Business development
Schneider is expanding intermodal service by moving its primary western United States rail partnership to Union Pacific beginning in 2023.
JLG Industries, Inc., an Oshkosh Corp. company, entered a developmental partnership with RE2 Robotics. The collaboration is intended to advance the integration of robotics with access equipment to deliver improved operator safety and enhanced productivity on job sites. Oshkosh Defense unveiled the first-ever silent drive hybrid-electric Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, the eJLTV. The eJLTV offers the U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps the same level of performance and protection as the base JLTV, but adds a silent drive, extended silent watch, enhanced fuel economy and increased exportable power.
The Community Blood Center and Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin joined forces under a new not-for-profit organizational structure, Midwest Blood Centers.
Connecticut-based XPO Logistics, Inc. opened a new less-than-truckload terminal in Sheboygan. The 26-door cross-dock terminal will increase customer service capacity for the freight company, which also opened a 24-door terminal in Texarkana, Arkansas.
Mercury Marine debuted its Avator electric outboard concept. The electric outboard concept was on display for the first time during the 2022 Miami International Boat Show, progressing toward the company’s formal release of electric outboard products later in 2022 and 2023.
Cornerstone Business Services and The FBB Group, a mergers and acquisitions firm with headquarters in Colorado Springs, announced a new strategic partnership to support clients through M&A business transactions in the Colorado market.
Jake’s Diapers changed its name to Jake’s Network of Hope and added two new staff members: Executive Director Scott Sawinski and Business Operations Manager Kaci Kizewski.
Construction news
Oshkosh-based 4imprint plans to build a 2,600-panel solar array at the site of its distribution center on Atlas Avenue.
Bayland Buildings completed work on Scooter's Coffee in Menasha. Additionally, Bayland is renovating Silver Star Brands in Oshkosh, building a facility for Drexel Building Supply in Wrightstown and remodeling the former Shopko store in Tomahawk.
The Heart of the Valley Metropolitan Sewerage District has plans for a major interceptor repair and maintenance project, installing an acid-resistant liner inside the concrete interceptor pipe that carries sewage to the district’s treatment plant.
Keller Inc. is completing projects for the following organizations: Velocity Water Works, Kaukauna; Wisconsin Plastic Products, Plymouth; Endries International, Brillion; ABC Supply Co., Neenah; Women’s Care of Wisconsin, Appleton; Kewaunee Fabrications, Kewaunee; Camp Moshava Wild Rose, Wild Rose; Supermoon Beer Co., Milwaukee; ThermTech of Waukesha Inc., Waukesha; Cardinal IG Co., Spring Green; McKinney Dental, Madison; and Konecranes, Watertown.
EnTech Solutions installed two renewable energy microgrids on the site of the new 210,000-square-foot Agropur cheese production facility being built in Little Chute.
The new Kohler Center for Marsh Education building is nearing completionat the Broughton Sheboygan County Marsh Park.
Business comings and goings
The Brown County Library and the Village of Denmark are proposing to share the vacant BMO Harris Bank building, 100 Wisconsin Ave., which was purchased by the village.
The Boys & Girls Club of Manitowoc County opened at 3651 Dewey St, Manitowoc.
Caravel Autism Health opened a new location in downtown Oshkosh.
Drinkin’ Buds, a new beverage mix business with a focus on hemp and CBD-infused products, opened in Sheboygan.
Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network launched the Manty Health and Wellness Clinic in Manitowoc.
A Courtyard by Marriott hotel and a Tommy’s Express Car Wash will open in Sheboygan.
Education news
Fox Valley Technical College and the University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point signed five new articulation agreements allowing students in FVTC’s information technology programs to transfer approximately 60 credits to UWSP.
The University of Wisconsin-Green BayRising Phoenix Early College High School Program is launching in Marinette this fall.
Lakeland University and CESA 7 are creating a new pathway for Lakeland education majors to earn a K-12 Cross-Categorical Special Education teaching license. Lakeland also announced new programs in social justice studies that will have students engaging in experiential learning in the community. Beginning this fall, students attending Lakeland can major or minor in social justice studies. These programs offer coursework coupled with hands‐on, experiential learning in justice and service‐related contexts.
Awards/recognitions/milestones
Acuity was named to Forbes America’s Best Midsize Employers list. Acuity ranked No. 26 in the nation out of 500 companies on the list, a more than 400-point jump for the insurer over 2021.
Baisch Engineering was certified as a gold-level Employee Friendly Workplace in the Fox Cities by the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce.
EDCi reached Gold Partner Status with Microsoft.
Faith Technologies received a gold-level 2021 Projects of Distinction Award from the Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin. Faith Technologies also was recognized for one of the top five projects overall for the second consecutive year. Additionally, Faith received a gold-level recognition by the American Heart Association for its Workplace Health Achievement Index, ranked No. 31 in Engineering News Record magazine’s 2021 Top 600 Specialty Contractors list and ranked No. 13 on ENR’s Top 50 Electrical Contractors list. It also ranked in four ENR regional lists.
Future Neenah recognized Amcor with the Corporate Citizen of the Year Award; Red Door Mercantile with the Neenah with Pride Award; Gary Bomber, Bomber Sound Productions, with the Music Maker Award; The Tailored Hide Custom Leather & The Gift Gallery as Downtown Business of the Year, and Rhonda Mesko, Relish and Roots, with the Grow with Us Award.
Green Bay-based Ostrenga Excavating Inc. was certified as a Woman Owned Business Enterprise following a change in its leadership team and board of directors.
The M&M Area Community Foundation received accreditation with the National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations.
HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital in Oconto Falls was recognized as a 2022 Top 100 Critical Access Hospital in the U.S. by The Chartis Center for Rural Health.
Grants
Gov. Tony Evers announced more than $82 million in grants through the Equitable Recovery Grant Program were awarded to support community-based organizations working to increase equity and eliminate disparities in communities disproportionately affected by the pandemic statewide. Those in the New North receiving funds include: Brown County United Way, $999,700; Habitat for Humanity Lakeside, Inc., $243,100; Hmong Health and Community Development, Inc., $201,200; Legal Action of Wisconsin, $1 million; Literacy Green Bay, $994,300; Newcap, $500,000; and Wisconsin United Coalition of Mutual Assistance Association, $1 million.
Green Bay Botanical Garden exceeded its original $11.5 million fundraising goal for the Nature Nurtures Campaign. These funds will be used to build the new 2.5-acre Carol & Bruce Bell Children’s Garden.
The Menominee Nation is receiving a $270,000 federal grant to buy new vehicles that meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements and to replace older vehicles. The vehicles will allow the tribe to provide transportation for people traveling to jobs and to receive health care and other community services.
The Stephenson National Bank & Trust donated $200,000 to nonprofits in Marinette, Oconto, and Brown counties, including Menominee County ISD; Rainbow House Domestic Abuse Services, Inc.; Marinette County Elderly Services and Altrusa House of Green Bay. Additionally, Beta Sigma Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma International Society recognized The Stephenson National Bank & Trust with the DKG Chapter Friend of Education Award.
Matthews Tire presented an $8,000 check to The Salvation Army after its Oil Change for the Better event held in December.
Northern Sky Theater in Fish Creek surpassed the $1.75 million goal it set for its Rekindle campaign, a fundraising effort organized to see the company through the heart of the pandemic until its 2022 season opens in June.
Foundations Health and Wholeness received a $10,000 gift from the William Collins Kohler Foundation to support youth served by RAYS Youth Services, a voluntary, community-based program open to all youth between school age and 21 years of age. William Collins Kohler, who died in 2018, was known for his philanthropic and compassionate spirit.
All the rest
AT&T introduced new 2-gig and 5-gig speeds on AT&T Fiber across select parts of its footprint in Appleton and Green Bay.
The Brown County South Landfill opened to the public in January. The site accepts residential waste from Brown and Winnebago counties.
The Central Brown County Water Authority board voted to add the Village of Denmark as a member of the authority.
Cellcom rolled out its 5G network in Brown, Langlade and Shawano counties, with 5G expansion planned for Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc and Shawano counties in coming months.
Georgia-Pacific’s 1915 Studios will continue its support of Luys Systems, one of five companies that participated in its summer 2021 inaugural 1915 Studios startup accelerator program.
The Green Bay Voyageurs suspended operations for the 2022 USL League Two season and will contemplate plans for the club over the next year.
The Port of Green Bay marked the end of its shipping season in January. Total cargo shipments into and out of the port reached nearly 2 million tons, a 3% increase over a year ago. Overall, 178 ships visited the Port of Green Bay during the 2021 season. That compares to 176 ships during the 2020 season.
Sonsio will be the title sponsor for the NTT Indycar Series event in June at Road America, and American Medical Response will be the presenting sponsor.
Security Health Plan began offering six new Medicare Advantage plan options in Door County.
The YMCA of the Fox Cities launched Your Y, Your Way — a new membership program that provides increased options including 24/7 access to the Heart of the Valley YMCA.
Above & Beyond Children’s Museum in Sheboygan will open its fully ADA-accessible Purple Octopus Playground this summer. The project is in its final phase of fundraising with the launch of the Pick-a-Picket Project targeting the $500,000 goal.
Prevea Health announced that people who continue to suffer from major depression despite medication and other treatments may benefit from a treatment the health care orgnanization has begun offering. Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation uses short pulses of magnetic energy to stimulate nerve cells in the brain. The magnetic pulses are delivered to the area in the brain that researchers believe is responsible for emotional judgment and mood regulation.