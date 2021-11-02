Laurie Butz was named president and CEO of Capital Credit Union, replacing CEO Tom Young, who is retiring at the end of the year after working with Capital Credit Union for 30 years.
Butz will begin her new role in early November. She has more than 34 years of experience in the financial industry including 11 years at Community First Credit Union, where her most recent position was as senior vice president of business development, investments, insurance services, and the Fox Cities Marathon.
“Serving our members, being stewards of the community and being passionate about the credit union industry align with my focus on caring for employees and our friends, families and neighbors in Northeast Wisconsin,” Butz said.