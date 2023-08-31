Business development
Springbok Analytics, a TitletownTech portfolio company, announced its new mobile MRI capabilities, first launched with the University of Wisconsin men’s and women’s basketball programs last month. Its technology turns a standard MRI into a 3D digital twin of an athlete’s musculature, transforming how teams approach training, performance programming and injury management.
Excellerate, a producer of mass electrical component assemblies and custom-engineered solutions and a division of Faith Technologies Incorporated, will add 200 people at its new 385,000-square-foot facility in Little Chute.
The ThedaStar Air Medical Program is now using a new helipad adjacent to the emergency department for rapid transfer of patients. Specialized teams are also providing critical care in a redesigned and modernized trauma center. Both are part of a $100 million project to modernize the ThedaCare hospital in Neenah.
Pivotal Health will expand clinician house call services to Northeast Wisconsin through a partnership with Green Bay-based Prevea Health. The partnership with Prevea provides employees of participating Prevea Corporate Health and Wellness partners in the Green Bay market access to Pivotal’s house call services.
MSA Professional Services, Inc. acquired Fredericksen Engineering, Inc., effective July 10. Terms of the merger were not provided.
Oshkosh Defense LLC, an Oshkosh Corporation company, announced that it received a $57 million order from the U.S. Army Contracting Command – Detroit Arsenal to produce 116 Enhanced Heavy Equipment Transporter System trailers. Oshkosh will execute the order with support from its subcontractor Broshuis B.V.
The Green Bay Packers announced the organization has acquired Foamation Inc., the company responsible for creating the original Cheesehead hat, along with a wide variety of specialty foam products.
Signature Wafer & Chocolate Co., Ripon, is partnering with Hormel subsidiary Skippy Peanut Butter to launch Skippy Peanut Butter Wafer Bars. The partnership will result in a $30 million expansion of the plant in the Ripon Industrial Park that will allow the company to make chocolate on site. The company has the capacity to produce 5 million wafer cookies a week in the current 88,000-square-foot facility.
The Lawton Standard Co., De Pere, has acquired AMSCO Wear Products Inc. of Wilmington, Delaware. Lawton, which manufactures specialty iron and steel castings, has a growth strategy focused on acquisitions in the metallurgy industry. AMSCO, founded in 1915, provides wear-resistant steel for recycling, mining and waste-to-energy industries.
Sustana, De Pere, announced the acquisition of Hanna Paper, one of the largest high-grade paper recycling companies in North America. Terms of the deal were not released. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Hanna processes 300,000 tons of paper annually through its eight recovery facilities across North America. The company employs approximately 200 individuals and serves more than 1,000 customers.
Schneider National, Inc. announced Aug. 1 it has acquired M&M Transport Services, LLC, based in West Bridgewater, Massachusetts for an undisclosed sum.
Construction
Contract Converting LLC, a Greenville custom slitting and rewinding converter, began construction on a 20,000-square-foot addition for Plant 2. Consolidated Construction, Inc. is the design/build contractor.
Keller, Inc. has been chosen as the general contractor for indoor storage units for Pineview Storage in Peshtigo.
Bayland Buildings is working on projects for Martor USA, Forever Digitization Center, Seaway Printing, Broadway Storage, Crumble Cookies-Oshkosh, Woodfield Court Motor Condos in Howard, Bowler School District, Mountain Town Hall, Soar Converting, De Pere Strip Mall and Turn 4 Car Wash.
Charter Senior Living plans to build a $50 million senior living community in the town of Sheboygan. Groundbreaking is planned for spring 2024. The project will include 175 senior apartments, 108 independent living apartments, 46 assisted living apartments and 21 memory care suites. Project participants include DMK Development Group of Louisville, Kentucky, West Bend-based general contractor American Companies and Van Horn Real Estate.
Awards
PortSide Builders, Sturgeon Bay, is a recipient of the Wisconsin Builders Association Badger Craftsman Award in New Home Design and Construction.
KI’s WiggleRoom and WiggleRoom Super Structure products recently received accreditation as Certified Autism Resources by the IBCCES International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards. The accreditation recognizes products that meet the needs of individuals with autism.
Acuity and Jewelers Mutual Insurance Company have been named to the 2023 Ward’s 50 list of top-performing property-casualty insurance companies. Acuity has earned a spot on the Ward’s 50 list every year since 2000. Jewelers Mutual Insurance Company has received the honor for 13 consecutive years.
Big Brothers Big Sisters Wisconsin Shoreline was recently recognized as a 2023 Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Quality Award recipient. The Wisconsin Shoreline affiliate is one of 30 organizations out of 225 nationwide to receive this top honor.
SSM Health St. Agnes Hospital received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines - Stroke Silver Plus quality achievement award and the American Heart Association’s Target: Type 2 Honor Roll award. Bellin Hospital also received the Get With The Guidelines - Stroke Gold Plus quality achievement. Bellin received its eighth-consecutive five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce was honored with the 2023 Leadership Award from the Conference of State Manufacturers Associations for its work to attract and maintain the manufacturing workforce.
LaClare Creamery, Malone, was awarded two first place medals at the American Cheese Society Competition. One first place award went to LaClare’s fig and honey goat cheese in the fresh goat cheese with sweet predominant flavor category, and the other to its chipotle honey goat cheese in the fresh goat cheese with savory predominant flavor category.
Optum has recertified ThedaCare as a Bariatric Center of Excellence and the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association has named ThedaCare a Blue Distinction Center for Bariatric Surgery.
HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital, Oconto Falls, has received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline STEMI Referring Center Silver Plus recognition for its treatment for people experiencing a specific type of heart attack known as an ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI).
Business comings and goings
Business Lending Partners, Green Bay, announced that Brian and Stephanie Matzke, the new owners of Schlotzsky’s Deli in Green Bay and Appleton, teamed up with Garrett Jesko, vice president of commercial banking at Bank of Luxemburg, to acquire the established locations.
River & Pine Salon opened at 340 N. Broadway, Green Bay. Jenna Zellner is the owner.
Grants
Capital Credit Union donated $12,967 to the Appleton Fire Department through its Elevate Communities program; the donation will support the purchase of a natural gas detector.
The Premonstratensian Fathers, the legal name of St. Norbert Abbey, De Pere, have awarded an Augustine Stewardship Fund Trust grant of $12,500 to New Leaf Foods, Inc. for the funding of Seymour Park Food Forest Implementation.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services awarded Curative Connections $130,000 to purchase a bus to transport members on daily trips to educational day outings and partner work sites.
The Greater Green Bay Community Foundation and Common Ground Healthcare Foundation are joining forces to improve the health and prosperity of residents in 25 eastern Wisconsin counties. The initial grant cycle is open through Sept. 30.
Voith announced the selection of the Lucky Fin Project, a national nonprofit based in Berkley, Michigan, as a recipient of a $1,000 #VoithCares donation. The Lucky Fin Project was nominated for the donation by Danielle Lohry, senior human resources manager for Voith North America in Appleton.
Green Bay Action Sports Organization recently received a $15,000 donation from Dick’s Sporting Goods. The contribution will go directly toward funding the “No One Left Out” program, which is aimed at ensuring that every individual, regardless of income, background or ability, can participate in sports.
Little Rapids Corporation, through The Egan Family Foundation, donated $4,000 each to Shawano Pathways and Howard Fire Soccer Club.
Associated Bank hosted its first companywide Volunteer Day of Service July 26. More than 50% of the staff volunteered and provided more than 6,000 hours of service. They supported 200 nonprofit groups in 122 cities.
Education
University of Wisconsin Oshkosh is the first in the UW System to offer an automation engineering degree. The program complements UWO’s existing engineering technology offerings and boosts research, economic development, entrepreneurship and sustainability.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and UW-Green Bay have created a new, free program to provide caring individuals a streamlined path to successfully become a certified direct care professional.
All the rest
The Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce announced that Plexus in Neenah will host Smart Girls Rock! Nov. 1. The interactive mentoring program is designed to help young girls who are interested in STEM set career goals and start taking steps to pursue that path. In addition, Nutritional Healing and The Walbec Group have been named PULSE Champions of Young Professionals by the chamber. This designation recognizes employers who pledge to provide support and a positive work environment for young professionals within their Fox Cities companies.
The Boldt Company installed a ground-mounted solar array behind its corporate office at 2121 E. Capitol Drive, Appleton, that features 929 solar voltaic modules. It is part of the We Energies Solar Now program.