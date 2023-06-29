• Interstate 41 Corridor
Brown, Calumet, Fond du Lac, Outagamie, Winnebago Counties
Oshkosh YMCA takes over UWO childcare center
The University of Wisconsin Oshkosh has partnered with Oshkosh Community YMCA to keep its Children’s Learning and Care Center open.
UWO officials had announced in early May that, due to declining enrollment and ongoing staff shortages, it would permanently close the center at the end of June. The center, which is licensed for 150 children, had 50 enrolled for the spring semester.
An online petition urged UWO to find a solution to keep the center open.
“Our review of the YMCA’s operations and the cooperative spirit we have seen from the YMCA leaders confirm our confidence that we are collaborating with a caring, community-oriented nonprofit partner,” said UWO Chancellor Andrew Leavitt. “We are confident the stability and quality of care at the CLCC will only increase.”
Oshkosh YMCA already offers full-time child care at two locations in addition to offering child watch services, school-age child care services and school prep child care services.
According to Child Care Resource & Referral, there are more than 800 children under the age of 5 on child-care waiting lists in Winnebago County. The Oshkosh YMCA plans to increase enrollment steadily over the upcoming months to a capacity of 112. In addition, the center would host a 4-year-old kindergarten site in collaboration with the Oshkosh Area School District and offer a new summer camp program in 2024 for children entering kindergarten in the fall.
Appleton hosts summit on homelessness
The city of Appleton hosted a summit May 31 at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center aimed at addressing homelessness within the community.
The event brought together key stakeholders, including local and corporate businesses, downtown organizations, law enforcement agencies, government agencies, faith groups, health care providers, nonprofit organizations and financial institutions.
Keynote speaker Carrie Poser, continuum of care director at Wisconsin Balance of State, highlighted key strategies, including focusing on the right project types, securing adequate funding and maintaining continuous advocacy and commitment to ending homelessness.
“It takes many systems working in sync to prevent and end homelessness. When we come together, not just once but over and over with openness and intention, we move beyond pointing out problems to co-creating solutions,” said Lisa Strandberg, executive director at Pillars and one of the summit panelists. “Together is the only way we’ve ever served our neighbors well.”
According to Wisconsin Balance of State data, the average length of homelessness in the Fox Cities area has increased 20%, while Brown County experienced a rise of 57% between 2018 and 2019.
The second half of the summit featured breakout sessions facilitated by experts from a variety of local sectors. Topics included affordable housing, barriers to housing, safety and security concerns, supporting youth and elderly individuals, community collaboration, community education and the effective utilization of community resources.
• The Northwoods
Florence, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto Counties
AARP grant helps fund Oconto Marsh signage
A proposal to provide interpretive signage at various points along the trail that winds through the Oconto Marsh has been selected to receive an AARP Wisconsin Small Dollar, Big Impact grant.
The $1,000 grant will enable the Oconto County Economic Development Corporation to purchase materials and supplies needed to launch the project. Examples include signposts, signs and informational brochures. Up to 20 signs will provide visitors with information about the local plants and wildlife they will see from the walkways, bridges and viewing platforms along the mile-long trail in the 928-acre marsh.
Funds could also be used to hire professional help to design and install the signage and further publicize the project, said Samantha Boucher, tourism director for the corporation.
“Our goal is to enhance the Oconto Marsh and provide interpretive signage along the trails to help people gain a greater appreciation for nature and the wildlife they may encounter,” Boucher said.
AARP Wisconsin is awarding grants each month throughout 2023 to projects across the state. Judges selected this project after reviewing dozens of proposals.
Boucher said planning involved extensive community input from volunteers, local artists and experts to create interpretive displays that accurately represented the history and ecology of the marsh.
Initial plans are to install 15 to 20 signs throughout Oconto Marsh this summer, but more funding is needed to complete the project.
AARP Wisconsin launched its Small Dollar, Big Impact grant program in 2020.
Forestry products highlighted for international buyers
Eight wood buyers from outside the U.S. visited 11 different manufacturers of forestry products during a six-day trip to Wisconsin May 29-June 3.
The inbound wood-buying mission was hosted by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and New North, Inc. The 2023 Forest Products Buyers’ Mission included representatives of firms from Mexico, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.
“Forestry products are an important component of both our state and regional economies,” said Barb LaMue, president and CEO of New North, Inc. “Expansion of available markets to sell in has the potential to offer tremendous growth opportunity for these wood producers.”
Stops in the New North region included Krueger Lumber Company in Valders, Lakeshore Forest Products in Francis Creek, Tigerton Lumber Company, Kersten Lumber Company in Birnamwood and Menominee Tribal Enterprises Forestry Center and Sawmill in Keshena.
Menominee Tribal Enterprises hosted nine wood buyers from Pakistan in June 2022 as part of a similar tour arranged by New North, Inc. and DATCP.
“As a result of last year’s visit by the Pakistan wood buyers delegation, MTE is committed to continue building international contacts,” said Jason Swartz, sales manager for Menominee Tribal Enterprises. “By doing so, we can grow our export business and develop a more diversified customer base.”
• The Lakeshore
Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Sheboygan Counties
Accelerate Business Challenge accepting applications
The Accelerate Sheboygan County Business Challenge is accepting applications from new and existing businesses as well as entrepreneurs with unique products and business ideas.
Applications can be submitted online at accelsc.com by Oct. 31. Each idea submitted is reviewed by professionals and receives free guidance from the Sheboygan County Economic Development Corp. and Small Business Development Center at UW-Green Bay.
Five idea applicants will be awarded $1,000 grants for business services. In November, five or more applicants will go on to pitch their ideas to business professionals and investors to gain further support and compete for the grand prize of $10,000. The winner will be announced in December after the business ideas are presented.
Tyler Rezachek competed in the 2022 Business Challenge and won a $1,000 technical assistance grant, taking second at the pitch competition. His startup, AntiMussel, was also a finalist in the governor’s business plan competition.
“The challenge provided immense value to my young startup,” Rezachek said. “Connections to other entrepreneurs and organizations like New North and the Wisconsin Technology Council have provided me with advice, opportunity and mentorship. The process will force you to think about your business in ways you haven’t.”
EPA awards grants to clean up brownfield sites
The Environmental Protection Agency has awarded grants for assessment and cleanup of brownfield sites in Sheboygan, Manitowoc, Green Bay and Calumet counties.
The Brownfields Multipurpose Assessment Revolving Loan Fund Grant targets former industrial sites that are potentially contaminated with hazardous materials.
Sheboygan County will receive a $500,000 community-wide grant to conduct 12 Phase I and 12 Phase II environmental site assessments. Funds will be used to identify and prioritize additional sites, prepare a revitalization plan and support community engagement activities.
The target area is the 15th Street Corridor in the city of Sheboygan, including the Jakum Hall property on North 15th Street, parcels at 13th Avenue and Erie Avenue, and parcels at 13th Avenue and Michigan Avenue.
“Sheboygan County could not be more thrilled to receive its fourth assessment grant. The prior three grants leveraged well over $100 million in redevelopment projects, which for a community of our size is significant,” said Sheboygan County Board Chairman Vernon Koch. “We look forward to working with the U.S. EPA to continue building on our prior success.”
The city of Manitowoc will receive a $500,000 grant to clean up the River Point District Phase 2 Redevelopment Area and to support community outreach activities. The 6.1-acre cleanup site was developed for railroad use in the 1860s and remained operational through most of the 20th century. It is contaminated with volatile organic compounds, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, heavy metals in soil and groundwater, petroleum and chlorinated solvents.
In addition:
- Calumet County will receive a $1 million grant for the city of Chilton’s Main Street Corridor, the city of Brillion’s Iron Works Corridor, the city of Appleton’s Water Street and Washington Street Corridors and the city of Kaukauna’s Fox River Corridor.
- The Green Bay Redevelopment Authority will receive $1 million to clean up the Badger Sheet Metal site at 420 S. Broadway and 419 S. Maple St.
- The city of Green Bay will receive a $500,000 community-wide grant to conduct 12 environmental site assessments, prepare five cleanup plans and update the city’s GIS-based brownfield site inventory.
• West Central
Green Lake, Marquette, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara Counties
Waupaca County rideshare program surpasses milestone
Waupaca County’s workforce rideshare program hit 1,000 rides in less than five months.
The Catch-a-Ride program gave its first ride Dec. 15 and reached 1,000 rides May 5, said Jeff Mikorski, executive director of the Waupaca County Economic Development Corporation, which oversees the service.
The program is funded by a Workforce Innovation Grant of up to $3.2 million administered by Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. and the Department of Workforce Development.
“Employees and businesses cannot thrive if workers aren’t able to get to work,” said Missy Hughes, WEDC Secretary. “Programs like Waupaca County Catch-a-Ride mobilize communities, state government, nonprofits and businesses to solve a complex challenge.”
Waupaca County Catch-a-Ride partners include WCEDC, Feonix - Mobility Rising and Make the Ride Happen.
“We have helped a number of folks gain employment,” said Valerie Lefler, CEO and founder of Feonix - Mobility Rising, a national nonprofit that is helping run the Waupaca County Catch-a-Ride program. “We’ve helped folks maintain employment. We’ve helped people who are transplants from other states and afraid to drive on snow or ice get to work safely. We’ve also helped individuals who were unhoused living in a rural community get a job for the first time in years.”
The Workforce Innovation Grant is currently subsidizing rides so users pay just $3 per ride but is seeking other revenue sources and new ways to support low-income riders, said Holly Keenan, director of Make the Ride Happen, a project of Lutheran Social Services. Make the Ride Happen is working on case management to help connect riders with other available services.
Little White Schoolhouse in Ripon relocated, new director named
The Little White Schoolhouse, a former National Historic Landmark in Ripon, was relocated and a new director has been appointed.
The building is known as the “Birthplace of the Republican Party.” The Ripon Chamber of Commerce relocated the building in April in part to accommodate visitors expected in 2024 when the Republican National Convention will be held in Milwaukee. There are plans to convert a nearby commercial building into a museum with additional displays.
The relocation, however, cost the building its designation as a National Historic Landmark.
It was announced in late May that Steve Arbaugh has been appointed director of the Little White Schoolhouse. He will focus on marketing, communications, special events and overall visitor experience.
According to a news release, Arbaugh has worked with for-profit and nonprofit organizations, ranging from startups to large corporations. Arbaugh has been a resident of Ripon for the last six years. He is known for his work at the local historical society, where he made contributions in website development, social media management, fundraising campaigns and fostering member relationships.