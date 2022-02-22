• Interstate 41 Corridor
Brown, Calumet, Outagamie, Winnebago, Fond du Lac Counties
On Broadway plans $30 million in projects for downtown Green Bay
On Broadway Inc. announced plans for two major projects in Green Bay’s Broadway District, adding a public market and about 90 new apartments with a parking structure. The combined investment of the two projects exceeds $30 million.
On Broadway plans to redevelop the Old Fort Square building at 211 N. Broadway as the public market, as well as develop an apartment complex and a new parking structure on the city-owned parking lot behind Old Fort Square.
“This has been the culmination of many years of work to refresh a dated building and continue our efforts to promote infill development on vacant lots that do not add value to downtown walkability,” On Broadway Executive Director Brian Johnson said.
The public market proposal is modeled after other successful markets, including La Boqueria in Barcelona, Spain, Findlay Market in Cincinnati, Pike Place Market in Seattle, and the Milwaukee Public Market, Johnson said.
The project would involve a $10 million to $12 million redevelopment of the property, and the organization anticipates attracting more than a million visitors annually, Johnson said.
Real estate firm General Capital Group proposed a $21 million investment to construct the apartment and parking complexes, according to the Green Bay Press-Gazette.
On Broadway also anticipates the addition of about two dozen new businesses to the Broadway District as the result of the investment, Johnson said.
Midwest Paper Group sold to Mexico-based manufacturer
Midwest Paper Group, formerly Appleton Coated, was sold to McKinley Paper Co., a subsidiary of Mexico-based Bio-Pappel. McKinley announced the purchase in February from Midwest Paper Group owner Industrial Opportunity Partners for an undisclosed price. IOP purchased Midwest Paper in December 2019.
Midwest Paper manufactures recycled containerboard for corrugated packaging and recycled bag products, according to IOP, which is based in Evanston, Illinois. Midwest Paper, originally established in 1889, employs about 320 workers and has an annual production capacity of 400,000 tons at its 1.2 million-square-foot facility.
“We’re pleased with what the company accomplished during IOP’s ownership period,” said IOP Operating Principal Dave Mackin, who served as Midwest Paper’s interim CEO and chairman of the board. “The Midwest Paper team successfully executed IOP’s investment operating plan, which included commercial initiatives and operational improvements that turned a once-struggling paper mill into a thriving business.”
• The Lakeshore
Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Sheboygan Counties
Bank First Corp. acquires Denmark State Bank
Bank First Corp., the holding company of Bank First, N.A., is merging with Denmark Bancshares, Inc., parent company of Denmark State Bank.
Bank First agreed to acquire 100% of the common stock of Denmark in a combined stock-and-cash transaction. The combined company will have total assets of about $3.6 billion, loans of about $2.7 billion and deposits of about $3.2 billion. The transaction is targeted to close in the early third quarter of 2022.
Denmark is a provider of financial products and services in Northeast Wisconsin, complementing Bank First’s presence in Manitowoc County and enhancing its growing footprint in Brown County. Denmark has expertise in agricultural banking dating back to 1909.
Denmark’s customers also will benefit from Bank First’s 49.8% ownership of UFS, LLC, a bank technology outfitter that provides digital, core, cybersecurity, managed IT and cloud services to banks in the Midwest.
Additionally, Bank First recently announced the purchase of a 7-acre parcel of property to build a new flagship office along Shawano Avenue and South Taylor Street next to the Meijer store in Green Bay.
Former JP Marine site to be redeveloped near Sheboygan River
The Redevelopment Authority of the City of Sheboygan is seeking proposals for a year-round destination concept on a downtown site with Sheboygan River access.
The request follows other recent downtown redevelopments, including affordable housing, market-rate housing, a strong retail sector and recent riverfront redevelopments.
Proposals should be consistent with the Riverbend Neighborhood Master
Plan, the RDA stated. The city is seeking projects that maximize property tax value and feature unique architectural elements that are compatible with other development in the area.
• West Central
Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara, Marquette, Green Lake Counties
JR Machine of Shawano expands to second facility
JR Machine is expanding operations with a second facility at its Shawano headquarters. When complete, JR Machine will have an additional 8,000 square feet of production capacity, more extensive quality assurance capabilities, and a dedicated cleanroom for passivating stainless steel.
As part of the expansion, JR Machine expects to hire approximately 10 to 12 new employees. The company will install four new turning centers, allowing the maximum length of machined parts to double from 24 inches to 48 inches.
The new cleanroom features an ultrasonic cleaning and passivation system. Passivation is a finishing process that helps prevent rust on stainless steel and is often a requirement of industries including energy, medical devices, and aerospace and defense.
• The Northwoods
Florence, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto Counties
Fincantieri participates in eco certification program
Fincantieri Marinette Marine and Fincantieri ACE Marine are the first two shipyards in Wisconsin to join Green Marine, the largest voluntary environmental certification program for North America’s maritime industry.
To complete its certification, each Fincantieri shipyard will assess its environmental performance based on Green Marine’s applicable indicators, which include greenhouse gases and air pollutants, spill prevention, waste management, community impacts and environmental leadership.
“Fincantieri has a global reputation for being one of the largest and most diverse shipbuilders in the maritime industry,” said Dario Deste, president and CEO of Fincantieri Marine Group. “But we also continue charting bold initiatives in sustainability and innovation, and that includes our efforts here in the U.S.”
During recent expansion work done at the Marinette shipyard, Fincantieri worked with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to ensure the health and safety of
the environment and to limit disruptions to recreational use of the Menominee River.
The nearly complete $300 million capital expansion program for the company’s U.S. shipyards includes many new climate-controlled facilities and the country’s largest ship lift to ease ships in and out of the water while minimizing impact to the Menominee River ecosystem.