Business development
Georgia-Pacific announced its Day Street Mill in Green Bay will close over the next 18 months. Tissue manufacturing at the site will end in mid-May, with other parts of the mill shutting down in September. The mill will continue to make napkins until fall 2023.
Endries International has acquired certain assets of Old Dominion Fasteners Inc. of Lynchburg, Virginia. Over time, the Old Dominion staff and inventories will be transferring to Endries’ existing operation in Lynchburg under the leadership of Scott Wolf.
Van Horn Automotive Group transitioned the status of its employee stock ownership program from 30% to 77%, giving employees majority ownership of the company. Van Horn is the only employee-owned auto group in Wisconsin.
Business comings and goings
New Talent Solutions opened in Green Bay.
Stefano’s Slo Food Market opened in Sheboygan.
Thornberry Cottage Baby & Gift store opened in Shawano.
The Boys & Girls Club of Manitowoc County opened its doors on Dewey Street in Manitowoc.
Wedding and event business Venue 404 celebrated its opening in the former First National Bank building in Oshkosh.
Construction
The old Sheboygan Press building at 632 Center Ave. will be converted into 29 market-rate apartments. Cardinal Capital Management is the contractor for the project.
The Mulva Cultural Center in downtown De Pere held a topping off ceremony, placing the last beam at the top of the structure. The center is expected to open in summer 2023.
Green Bay Country Club kicked off a $7.5 million renovation project of its Main Clubhouse and Sports Center in September, with completion planned by June 1. The project includes the addition of a new golf shop with two indoor golf simulators.
Barsan Corp. is proposing construction of an 84-unit, 12-story condominium structure in Ashwaubenon at the corner of Holmgren and Mike McCarthy ways. Completion is planned for spring 2024.
Bayland Buildings is completing or has completed projects for the following: CountrySide Veterinary Services, Appleton; Brown County South Landfill, Greenleaf; Hobart Family Dentistry, Hobart; Crumbl Cookies, Sheboygan, Bellevue Senior Housing, Bellevue; NV Technologies Fire & Security, Green Bay; and Lake Geneva BP.
The Heart of the Valley Metropolitan Sewerage District will move forward with a project to add an effluent disc filter, to be housed in an existing building using existing tanks and fully integrated into the utility’s control system.
Hilton Appleton Paper Valley opened its doors after a multimillion-dollar property refresh.
Keller Inc. is completing projects for the following: Waupaca School District; Tadych’s Econofoods, Brillion; Cotter Funeral & Cremation, De Pere; Ashley HomeStore, Oshkosh; Brewed, Clintonville; and Michels Corp., Lomira.
Global chemicals company Nouryon is building a special facility in Green Bay for Expancel expandable microspheres, which are used as a lightweight filler to make products lighter.
The Sheboygan Area School Districtwill pursue a proposal from Froedtert Health and Medical College of Wisconsin for the sale of 26 acres of land on Taylor Drive for a new three-story hospital and medical center. Two senior living developments also are planned for the site.
Wisconsin Lighting Lab, Inc. will expand its manufacturing operations and has partnered with Excel Engineering, Keller, Inc. and Hometown Bank for design, construction and financing of the project.
Education
Lakeland University is providing more access to its cooperative education program at Jake’s Café in Sheboygan. The cafe will be renamed Jake’s, a Lakeland Community.
The UW-Green Bay Teaching Press moved its full operations into the Brown County STEM Innovation Center. The university also received a $275,000 grant from the Freshwater Collaborative of Wisconsin to support and enhance water-related academic programming.
UW-Oshkosh received a $548,000 grant for its water-related programs. The school received a $339,000 grant from the Public Service Commission’s Energy Innovation Program to connect the UW-Oshkosh Campus Services Center to the adjacent dry anaerobic digester as a source of heat energy.
Awards
The Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce recognized the following businesses during its Annual Meeting and Recognition Program in March: University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Horizon Award; Experimental Aircraft Association, Enterprise of the Year Award; and Muza Sheet Metal, Small Business of the Year.
Acuity ranked No. 1 in Wisconsin for claims service with a grade of A-plus in the 2022 CRASH Network Insurer Report Card. In addition, the organization ranked Acuity as one of the top five insurers nationwide.
Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay was named to Newsweek’s 2022 World’s Best Hospitals list.
Bassett Mechanical received the 2021 Mechanical Contractors Association of America & CNA Insurance Safety Excellence Award.
Bellin Health was recognized by health care supply chain leader Global Healthcare Exchange as a “Best 50” health care provider for supply chain excellence.
Elkhart Lake, Fish Creek, Sturgeon Bay, Green Lake and Kohler were named among the 15 best lake towns in Wisconsin by purewow.com.
Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport became the first airport in the world to receive the Alliance for Water Stewardship Standard, a globally recognized certification for responsible water management and stewardship.
Fox World Travel was recognized as 2021’s Best Traveler Advocacy Travel Agency by LUXlife Magazine.
The Greater Green Bay Chamber presented Immel Construction with the Next Generation Best Place to Work award as part of its Future 15 & Young Professionals Awards.
Hawkins Ash and Vye received two American Advertising Awards from the American Advertising Federation for recent brand strategy efforts. Hawkins Ash received a Gold American Advertising award and Judge’s Choice award for brand strategy work, submitted by marketing agency partner Vye. Additionally, Hawkins Ash was named a Top Accounting Firm in the Great Lakes Region by Accounting Today.
FedEx Ground selected J. J. Keller & Associates, Inc. as an approved vendor to certify trainers at FXG’s Independent Service Providers to deliver qualified commercial motor vehicle driver safety training.
Forbes included Johnsonville Sausage and Acuity in its Best Midsize Employers list. Johnsonville ranked No. 25 and Acuity No. 26 out of 500.
Data Centre Magazine awarded Kohler Power the top spot on its list of Top 10 Power Supply and Management Companies.
Miron Construction Co. Inc. received recognition for its work as part of The Daily Reporter’s Top Projects in Wisconsin list. Additionally, United Way Fox Cities presented Miron with the Sustained Excellence Award for its 2021 campaign. The company raised more than $586,000 — an increase of $100,000 from 2020.
Oshkosh Corp. received Foundry’s CIO 2022 CIO 100 Award for information technology excellence. Additionally, Oshkosh Corp. was recognized by Ethisphere as one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies.
Precision Roofing Services was named to Duro-Last, Inc.’s Admiral Club. It also maintained its Elite Contractor level.
Juliette Manor, a ThedaCare skilled nursing facility in Berlin, was recognized
as a Best Nursing Home for 2021-2022
by U.S. News & World Report.
Tweet/Garot received the Mechanical Contractors Association/CNS Insurance National Safety Excellence Award.
Verve, a Credit Union, was one of 101 employers named to the National Association for Business Resources’ Fall 2021 National Best and Brightest Companies to Work For list.
Wisconsin Business World and Kwik Trip announced the winners of two statewide business student competitions. New North winners of Wisconsin Business World’s Kwik Trip Innovation Contest includestudents from Luxemburg Casco High School. The winner of Wisconsin Business World’s Kwik Trip Culture Contest was Mark Bonnetti’s Business and Entrepreneurship Class at Green Bay Preble High School.
The Wisconsin Safety Council announced the 28th annual Corporate Safety Award winners. New North area recipients include Oshkosh Defense, Land O’Lakes, Mercury Marine and J.F. Ahern Co.
Grants
Schreiber Foods announced the creation of the Schreiber Foods Foundation to support organizations and programs that address food insecurity and basic needs.
A $10.3 million grant from the state’s Neighborhood Investment Fund, which helps communities recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, will allow Winnebago County and five nonprofits to come together in new ways to address homelessness.
The city ofWaupun will receive a nearly $5 million Neighborhood Investment Fund grant to help with the construction of a new senior center. The proposed center will be constructed at the former location of the Waupun Christian Grade School.
The Port of Green Bay will receive a $1.1 million grant from the state Harbor Assistance Program to stabilize the existing shoreline with bulkhead fill and dock wall construction on new port property located at the mouth of the Fox River. The city of Kewaunee will receive $249,000 from the program to replace pile cluster moorings along the city of Kewaunee-owned dock wall near Harbor Park.
Fox Valley Technical College received a state grant for a program that guides veterans who want to start their own businesses. The college will receive almost $90,000 for another cohort in the Innovation Accelerator for Veterans.
The Women’s Fund of Greater Green Bay awarded a total of $87,000 in funding to 13 nonprofits as part of its first grant cycle of 2022.
The Fond du Lac Area Foundation awarded 19 grants totaling $82,400 to nonprofit organizations through the spring grant cycle.
The Agnesian HealthCare Foundationgave a $7,400 grant to the Town of Fond du Lac Volunteer Fire Department in support of its Emergency Medical Responder program.