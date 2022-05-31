Business development
Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health announced plans to merge, creating a combined footprint across Illinois, Wisconsin, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama.
Oshkosh Corp. entered into a strategic partnership with and investment in the Clarksburg, Maryland-based Robotic Research, which specializes in autonomous mobility and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems solutions, to accelerate its autonomous vehicle offerings.
Global hygiene and health company Essity opened its new Service Excellence Center office in Appleton.
WEC Energy Group will sell the former Wisconsin Public Service Corp. headquarters campus in downtown Green Bay to an unidentified development firm.
Tietz’s Piggly Wiggly is acquiring three additional stores — in Plymouth, Manitowoc and Two Rivers — from previous owner Bob Fox.
Business comings and goings
First State Bank is building its new headquarters on the corner of West Waupaca Street and St. John’s Place in downtown New London.
The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders added Rounding Third, a full-service bar, at Marian University’s Herr-Baker Field.
The Fox Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau opened its new office and visitor center on Nicolet Road in Appleton.
Fox Communities Credit Union opened a full-service branch at 1870 Oshkosh Ave. in Oshkosh.
Paper Converting Machine Co. opened its new Packaging Innovation Center in Green Bay in April.
SAM25 opened its Community Health Clinic in the SAM25 building at 105 E. Richmond St., Shawano.
Oneida Casino in Ashwaubenon opened its remodeled sports book lounge at its main casino.
Construction
The Wisconsin State Building Commission directed about $106.4 million to key projects across the state to improve services to Wisconsin residents and veterans. New North projects include improvements to the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King and maintenance and repair projects at locations in Brown, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Waupaca and Winnebago counties.
ThedaCare began its $100 million modernization of the ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah campus with a groundbreaking at its emergency department.
Barsan Corp. is proposing a $26 million residential redevelopment of the 500 N. Broadway block in Green Bay. Barsan also is proposing the redevelopment of the former Bertrand sporting goods store on the 400 block of North Broadway.
The Milwaukee Business Journal reported that Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin is in the planning phases of an expansion project in Sheboygan on a 26-acre parcel of land near Interstate 43 owned by the Sheboygan Area School District. The project would include a $43 million community hospital, medical office building and outpatient surgery center. The Sheboygan Area School District approved a purchase agreement for the land in April.
Construction of a $21 million FedEx shipping and distribution facility is underway at 4100 Vandenbroek Road in Little Chute.
Bayland Buildings is the general contractor for Holyland Food Pantry, a project in New Holstein supported by a grant from the Basic Needs Giving Partnership Fund within the Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region. Bayland also is completing projects for RC Mowers in Suamico, Accurate Fire Protection in Larsen, Cocoon Brewing in De Pere, and Nose to Tail Animal Hospital in Florence.
The Green Bay Botanical Garden started construction on the Carol & Bruce Bell Children’s Garden, led by The Boldt Co.
Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction, Inc. oversaw construction of the newest Tom’s Drive-In and Holidays Pub & Grill in Appleton. It also provided design and construction services for the St. Rose Motherhouse of The Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration in La Crosse.
Keller Inc. is completing projects for the following: Holidays Pub & Grill, Neenah; Cline-Hanson-Dahlke Funeral Home, Weyauwega; and Cardinal IG Co., Spring Green.
McMahon is the designer of Appleton’s new Neuroscience Group location on West Calumet Street.
The Salvation Army of Oshkosh completed an expansion and renovation of its facility.
The City of Sheboygan purchased 197 acres of farmland in the Town of Wilson with plans to annex the property, add it to an adjacent 73-acre parcel and work with developers to build residential housing on the 270 acres.
TDS Telecommunications LLC started construction on its newest all-fiber network in Green Bay.
Education
University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh signed a climate leadership statement and a 2030 goal for carbon neutrality. Additionally, the U.S. Department of Education honored UW-Oshkosh with a Green Ribbon Schools Postsecondary Sustainability Award.
The U.S. Department of Education named Washington Island School as a Green Ribbon School.
UW-Green Bay debuted the Willie D. Davis Finance & Investment Laboratory. UW-Green Bay’s Cofrin School of Business received a gift from Schwab Advisor Services, in partnership with the Charles Schwab Foundation, for the newly named Charles Schwab Foundation Center for Personal Financial Planning and the Charles Schwab Foundation Boardroom. UW-Green Bay’s Institute for Women’s Leadership received a $10,000 AT&T Foundation grant to create and fund a Workforce Development Certificate. The university also received a gift from Sharon J. Resch for a new Institute of Music. Further, UW-Green Bay announced it will launch a transfer partnership with Lakeshore Technical College.
Lakeshore Technical College received a $336,650 grant from the National Science Foundation to aid continued education on the production and storage of renewable energy.
Awards
Blue Door Consulting received the Kids & Community Award for its community leadership in supporting the mission of the Boys and Girls Club of Oshkosh.
Conger Industries, Inc. received the 2021 President’s Award from Toyota Material Handling.
Employment Resource Group, Inc. was named one of America’s Best Recruiting Firms by Forbes.
Faith Technologies Inc. was recognized by the Associated General Contractors of America with first place in the specialty contractors division/over 4 million hours category. FTI also was awarded the 2022 Platinum Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health by Mental Health America.
The Fox World Travel Meetings & Incentives team was recognized with the Pivotal Partner Award at the 2022 Cvent Excellence Awards.
The Green Bay Area Society for Human Resource Management recognized companies developing a more diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace or community. The winner of the 2022 Workplace Diversity and Inclusion Award, Small/Mid-Size Organization, is gener8tor. The Large organization winner is Northeast Wisconsin Technical College.
Hospital Sisters Health System was named one of the 150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare in the U.S. in 2022 by Becker’s Healthcare. Additionally, HSHS St. Vincent Hospital achieved recertification as a Baby-Friendly designated birth facility by Baby-Friendly USA.
Kundinger was named the Parker Hannifin 2021 Pneumatics Technology Distributor of the Year.
Menasha Packaging Co. received the 2021 Global Supplier Excellence Award from Unilever as part of its Partner with Purpose Awards.
The Progress Lakeshore Excellence in Economic Development Awards recognized area businesses and individuals: Entrepreneurial Achievement Award — Brennan Seehafer, The Venue at Union Square and The Wharf; Neighborhood Development Award — PetSkull Brewing; Economic Accelerator of the Year Award — Sachin Shivaram, Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry; Corporate Investment Award — Redline Plastics; Community Enhancement Award — Boys and Girls Club of Manitowoc County; and Coolest Coast Champion Award — Cathy Green, Wisconsin Maritime Museum.
Sure-Dry, LLC was certified as a bronze-level Employee Friendly Workplace in the Fox Cities by the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce.
Grants
Through a gift-match challenge, the Act 2 Fund established in 2020 to help assist with pandemic-related loss at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center was able to meet the center’s $5.89 million of expenses during its closure.
The Shipyard Improvement Project in Green Bay received $5 million in funds from the U.S. Department of Interior. As part of a brownfield redevelopment, the City of Green Bay will fund the second of three phases of the effort. The result will be a 6-acre park and recreation area with a lawn for events, a dog park, an urban beach, an adventure playground, and a play fountain.
Kewaunee received an Economic Development Administration grant for $1.9 million to construct a new business park on the northern end of the city.
The Family Radio Network’s 2022 Help for the Homeless hygiene drive received $527,000 worth of donated hygiene and cleaning supplies from more than 760 local businesses.
Quality Service & Machining received up to $300,000 in state business development tax credits through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.’s business tax credit program.
Amcor Cares, the corporate giving organization for Amcor Flexibles North America, made donations to the FVTC Foundation totaling $118,700.
The Women’s Fund for the Fox Valley Region issued $60,000 in grants to area organizations helping to improve the lives of women and girls addressing safety, basic needs, educational opportunities, economic security and leadership development.
Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection issued a $50,000 meat processor grant to Paulie’s Chop Shop in Luxemburg. It also issued dairy processor grants between $5,000 and $28,000 to Door Artisan Cheese, Henning Cheese, Milk Specialties Global, Renard’s Cheese and Two Guernsey Girls Creamery.
The Door County Historical Society in Sturgeon Bay received a $25,000 “Telling the Full History” Preservation Fund grant to help preserve the history of indigenous people and migrant workers in Door County.
A Green Bay Area Catholic Education (GRACE) Invest in Teacher Excellence gift will fund a scholarship for the GRACE Educator Master’s Degree Path Program through St. Norbert College and initiate a Top Teacher Talent Award of $1,000 for 20 classroom teachers.
Wisconsin’s Department of Safety and Professional Services donated $17,900 to Oconto Fire Rescue Department and $9,425 to Winneconne High School for programs to help expose high school students to career and volunteer opportunities in the fire service.
A charitable initiative launched by Elevate97, Women Helping Women, raised almost $12,000 for Urgent Action Fund for Women’s Human Rights — Urgent Response Fund in Ukraine.
The Foundation for Ripon Medical Center raised nearly $11,000 to help expand behavioral health services at SSM Health Ripon Community Hospital.
Goodwill Industries of NCW received a $10,000 AT&T Foundation grant to support local youth affected by the digital divide.
The Green Bay Packers and Ororo teamed up to donate 50 heated vests to Bellin Health to distribute to patients receiving chemotherapy infusions. The Packers also announced Shopko Optical as the Official Eye Care Partner of the Green Bay Packers. The Packers Radio Network officially transitioned to a new flagship station in Milwaukee: iHeartRadio Milwaukee’s 97.3 The Game WRNW.