractor on a 33,600-square-foot warehouse building project for FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corporation located at South Lakeland Drive in Appleton.
Dark Horse Development and The Boldt Company announced that Lawrence University, Mosaic Family Health and Prevea Health have agreed to occupy the Fox Commons development in downtown Appleton. Lawrence University plans to put 190 beds of student housing in the development. Mosaic Family Health will relocate its practice from its Morrison Street location and Prevea plans to add a location. There would be 20,000 square feet of remaining space available for lease on the ground floor.
Awards
Consolidated Construction Co. Inc. has been recognized with the Top Performers designation from Associated Builders and Contractors. Consolidated is one of five Wisconsin-based contractors to earn the designation for 2023.
The Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh received the Major Gifts Program Award at the 117th Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Conference in May. The award was given for the club’s work on the Whatever It Takes to Build Great Futures Capital Campaign in support of its Building Expansion & Community Center Project. Also, the club received the Corporate Friend of Education Award at the Oshkosh Area School District’s recognition dinner and ceremony.
Moraine Park Technical College awarded its annual Business and Industry Partner Awards. The Excellence in Partnership Award recipient was BCI Burke. The Employer of the Year Award recipient was Kreilkamp Trucking. The Innovation Award recipient was Whisker. The New Partner of the Year award recipient was Karavan Trailers. The Workforce Development Champion Award recipient was Mark Lasky, CEO of Sadoff Iron and Metal.
Faith Technologies Incorporated has been awarded a 2023 Platinum Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health for the second consecutive year by Mental Health America. In addition, Faith Technologies has been recognized as a Gold System Integrator partner in the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork.
ThedaCare announced that the health system has received stroke care accreditations from DNV GL – Healthcare for all seven hospitals serving Northeast and Central Wisconsin. ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah has been recertified as a Comprehensive Stroke Center. ThedaCare was awarded initial certification in 2019. ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton and ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah recently earned an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit upholding the standard of patient safety in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.
The Be Safe campaign — an initiative of Golden House in Brown County to raise awareness about local resources available to victims of domestic violence — received a national Purple Ribbon Award for Most Innovative Service. O’Connor Connective created and managed the logistics of the service.
Advocate Health – Midwest, which comprises Aurora Health Care in Wisconsin and Advocate Health Care in Illinois, earned the System for Change Award for leadership in sustainability performance. The system also won the Circle of Excellence Award for Chemicals, which recognizes sound practices for addressing chemicals of concern. In addition to the system-wide awards, eligible acute care hospitals earned individual Partner for Change Awards.
Redline Plastics has been honored as one of 10 Wisconsin businesses to receive a 2023 Energy Efficiency Excellence Award from Focus on Energy. Redline has completed several energy-saving projects in the building of its new 250,000-square-foot facility in the Manitowoc Technology & Enterprise Campus.
The NEW Zoo & Adventure Park was recently named one of the best zoos in the United States by Time Out. The list focuses on zoos that provide excellent opportunities for guests to connect with animals and foster empathy for them, especially through interactive experiences.
The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center was recognized as the Best Northeast Music Venue by the Wisconsin Area Music Industry at the Wisconsin Area Music Industry Awards held in Milwaukee.
Kundinger of Neenah has been honored by Parker Hannifin with a Diamond Team Award.
Business comings and goings
The Green Bay Action Sports Organization opened its new 20,000-square-foot location at 2351 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. The facility contains state-of-the-art equipment and facilities to support skateboarding, BMX, scooters and all-wheel sports. The facility also features a retail store that stocks a wide range of action sports equipment and merchandise.
Tie the Knot Bridal Boutique, a wedding, bridesmaids and mothers dress boutique in Green Bay, recently expanded and moved into a new 5,500-square-foot building on Broadway in the Rail Yard Innovation District.
Alexander Graziano is the new owner of Kegger’s and The Lyric Room in Green Bay’s Broadway District. Kegger’s will now be known as Stage 1 and The Lyric Room will keep its name and business concept.
Weidert Group, a Platinum-level HubSpot partner, and OverGo Studio, a Gold-level HubSpot partner, are merging. Greg Linnemanstons will remain president of Weidert Group. Rick Kranz will be the agency’s director of RevOps and will join Weidert’s leadership team. All other Weidert Group and OverGo Studio employees will remain in their current roles.
Grants
The American Cancer Society recently awarded a $20,000 transportation grant to The Bellin Health Foundation, Inc. The grant is one of 380 awarded to health systems nationwide to provide eligible patients with rides to treatment.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced 10 Wisconsin companies — two in the New North — will receive DATCP Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin grants. The two New North grant recipients are Park Ridge Organics of Fond du Lac and Sullivan Family Farm of Manitowoc.
The ThedaCare Medical Center-New London Quasi Endowment Fund recently awarded a total of $57,300 to 14 local nonprofit organizations and programs in the New London area.
Voith selected Atlas Science Center of Appleton and Fox Valley Literacy as recipients of $1,000 each through its VoithCares donation program.
The Green Bay Packers and Bellin Health have presented 80 groups throughout Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula with donated automatic external defibrillators and accompanying training. The team had pledged this winter to fund $100,000 toward providing AEDs to eligible facilities in need, along with training from Bellin Health, in the wake of the cardiac emergency experienced by Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin.
Education
Moraine Park Technical College was named a sub-recipient of the Nursing, Equity, Expansion and Training program funding by Forward Careers, Inc., qualifying the college for a $683,387 grant to cover salary, and fringe benefits of two full-time faculty positions: nursing and nursing assistant.
St. Norbert College announced a major gift from the Schneider family will be used to build the new Donald & Patricia Schneider Family Hall for the Donald J. Schneider School of Business & Economics. Work will begin on the project this winter and will be completed in time for fall classes in 2025.
All the rest
Miron Construction Co., Inc. has been certified as a gold-level Employee Friendly Workplace by the Fox Cities Chamber. Additionally, Image Studios, Fox Communities Credit Union and Jewelers Mutual Group were named by the chamber as PULSE Champions of Young Professionals.
Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay became the second airport in Wisconsin to join the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower network — a member-based organization that provides those with non-visible disabilities to discreetly let others around them know that they may need extra patience or assistance.