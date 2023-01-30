• Interstate 41 Corridor
Brown, Calumet, Outagamie, Winnebago, Fond du Lac Counties
New North communities to receive rural transit funding
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) said that 44 agencies that provide transportation services for seniors and individuals with disabilities in rural areas of Wisconsin will receive more than $5 million in state and federal funds in 2023.
“Whether it’s getting to and from work, seeing family and loved ones, or visiting the doctor, every Wisconsinite — regardless of their age, ability or ZIP code — should have access to reliable, affordable transportation,” said Gov. Tony Evers, who added that oftentimes access in rural areas can be challenging and that these grants will strengthen Wisconsin’s network of support.
WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said good transportation infrastructure means seniors and those with disabilities have more opportunities for mobility.
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, enacted Nov. 15, 2021, provided WisDOT with an increase of funds for the 5310 Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities Program for five years beginning in 2023.
The program awards grants to local public bodies and private, nonprofit agencies. Since it began in the 1970s, the program has helped fund the purchase of more than 2,200 vehicles in Wisconsin. The funding also supports agencies’ mobility management and operating assistance.
Under federal transportation law, the cities of Milwaukee, Madison, Appleton and Green Bay administer the federal 5310 program for their geographic areas, while WisDOT continues to administer the program for the small urban and rural areas of the state.
Waupun chamber transitions into business alliance
The Waupun Area Chamber of Commerce has reorganized and transitioned into the new Waupun Business Alliance, which is an extension of Envision Greater Fond du Lac. The organization also set up a new office on West Main Street in downtown Waupun.
The Waupun Business Alliance replaces the chamber and “provides increased value, resources and opportunities to businesses throughout the Waupun area.” As an extension of Envision, the alliance will focus on working collaboratively for the growth of the Waupun community.
The alliance “will act as the Waupun central hub for coordinating community conversations, sharing best practices, technical support, connecting businesses with resources and coordinating and complementing positive community programs and events.”
“The formation of the Waupun Business Alliance is a progressive move that further demonstrates Waupun is a community on the rise,” said Joe Venhuizen, senior director of membership and programs at Envision Greater Fond du Lac. “There’s a real desire from community leaders to work together to maximize impact, and it’s paying off in the form of economic development. Envision is proud to be part of the great momentum happening in Waupun.”
Members of the Waupun Business Alliance are members of Envision Greater Fond du Lac, and vice versa.
Kathy Schlieve, Waupun’s city administrator and director of economic development, told the Fond du Lac Reporter that the partnership with Envision would give Waupun more resources for short- and long-term business success in Waupun.
“In particular, work to address workforce, child care gaps and sharing of information and best practices are already in process [at Envision],” she told the Reporter. “Our businesses can plug into those things immediately.”
• The Northwoods
Florence, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto Counties
Mini-grant program in Marinette and Menominee counties expanded
The M&M Area Community Foundation’s Board of Directors has updated its Mini-Grant Program for 2023, allowing nonprofit organizations to apply for up to $750 for projects or programs benefitting communities across Marinette and Menominee counties.
Additionally, the application process and reporting requirements have been streamlined. Submissions will be reviewed weekly, with funding awarded within approximately two weeks if granted.
Nonprofits with an annual operating budget of less than $300,000 are eligible to apply, and grants are for programs or projects, not basic supplies, routine maintenance or staff time. Organizations may submit one mini-grant application per calendar year.
Individuals and businesses also may contribute to the Mini-Grant Fund. Information about the revised grant program can be found on the Community Foundation’s website at mmacf.org. Applications are open now.
• West Central
Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara, Marquette, Green Lake Counties
The Naberhood open-air plaza completed in Shawano
The City of Shawano has completed a new open-air plaza to connect its downtown area to Franklin Park. City officials say the project will help enhance Shawano’s historic area and drive economic development.
The destination space, called “The Naberhood,” is named for Franklin Naber, a prominent Shawano resident who made significant historic contributions to the region, including developing several downtown buildings, three subdivisions and a local paper mill.
Official communications released on the project included the following: “When you think of a neighborhood, especially one in a small town like Shawano, the images of social gatherings, block parties and friendly front yard conversations between neighbors is what typically comes to mind. Using a play on words, The Naberhood evokes not only the historical reference of Franklin Naber, but also the coming together of a community of neighbors in a social setting.”
Working with graphic designer Andy Graf, the city also developed a new logo for the space, which features a historic building and a curve to represent the Wolf River.
Shawano leaders are planning special family-friendly events in the space, including “The Naberhood Block Party” series to be held on Tuesdays and Saturdays throughout the summer.
• The Lakeshore
Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Sheboygan Counties
Dramm opens new, sustainably-built production facility
The Dramm Corporation, a producer of greenhouse equipment, gardening products, organic fertilizer and greenhouse water treatment systems, completed its new corporate headquarters and production facility in Manitowoc.
Located in the Manitowoc Industrial Park, the new 98,000-square-foot building increases Dramm’s warehouse and office space, allowing for future expansion. The company has grown to 107 employees and has remained a family-owned and operated business.
The project was completed by A.C.E. Building Service, which at Dramm’s request used building frame materials containing up to 74% recycled contents. The building itself can be completely disassembled and recycled. Dramm also chose zero-carbon-footprint recyclable carpeting made from recycled fibers, six electric vehicle charging stations and 26 solar panels that save 90% of Dramm’s annual energy needs.
Other features of the building include positioning to use natural light, a pond with nearby wildflower and pollinator plants, and a new 2,400-square-foot research greenhouse, construction of which will begin in the spring.