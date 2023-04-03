• Interstate 41 Corridor
Brown, Calumet, Outagamie, Winnebago, Fond du Lac Counties
Give Big Green Bay raises $2.46 million
On Feb. 21-22, Give Big Green Bay celebrated the impact nonprofits are making in the community and raised $2.46 million for 45 organizations with 3,826 individuals donating.
The Greater Green Bay Community Foundation announced that $500,000 in matching funds were provided, including a $250,000 grant from the Green Bay Packers Foundation.
Over six years, more than $10 million has been raised for nonprofits in the greater Green Bay community through Give Big Green Bay. The annual event is a 24-hour fund drive conducted online with participating nonprofit agencies from the greater Green Bay area. Prizes, matching funds and awards incentivize donors and agencies to collaborate.
Verve pledges $1 million to Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh
Verve, a Credit Union, has pledged $1 million to the Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh’s capital campaign, a building expansion and community center project that is currently underway.
“It is because of contributions like Verve’s that this project is off the ground and running,” said Tracy Ogden, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh. “The added space and resources will allow us to foster partnerships and collaborations across the Fox Cities and positively impact daily life for countless kids, teens and families.”
The capital campaign includes classroom and program space expansions and renovations; a second gym; a new outdoor space consisting of a playground, courtyard, and all-purpose sports field; and a new administrative wing and community center to provide local agencies and organizations with opportune collaboration spaces.
Verve’s $1 million donation will be distributed over the next five years, and it’s pledge moves the club one step closer to its ultimate fundraising goal of $18 million.
Renewable natural gas facility opens in Outagamie County
A renewable natural gas facility at the Outagamie County landfill is fully operational and collecting methane gas that is converted to natural gas. Representatives from Outagamie County, Outagamie County Recycling & Solid Waste, and project developer and operator Terreva Renewables celebrated the completion with a ribbon cutting March 1.
The natural gas will be distributed, via pipeline, for direct sale or for trade as credits under the terms of the Federal Renewable Fuel Standards program. The gas will be used predominantly by fleet owners with vehicles that run on natural gas instead of diesel. The project will create six new permanent jobs.
• The Northwoods
Florence, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto Counties
Stephenson National Bank & Trust earns innovation award
The Stephenson National Bank & Trust was awarded the Wisconsin Bankers Foundation’s 2022 Financial Education Innovation Award during the Wisconsin Bankers Association’s Bank Executives Conference.
The WBF Financial Education Innovation Award recognizes a bank that has taken a unique approach to promoting financial literacy and has exhibited exemplary dedication to expanding financial education in its community.
This year’s award recognized an effort to turn an activity that bankers had done in the classroom before into a game show, “Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is.” The student contestants had a chance to blind taste-test both the generic and name brand options of three popular foods, and the host, Penny Saver, showed them just how much they could save in their piggy banks by choosing the lower-cost options.
The concept for the game show was created by the bank’s financial literacy team and executed by employees in various areas of the bank. The reach of the project extended far beyond the traditional classroom presentations thanks to the creation of web-based resources, outreach to teachers in multiple districts, distribution by employees to their friends and families, and a successful social media campaign.
• West Central
Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara, Marquette, Green Lake Counties
Seven New North finalists advance in Governor’s Business Plan Contest
Sativa Building Systems of Wittenberg is among the seven New North finalists in the Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest.
Other finalists from the region include: Tyler Rezachek’s AntiMussel, Plymouth; Nicole Tilot’s AppEase, Denmark; Jim Martin’s Flip Outfit, Oshkosh; Joseph Ulrich’s Gud Medical, Winneconne; Deanna Herber’s Kids in Combat Boots, Sheboygan; and Ashton Wallace’s Wherever, Sheboygan.
Sativa creates patented Z Panels made of hempcrete, a proprietary blend of hemp and lime. The panels can be used for above grade wall construction, exterior sheeting, insulation and sheetrock.
An independent panel of about 70 judges organized through the Wisconsin Technology Council and its programs, the Tech Council Innovation Network and the Tech Council Investor Networks reviewed the initial entries; the 49 entries competing in Phase 2 of the contest are tasked with each writing 1,000-word executive summaries. About two dozen plans will record a 15-minute pitch deck for judges in Phase 3.
Finally, the top dozen contestants will give live presentations at the annual Wisconsin Entrepreneurs’ Conference May 31 in Milwaukee. Category winners, as well as the 2023 grand prize winner, will be announced June 1 during the conference.
• The Lakeshore
Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Sheboygan Counties
Accelerator program launches with six companies
Sheboygan County Accelerator for Learning Entrepreneurship (SCALE), the new accelerator program partnership between the Sheboygan County Economic Development Corporation and Lakeland University, launched last month with its initial cohort of six companies.
SCALE, which is made possible by a grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, is a free program that will annually invest a $10,000 technical assistance grant in up to six pre- or early-revenue startups.
The six participants in the inaugural cohort, which were selected from 30 applicants from around Sheboygan County, are:
- Autumn and Greg Farrell, who are developing an all-natural tick repellent wipe for people and pets
- Raw-Tek Innovations, owned by Ricky Wakefield, preparing to debut the Hyperplane — an in-line planer board for use by the sportfishing industry
- K9skin.com, owned by Kimberly Matalas, which makes products that provide immediate relief to pets suffering from skin ailments
- CK Innovations LLC, owned by Cody Ellens, designs and manufactures products that solve real-life problems in the child care industry
- Kids In Combat Boots, owned by Deanna Herber, supports and recognizes the country’s military-connected children
- Stolen Flower, owned by Mary Motiska, a chili oil sauce company
The six companies are participating in a 10-week, 10-hour/week program that focuses on getting products to market and scaling beyond Sheboygan County.