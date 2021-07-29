Spotlight
Dr. Chris Matheny was selected as the seventh president of Fox Valley Technical College. Formerly the executive vice president for instruction and chief academic officer at FVTC, Matheny has more than 25 years of instructional and administrative experience in higher education, with 17 of those being with FVTC. Matheny succeeds Dr. Susan May, who retired. May led in multiple roles during her 38 years with FVTC, spending 13 of those years as president.
“Our goal in this search was to find a dynamic leader who recognizes the importance of meeting the needs of our diverse student population and can strategically collaborate with the business sector to serve the needs of our local workforce,” said board chair Patty Van Ryzin. “We are confident Dr. Matheny is that leader.”