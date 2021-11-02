New hires
Jeanne Stangel was named president of Curative Connections.
Don Goheski joined Strive MedTech as director of sales.
St. Paul Elder Services announced hires: Amber Schroeder, chief financial officer, and Morgan Hinkley, executive director of home- and community-based services.
Network Health hiredJohn Whittemore as vice president of Medicare and individual sales.
Michael Hostadjoined Fork Farms to lead the company’s new Fork Farms Foundation, which is focused on food equity.
Eric Mayes was hired as vice president for diversity, equity, and inclusion at Lawrence University.
Brick Murphy was named general counsel/executive vice president of WeConnect Inc.
James Wreath was appointed vice president of sales- North America at Körber Business Area Tissue.
Tracy Williams-Prince joined Fox Communities Credit Union as director of marketing.
Cathy Trebatoski joined the Fox Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau as marketing and visitor information specialist.
Weidert Group announced hires: Amanda Retzki, service delivery specialist; Kate Eastman and Kelly Kranz, consultants; Kristine Pelkey and Colton Shearier, inbound marketing specialists; and Colin Griffith, inbound marketing assistant. It also announced promotions: Justin Harrison and Eric Severstad, creative directors; and Laura Sheptopski, director of operations.
ConceptWorks hired Stacy Joaquin as project manager and Leah Backhaus as human resources manager.
Lakeshore Technical College hired Courtney Hansen, social media coordinator, and Tyler Freitag, marketing coordinator.
Rachel Ver Velde joined Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce as director of workforce, education and employment policy.
Envision Greater Fond du Lac hired Crystal Dekker as assistant director of membership and programs, as well as the director of Young Professionals of Fond du Lac, and Jackie Robinson as agricultural ambassador.
Red Shoes, Inc. hired Katie Thao as account coordinator and Gina Roberts as marketing assistant.
Printco Industries hired Tina Bergner as senior accountant.
Jim Misudek was named general manager of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders.
The Greater Green Bay Chamber hired Amber Crisp as a special events manager for its talent and education team, and Emily Bangen as youth apprenticeship manager.
Prevea hired podiatrist Mitchell Thompson, Prevea Sheboygan Medical Office Building, and internal medicine physician Hersi Moallin, Prevea St. Mary’s Health Center.
Fourteen primary care providers who have been practicing in the Sheboygan area will join the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network in November. Primary care physicians Eric Boehmer, Sonya Hollingsworth, Mary Gentine, Katelin Krystowiak, Michael Martella, Steven Staehling and Xia Vang will see patients at new locations starting in November. They will be joined by advance-practice providers Colleen Gumm, Courtney Johnson, Melissa Krause, Carmen Ruiz, Dana Waters, Angela David and Noah Slife.
Plastic surgeon W. Jeffrey Dierberg joined Plastic Surgery & Skin Specialists by BayCare Clinic in Kaukauna. John Awowale, an orthopedic surgeon with Orthopedics & Sports Medicine BayCare Clinic, earned board certification from the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery.
Bellin Health hired new physicians: Royland Robinson, Bellin Health Generations; Sarah Tittman, Bellin Health Ear Nose Throat; Manar Alsahrouri, Bellin Health Pulmonary; and Srinandan Guntupalli, Bellin Health Cancer Team. Nan Bush was promoted to president of the Bellin Health Foundation.
Keller Inc. hired Tyler Steckbauer, footing/wall craftsman.
Promotions
M3 Insurance announced promotions: Rich Twietmeyer, senior executive vice president, and Ryan Barbieri, executive vice president of the employee benefits division.
Secura Insurance announced promotions: Tim Heyroth, senior vice president and chief sales officer; Jill Uitenbroek, vice president – ERM and audit; and Brian Lindow, vice president – information security.
Wolf River Community Bank promoted Joe Lautenschlager to assistant vice president – commercial lending.
Hometown Bank announced promotions: Albert Curl, senior vice president – retail lending manager; Nate Kok, senior vice president – commercial banking; Chad Roovers, senior vice president – human resources; Kim Schmitz, senior vice president – retail banking manager; Jill Faber, assistant vice president – credit; Morgan Gaffner, mortgage lending officer; and Matt Reepsdorf, commercial lending officer/credit analyst.
Doctors Rory Nelson, William Reynders, Jacob Clark and William Wagner were named partners with BayCare Clinic.
Transitions
Ripon College President Zach Messitte announced he will leave his role at the end of the fall 2021 semester. Andrea Young, the college’s vice president for finance and director of strategic initiatives, was named interim president. A national search is underway for the college’s 14th president.
McMahon announced the retirement of Denny Lamers, former company president, chairman of the board and community advocate. Lamers has worked for McMahon since May 1975. He served as the company president for 33 years, from 1985 to 2018, and as the chairman of the board from 2018 to 2021. Under his leadership, McMahon grew from a company of only a few dozen employees to a leading Midwest engineering and architectural firm.
Habitat for Humanity Lakeside Executive Director Sarah Beckman will step down from her post this fall due to an illness in the family. A search for her successor is underway.
Awards/recognitions/certifications
The Greater Green Bay Chamber selected Bobbi Webster, PR director for the Oneida Nation, as its Athena Leadership Award recipient.
Celebrate Diversity Fox Cities recognized Rayon Brown, vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion, and interim vice president for Student Services at Fox Valley Technical College, with the Unsung Hero Award for his work with Imagine Fox Cities.
Vollrath Co. CEO Paul Bartelt was inducted into the Wisconsin Boys & Girls Clubs Hall of Fame. The award honors his service as board president of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sheboygan County from 2010 to 2020.
Johanna Wicklund, chief operating officer of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay, was inducted into the Wisconsin Boys & Girls Clubs Hall of Fame.
Two Ayres engineers based in Ashwaubenon earned transportation certifications. Andrew Rowell attained Professional Traffic Operations Engineer status, demonstrating his knowledge, skill and ability in the specialized application of traffic operations engineering.
Phillip Verville became certified as a Level 1 Road Safety Professional.
Jay Bauer of Green Bay ad agency Insight Creative shot drone footage that won a 2021 Viddy Gold Award.
Board appointments
The Greater Green Bay Chamber’s Economic Development Board appointed Manny Vasquez, vice president of business development for NAI Pfefferle, as its new chair. Jim Knopf was named this year’s Daniel Whitney Award recipient by the Greater Green Bay Chamber.
Christopher Caldwell, College of Menominee Nation, joined the New North, Inc. board of directors.
Mike Karisny, broker/owner of Acre Realty, was appointed to the Realtors Association of Northeast Wisconsin MLS board of directors.
The Alliance appointed three new members to its board of directors: John Stephens, WPS Health Solutions; Wendy Whitehead, Kwik Trip; and Dan Ludwig, Brakebush Brothers.