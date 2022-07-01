• Interstate 41 Corridor
Brown, Calumet, Outagamie, Winnebago, Fond du Lac Counties
Bellin Health and Gundersen Health System in merger discussion
Bellin Health and Gundersen Health System are planning to merge, creating a broader network of services throughout Wisconsin, Upper Michigan, southeastern Minnesota and northeast Iowa.
As discussions continue, Gundersen and Bellin Health patients will see their same health care providers. Over time, the systems intend to provide patients access to more resources and a broader network of 11 hospitals and more than 100 local clinic locations.
“As health systems, our missions, visions and values complement each other, and the people and communities we serve are at the core of the care and service we provide,” said Bellin Health President and CEO Chris Woleske.
Resources include top-tier clinical services, shared provider expertise, state-of-the-art technology and digital health care tools that bring virtual care options into homes and workplaces.
“This merger would bring new opportunities to expand this important community-minded work,” said Dr. Scott Rathgaber, CEO of Gundersen Health System. “We are two not-for-profit health systems that take what we earn and re-invest those dollars back into our communities and into patient care.”
Both organizations invest dollars to improve health outcomes, “specifically for marginalized individuals and broadly for everyone in our care,” Rathgaber said. “Through this model, we also work hard to lower or maintain premiums on health plans, which reduces costs for the employers and businesses we serve,” he added.
Pending a final agreement and regulatory review, the merger would maintain current headquarters in both Green Bay and La Crosse and have a balanced leadership structure that places each of the two top positions — CEO and board chair — in different regions to ensure shared decision-making and equal representation.
Rathgaber would serve as system CEO (Gundersen). The chair of the newly created board would be current Bellin board chair John Dykema. Woleske would serve as system executive vice president and regional president of the northern counties (Bellin).
Gulfstream plans new $55M paint facility, 200+ jobs
Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. is investing more than $55 million and hiring more than 200 new workers to meet customer demand and growth in its fleet.
Gulfstream will construct a world-class aircraft paint facility in Appleton, which is set to begin operations in the third quarter of 2023. The custom-designed, 73,000-square-foot facility uses a proprietary paint booth design developed by Gulfstream in conjunction with Osseo-based paint booth manufacturer Global Finishing Solutions.
The new facility will have the ability to paint up to 48 aircraft per year and will allow Gulfstream to perform the entire aircraft completions process start-to-finish in Appleton.
“We have customers who will only have their aircrafts serviced in Appleton because of the people and relationships,” said L.D. Buerger, Gulfstream’s vice president of completions. “There’s such a can-do attitude, and as we’ve grown and challenged the team they just get better and better.”
Gulfstream hosted a job fair in June and is hiring in a range of positions, including engineers, mechanics, avionics technicians and highly skilled trade and craftspeople, Buerger said.
The company has recently made several enhancements to the facility to improve customer and employee experiences. Investments include a new office area for completions customers and pilots, a new wood finishing area, an upgraded shipping and receiving area, and a completions hangar featuring an employee entrance, break room and lockers.
• The Northwoods
Florence, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto Counties
Newly announced grants will expand, enhance emergency services
The state has announced it will provide an additional $22 million to support emergency response projects under previously announced pandemic response programs, including more than $10 million in the New North region. The funds will target fire station construction and expansion, emergency medical services and emergency medical response program support and expansion projects.
The funding helps ensure the state’s rural communities have adequate emergency response options and updated fire stations, facilities, and services, Gov. Tony Evers said.
“By preparing for whatever comes next, we’re not only strengthening pandemic response in our communities, but building the future we want for our families, our communities and our state,” Evers said.
Grant recipients in the New North region include:
- City of Oconto Falls — $7,000,000 grant for fire station expansion
- City of Peshtigo — $3,001,379 grant for construction of two EMS stations
- City of Waupun — $204,864 grant to expand emergency medical responder services
- City of De Pere — $206,831 grant for a mobile EMS unit
Additionally, the state in May awarded Oconto Fire Rescue a $17,982 Youth Firefighter Training Program Grant. The grant will support a dual-credit Fire 1 Certification program for Oconto High School students who enroll at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College.
NWTC offers the district’s only mobile burn trailers, which enable future firefighters to experience flash fire training in their communities.
• West Central
Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara, Marquette, Green Lake Counties
Waupaca Foundry recognized for commitment to students
Waupaca Foundry was recognized by the Wisconsin Association of School District Administrators (WASDA) with the 2021-2022 Bert Grover Child Advocacy Award-Business for its commitment to children.
Waupaca Foundry is the only business statewide to receive the award. More than 420 school districts in the state of Wisconsin are eligible to nominate a person or a business for the award. To be eligible, the business must demonstrate significant commitment to children by sharing time, talents and/or financial support.
“We nominated Waupaca Foundry for this award because they are child advocates,” said Ron Saari, School District of Waupaca superintendent. “They are in our community not only saying how much they support our schools but providing their time and talent by having their employees come in and be mentors to our students right here in our schools.”
Waupaca Foundry has a history of investing in the next generation of talent through scholarships, high school work co-op and apprenticeship programs, as well as donations to and partnerships with local schools. In the 2021-2022 academic year, Waupaca Foundry provided 75 high school co-ops and youth apprenticeships to students.
The foundry also gave $27,500 in scholarships to 17 high school seniors across the United States. In Wisconsin, a total of 10 scholarships were given totaling $17,000.
“Engaging youth and their parents concerning high-quality career opportunities in manufacturing is essential for our future,” said Kirk Kallio, Waupaca Foundry’s director of human resources. “For too long, too many have perceived manufacturing jobs as an undesirable career path in the U.S. Exposing youth to the benefits of careers in manufacturing is exciting, especially when the student recognizes the significance of the industry and its vitality in the global economy.”
The award was presented as part of the WASDA Annual Educational Conference on April 21.
• The Lakeshore
Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Sheboygan Counties
Masters Gallery Foods receives WEDC support for expansion
A major expansion of Masters Gallery Foods is getting a boost from the state, which is supporting the company with up to $1.5 million in performance-based state tax credits from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC).
The company is investing $60 million into expanding its cheese packaging and distribution facility in Oostburg, with plans to create 105 new jobs.
“Sheboygan County has been our home since 1974, and we’re thrilled to continue our growth with the recently completed expansion of our new Oostburg facility,” said Jeff Gentine, Masters Gallery Foods president and CEO. “We’re very grateful for the financial support from the state and WEDC as we remain committed to investing within the community, providing long-term career opportunities for our team members while supporting the needs of our expanding customer base.”
The family-owned company now has two state-of-the-art cheese packaging facilities located in Plymouth and Oostburg. Serving private label, retail, and food service customers, Masters Gallery has one of the largest privately held cheese inventories in the United States.
Last year, Masters Gallery began work on a 110,000-square-foot addition to its Oostburg facility. The project doubles the size of the current production area and adds storage and warehouse space. The company is spending about $23 million in construction costs and $37 million on equipment. The expansion is set to create 105 new jobs paying more than $23 an hour on average.