Jessica Diederich was named executive director and CEO of Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity. She returns to the organization, where she served as volunteer coordinator from 2008 to 2010, with a background that includes more than a decade of making an impact within the local nonprofit community. Her most recent role was with Freedom House in Green Bay, where she was tasked with setting the operational direction for the organization’s new larger facility, developing programming and managing the staff that assist homeless families with skilled training to get back out on their own in the greater Green Bay area. Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity also promoted Maureen Meinhardt to chief operating officer.
