• interstate 41 Corridor
Brown, Calumet, Outagamie, Winnebago, Fond du Lac Counties
Agropur to build new $168 million cheese factory in Little Chute
Dairy supplier Agropur will build a new $168 million state-of-the-art cheese factory in Little Chute. With this project, the cooperative anticipates spending nearly $60 million more a year on milk from Wisconsin farms and creating at least 54 new full-time jobs.
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. will support the expansion of Agropur Dairy Cooperative in Little Chute with up to $4.5 million in business tax credits.
“From our farmers and cheesemakers and the folks in the dairy supply chain to the workers who will help build this expansion, to the Wisconsin cheese consumers and enthusiasts everywhere, this investment will be felt far beyond the farm,” said Gov. Tony Evers.
Agropur is the largest dairy cooperative in North America and one of the top 20 dairy producers in the world. In Wisconsin, Agropur operates facilities in La Crosse, Appleton, Little Chute, Weyauwega and Luxemburg, employing about 850 people.
The new Agropur cheesemaking facility is under construction on 24.5 acres in the village of Little Chute. The 210,000-square-foot facility will allow Agropur to increase its production and make future expansions possible. The facility’s milk processing would more than double from 300 million pounds a year to 750 million pounds, with about 85 percent of that milk coming from within 40 miles of the plant.
BelGioioso acquires Polly-O brand, expands its dairy market footprint
BelGioioso Cheese, Inc. of Green Bay has entered into an agreement to acquire Polly-O, a historic cheese brand founded in 1899 and now part of the Lactalis Group, for an undisclosed purchase price.
The Polly-O brand of cheese will expand BelGioioso’s footprint in the dairy category. Last year, Polly-O achieved net sales of roughly $177 million. The brand is known for its ricotta, mozzarella and string cheeses.
Kraft Heinz agreed to sell the Polly-O business to the Lactalis Group in fall 2020 as part of a natural cheese transaction previously announced by Kraft Heinz and the Lactalis Group, which has now agreed to sell the brand to BelGioioso.
• The Northwoods
Florence, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto Counties
Marinette among communities hosting Startup Week events
Marinette will be among the communities holding a pitch competition for Startup Week, taking place both in-person and virtually across the region in November. These events lead up to a regional pitch event presented by New North, Inc.
The local contests are open to all residents of Northeast Wisconsin or those who will be launching their businesses in the region. Contestants must be at least 18 years of age, and the business must have generated less than $300,000 in either capital raised and/or revenue received. Winners from the last two years are not eligible to re-apply.
Marinette County will host the Invent Your North Pitch event through inVenture North at the Wisconsin Maritime Center of Excellence in Marinette on Nov. 16 at 6 p.m.
Other regional pitch competitions include:
- Audible pitch event through the Startup Hub-Greater Green Bay Chamber on Nov. 16 at 5:30 p.m. at the Urban Hub
- Fast Pitch event through the Fox Valley Technical College Venture Center, Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce and Envision Greater Fond du Lac on Nov. 17 at 5 p.m. at the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers-Fox Den LevelUp through Progress Lakeshore on Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. at the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center
- Accelerate Sheboygan County through the Sheboygan County Economic Development Corp., taking place at a to-be-determined date and location
The top two winners from each of these local contests will receive prize money — $1,000 cash for first place, $500 for second place — with the top winners advancing to the NEW Launch Alliance Hatch Event on Dec. 2, where they will compete for additional funding for their business ideas and broad investor attention.
Prize money at the regional event is $3,000 for first place and $2,000 for second place. For more information about the contest, visit thenewnorth.com.
• West Central
Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara, Marquette, Green Lake Counties
Fox Cities Habitat for Humanity leads neighborhood revitalization event
The Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity held a neighborhood revitalization Rock the Block event in New London in September. Rock the Block helped fix the exteriors of homes for 25 to 30 families in the New London area.
Rock the Block provides zero-interest loan payments for external repairs to homes in a specific neighborhood. Previous event neighborhoods have seen:
- 22 percent decrease in police calls
- 42 percent decrease in property damage
- 54 percent decrease in ordinance complaints
- 84 percent decrease in noise complaints
- 58 percent decrease in drug-related incidents
- 75 percent decrease in domestic abuse-related incidents
“This program is so important because we are improving the lives of not just the family living in the home we are repairing, but also the entire neighborhood and community. It makes a huge difference,” said John Weyenberg, CEO of Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity.
• The Lakeshore
Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Sheboygan Counties
Burger Boat begins constructing vehicle and passenger ferry
Burger Boat Co. of Manitowoc has started work on a new vehicle and passenger ferry for the Eastern Upper Peninsula Transportation Authority in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.
Due to launch in summer 2022, the 92-foot steel ferry will operate year-round on the St. Mary’s River in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula between Barbeau, Mich., and Neebish Island. The ferry was designed to operate in the harsh winter environment and through solid ice conditions.
The ferry was designed by Seacraft Design, LLC of Sturgeon Bay. “Based on the experience of four previous commercial vessel designs built by this shipyard, we know that EUPTA will receive a first-class product from Burger Boat Co., and we look forward to collaborating once again,” said Mark Pudlo, president, Seacraft Design, LLC.
High school consortium opens new Ahnapee Diesel Center
The Luxemburg-Casco School District dedicated the Ahnapee Diesel Center within the newly named Casco Career Academy in Casco. The center, located in the district’s former middle school building, houses the first credit-bearing, diesel-only high school education program in Wisconsin and is one of about 20 such programs nationwide.
Ahnapee Diesel is a consortium of area high schools: Luxemburg-Casco, Denmark and Kewaunee. Students in their junior and senior years can earn college credits while also receiving credit toward high school graduation through a partnership with Northeast Wisconsin Technical College. Twenty-two students are registered for Ahnapee Diesel in its initial academic year, which began in the fall.
“We are excited by the possibilities that the Ahnapee Diesel Center offers students,” said Glenn Schlender, superintendent of the Luxemburg-Casco School District. “This public-private partnership with NWTC and the business community should provide them with an efficient pathway into in-demand, high-paying jobs.”