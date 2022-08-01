• Interstate 41 Corridor
Brown, Calumet, Outagamie, Winnebago,
Fond du Lac Counties
Tourism rebounds in Fox Cities and Winnebago County
Visitor spending in the Fox Cities grew to $466 million in 2021, a 40% increase over 2020 spending, according to the Fox Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau. The amount puts the Fox Cities back within 9% of visitor spending in 2019, a pre-pandemic and record year.
Spending in 2021 directly supported 4,652 jobs in the Fox Cities tourism industry and earned employees in the sector $117 million, the FCCVB reported.
“Tourism is an integral part of the Fox Cities economy, and we are pleased to see the industry on a strong road to recovery,” said Pam Seidl, executive director of the FCCVB. “We appreciate the ongoing support of our local municipal leaders, industry partners and residents and look forward to a full recovery in the years ahead.”
Lodging showed 82% growth over 2020, with visitor spending increasing to $91 million. Recreation and food and beverage followed with year-over-year increases of 43% and 36%, and local transportation increased by 29%. Retail spending reached $107 million, surpassing 2019 by 1.2%.
The local data covers the 19 communities served by the FCCVB: Appleton, Kaukauna, Menasha, Neenah, Combined Locks, Fox Crossing, Harrison, Hortonville, Kimberly, Little Chute, Sherwood, Buchanan, Clayton, Freedom, Grand Chute, Greenville, Vandenbroek, Woodville and Town of Neenah.
In 2021, Winnebago County tourism generated more than 4,000 full- and part-time jobs across diverse sectors of the industry — up 6% over 2020, with the county contributing $458 million in total economic impact.
“Tourism is so important, and we could not be more excited to see visitor spending and impact rebound as we recover after the pandemic,” said Amy Albright, executive director of the Oshkosh Convention & Visitors Bureau. “It is amazing to see travel resume — driving economic impact and giving people the opportunity to experience everything we have to offer.”
Overall in 2021, the state of Wisconsin saw direct visitor spending rise 31.1% to $12.9 billion and hosted more than 102.3 million visitor trips — up 12% from 2020.
Statewide, economic impact increased 21% in 2021, with all 72 counties reporting double-digit growth over 2020. Additionally, tourism supported more than 169,700 full- and part-time jobs statewide across diverse sectors of the industry, up 7% over 2020.
Moraine Park Tech begins process for $55M referendum
The Moraine Park Technical College District Board passed a resolution stating its intent to borrow $55 million to enhance campus learning spaces to meet future student and regional workforce needs. The resolution is the first formal step toward a potential referendum in the November election. Under state law, technical colleges must hold referendums before completing capital projects with a cost of more than $1.5 million.
The $55 million referendum would allow Moraine Park to borrow funds to enhance and expand the college’s facilities to meet the needs of business and industry in the region through four major projects enhancing manufacturing and trades, automation and robotics, fire training and health and human services areas.
“Many of our district employers are fueled by Moraine Park graduates,” Moraine Park President Bonnie Baerwald said. “Our goal is to continue to meet the needs of our local business and industry partners by leveraging our updated and growing facilities and equipment to expand technical college opportunities.”
EAA opens new education center in Oshkosh
The Experimental Aircraft Association has opened its education center, originally known as Project 21. The museum addition is a two-story, 30,000-square-foot facility to further develop aviation education and training.
“The education center was built to enhance aviation education for kids and pilots unlike any other facility," said Jack J. Pelton, EAA CEO and chairman of the board. “Part of EAA’s mission is to grow aviation participation by promoting the spirit of aviation, and I think we are doing just that with the educational and technological advancements that we now have available in this new facility. Thank you to the donors that believed in our vision and made it a reality.”
The $6.2 million EAA Education Center, completely funded via a capital campaign separate from EAA member dues, now features an innovative pilot proficiency center, a hands-on youth education center, and conference center. These facilities are adjacent to the museum’s current Eagle Hangar and allow individuals and groups to experience all of EAA’s resources on a year-round basis.
• The Northwoods
Florence, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto Counties
Third U.S. Navy frigate to be built in Marinette
Fincantieri Marinette Marine is on contract to build a third Constellation-class frigate — the future USS Chesapeake, the U.S. Navy announced. The contract option is valued at approximately $536 million.
FMM received the initial frigate contract in April 2020 for the lead ship and nine additional options. Last year, the Navy exercised the first option, giving FMM the opportunity to build the second ship, FFG-63 — the future USS Congress. The initial FFG contract was valued at $5.5 billion, if all options are exercised.
Also nearly complete is Fincantieri’s $300 million construction and renovation project aimed at enabling the company to construct two frigates each year. The company recently dedicated one of the newest buildings in the shipyard — the massive “Building 34,” where two 500-foot ships can be erected and finished side-by-side in a climate-controlled environment.
• West Central
Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara,
Marquette, Green Lake Counties
Northeast Wisconsin projects receive Workforce Innovation Grants
The state Workforce Innovation Grant Program is directing significant funding to the Waupaca County Economic Development Association and other New North organizations and educational institutions.
Serving Waupaca and Outagamie counties, the Waupaca County Economic Development Association will receive $3.2 million in grants to support a workforce transportation program that will provide around-the-clock services for employees and employers to arrange transportation for work.
This program will coordinate local stakeholders to increase transportation options — including a new micro-transit service of five vehicles, among them an accessible minivan available to provide up to 26,000 rides per year.
Goodwill Industries of North Central Wisconsin, which serves Calumet, Outagamie, Waupaca, Waushara and Winnebago counties, will receive $6.5 million to support a collaborative program with Fox Valley Technical College and Rawhide Youth Services that will prepare more than 200 trainers in adopting a trauma-informed approach to workforce education and services.
“Across our region, we are talking with employers who need a skilled workforce to help make their businesses successful and their communities strong,” said FVTC President Chris Matheny. “These programs will help identify and connect high-potential individuals with employers through job skills training and holistic support.”
Other grants include those to Lakeshore Technical College and UW-Green Bay.
Lakeshore Technical College will receive $1.64 million to fund its Lakeshore Industry 4.0 Pathways and Upskilling initiative. The college said the initiative addresses the pandemic-exacerbated critical labor shortage threatening the economic stability of the region, which depends strongly on manufacturing.
Lakeshore will also purchase an additional mobile lab to reach underserved populations with training, including at homeless shelters and community resource centers. The mobile lab also will visit rural high schools to help generate interest in manufacturing careers.
UW-Green Bay will receive up to $376,000 to expand nursing faculty capacity through a new clinical placement collaboration between local health care employers and the university’s nursing program. Lakeshore Technical College will use its $1.64 million grant to meet underserved populations and provide a mobile training lab to fill manufacturing labor shortages.
The Workforce Innovation Grant Program is a collaboration between the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and the Department of Workforce Development.
• The Lakeshore
Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Sheboygan Counties
Coastal communities receive $1.4M in grants
The state is directing more than $1.4 million in grants to support economic development, protect Wisconsin shorelines and create resiliency in Wisconsin’s Great Lakes coastal communities.
Grants will be used by local, state, and tribal governments; regional planning commissions; universities and nonprofit organizations to assist with 41 projects totaling more than $3.4 million.
“The Great Lakes are critical gateways to our state and provide fresh water, jobs, recreation and an improved quality of life for folks across our state, especially those who call our coastal communities home,” Gov. Tony Evers said.
The grants will enhance public access, sustainable use practices, education, development and habitat restoration while addressing pollution and other concerns across 800 miles of Wisconsin coastal communities, said Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld.
Projects include addressing habitat restoration at the Lincoln Park Zoo in Manitowoc, flood exposure vulnerability mapping in northern Ashland County, public access in Hika Bay, and preservation for the Port Washington historic lighthouse.
Sheboygan County expanding broadband access in Random Lake
The Sheboygan County Economic Development Corporation is receiving a $1.36 million grant from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin to help expand broadband internet access in the Random Lake area.
An additional $1.8 million in funding will be provided as a match from the village of Random Lake, the Random Lake School District and Bertram Communications.
The SCEDC project will reach 25 businesses and 1,221 residential locations along Highway 57 from the Village of Random Lake to the Town of Rhine in Sheboygan County.
The PSC grant is part of $125 million awarded statewide for 71 projects expanding broadband internet to more than 82,912 residences and 4,566 businesses in 45 counties that are unserved or underserved.
The PSC says Broadband Expansion Grants invest in construction projects for internet service in areas of the state that are challenging to connect due to population density or geography.
Other New North locations that received funding to expand broadband include parts of Marinette, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Waushara, Waupaca, Kewaunee and Manitowoc counties.