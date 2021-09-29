•interstate 41 Corridor
Brown, Calumet, Outagamie, Winnebago, Fond du Lac Counties
Schneider announces large-scale battery electric truck deployment
Schneider announced a major battery-electric vehicle deployment as part of the carrier’s plan to reduce greenhouse emissions.
Beginning in 2022, Schneider will add 50 Freightliner eCascadias — the truck manufacturer’s first commercial Class 8 battery-electric truck— to its Southern California intermodal operations, making the organization one of the largest battery-electric truck fleets in North America. Schneider has plans for more BEVs and route options.
Funding for the 50 BEVs was announced as part of the Joint Electric Truck Scaling Initiative, which is sponsored by the South Coast Air Quality Management District, California Air Resources Board and the California Energy Commission. The initiative is working to significantly increase the number of zero-emission heavy-duty trucks available for goods movement while achieving necessary emission reductions.
“Schneider’s sustainability initiatives got a big boost when we were selected to participate in the state of California’s Joint Electric Truck Scaling Initiative,” said Schneider President and CEO Mark Rourke. “The scaling of zero-emission vehicles is a key component of our goal to reduce carbon emissions by 7.5 percent per mile by 2025 and by 60 percent per mile by 2035.”
Since BEVs run on all battery power, CO2 emission production is zero no matter the distance, making a significant cut to the carrier’s carbon footprint. Schneider is already familiar with electric vehicle technology, having piloted an eCascadia for six months through Freightliner’s customer experience fleet.
Associated Bank announces plans for increased lending, technology
Associated Bank announced plans for the expansion of its lending capabilities, growth of its core businesses and transformation of its digital strategy. These plans include new higher-margin lending verticals and digital investments that are expected to increase the pace of growth while creating positive operating leverage and enhancing customer experience.
As part of the plan, Associated announced the further build-out of its auto finance vertical, the broadening of its asset-based lending team and the formation of a new equipment finance vertical.
Associated hired over 40 people with expertise in auto finance, including several with senior leadership experience in the industry. The company continues to build out infrastructure, having established agreements with over 550 auto dealerships as of Sept. 1 and expects to begin booking loans early in the fourth quarter of 2021.
On the asset-based lending front, the company hired Raymond Temple to lead the team. Temple brings more than 25 years of experience and is expected to lead a team of multiple colleagues by year-end.
Progress has begun on the new equipment finance vertical, with a full launch anticipated in the first quarter of 2022. A team of multiple specialists will support the vertical, with hiring expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2021. This new focus further broadens the company’s commercial loan mix and provides opportunities to deepen relationships with its existing Midwest manufacturing client base.
•The Lakeshore
Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Sheboygan Counties
Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding helping build massive barge
Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding is partnering with Crowley Maritime Corp. on the largest LNG (liquefied natural gas) bunkering barge ever constructed in the United States.
The transformative design of the 416-foot vessel will offer capacity for 3.17 million gallons of LNG, and when complete, it will be the largest Jones Act-compliant vessel of its kind, becoming the second Jones Act-compliant bunker barge Shell has under long-term charter in the United States. It will be used to help expand LNG network capacity and meet demands for cleaner energy.
“Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding is pleased to partner with Crowley on this project, building on our previous successful vessel construction projects,” said Todd Thayse, vice president and general manager of Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding. “Our growing expertise and partnerships in the LNG transportation business is recognized by the industry and positions us well in this growing market.”
Bay Shipbuilding designed and constructed two large articulated tug-barges for Crowley in 2002. The Sturgeon Bay shipbuilder is wrapping up construction of a similar but smaller LNG barge for Polaris New Energy, Clean Canaveral, which is expected to deliver later this year. This vessel for Crowley is expected to be in service in 2024.
With this barge, Shell continues to expand its global network for LNG bunkering, with 10 LNG bunker vessels under contract and plans to add further to its growing global fleet.
•West Central
Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara, Marquette, Green Lake Counties
Waupaca receives $118K grant for mixed-use development project
The City of Waupaca received a $118,000 state grant to assist in the development of a mixed-use project in downtown Waupaca.
The Community Development Investment Grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. will support renovations for the vacant downtown property to be transformed into commercial space and apartments.
“A vibrant downtown is crucial to a city’s overall economic health and its quality of life, which is why one of WEDC’s top priorities is to support communities throughout the state as they invest in improving their business districts,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC. “This project not only adds housing to the area but will also serve as a catalyst for future development and investment.”
The property site, 201-203 N. Main St., has been underused and in disrepair for almost 40 years. After renovations, the building will offer two street-level commercial suites and four one-bedroom apartments on the second level.
The City of Waupaca is working with Point Housing for the project, which is expected to be completed in August 2022. The three phases of renovations include building repair, façade enhancement and residential improvements.
Building repair will focus on upgrading the structure’s roof, electrical, plumbing and HVAC systems. Façade enhancement will restore the building’s historical character, while residential improvements will restore the original hardwood flooring, add new lighting, appliances, cabinetry and new bathroom fixtures to the second-story apartments.
By restoring the property for residential and commercial use, this project will fill a housing gap, drive new spending downtown and stimulate further investment along Main Street’s northern reach. Housing with a high walkability score is rare in Waupaca County, and this development will provide a new kind of housing that targets young professionals and older adults who may be seeking alternatives
to home ownership.
Skogen’s Festival Foods plans to buy New London grocery store
Skogen’s Festival Foods announced plans to purchase the Festival Foods store in New London from the Coppersmith family.
The store, which is the only remaining Festival Foods in Wisconsin not owned by the Skogen family, will transition to new ownership Oct. 15.
Mark Skogen, president and CEO of Skogen’s Festival Foods, said the company is eager to welcome the New London Festival Foods associates into the Skogen’s family of stores. The New London location at 308 N. Shawano St. will be Skogen’s Festival Foods’ 36th full-service supermarket in Wisconsin.
Mike Coppersmith and his brother, Ted, are natives of New London and began working at their parents’ New London Red Owl grocery store in the early 1970s. They purchased the family business in 1979 and, along with Ted’s wife, Beth, began operating the store as Festival Foods in 1999 as part of a separate franchise.
•The Northwoods
Florence, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto Counties
Diversified Woodcrafts debuts new name, branding and logo
Diversified Woodcrafts of Suring announced the company will begin operating under a new name — Diversified Spaces. As part of the name change, Diversified Spaces released a new company logo and branding.
This brand refresh is designed to reflect both the evolution of the company, which specializes in educational furniture and casework, and its vision for the future. While wood furniture was the company’s core business, Diversified Spaces has continued to expand its material offerings for products.
The new name aligns with the company’s overall goal: creating innovative makerspaces, robotics and STEAM learning spaces to empower today’s learners. Although the name has changed, clients, dealers and reps will find no change in the quality of products, service and conducting business with the new business identity.