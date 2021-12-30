Nsight appointed Brighid Riordan as CEO. Riordan previously held the position of chief innovation officer and vice president of Nsight’s Emerging Services and Public Affairs. She will replace Mark Nazé as CEO. Nazé has worked at Nsight for 37 years, serving in various capacities including accountant and chief financial officer. Nazé will remain on the board of directors and will continue to work with the company in a part-time role as strategic projects officer.
Riordan joined the company in 1999 to oversee public relations efforts, and she is a fourth-generation member of the Riordan family involved in Nsight. She is preceded in her role as CEO by her great grandfather, Daniel; her great uncle, Robert E.; her father, Patrick; as well as Nazé.