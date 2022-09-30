• Interstate 41 Corridor
Brown, Calumet, Outagamie, Winnebago, Fond du Lac Counties
Moraine Park Tech moving forward with $55M referendum
The Moraine Park Technical College District Board voted to approve the final ballot language on a $55 million referendum in the November election.
Referendum approval would allow Moraine Park to borrow funds to update and expand its facilities to meet the needs of business and industry in the region through four major projects between 2022 and 2025.
“Education is the key to economic growth in any community,” said Bonnie Baerwald, Moraine Park president. “Workforce growth is what will change our community, and as a technical college we are the change agents. This referendum is vital to making change and growth happen at a time when technology and automation are influencing industry so rapidly.”
Moraine Park intends to update and expand facilities in areas including advanced manufacturing and trades; automation and robotics; health and human services; and fire training.
The funding request by MPTC is spread out across the four major district counties. Under the proposed $55 million facilities enhancement plan, annual property taxes would increase by 21 cents per $1,000 of property value or $21 per $100,000 of property value ($1.75 per month) for no more than 20 years.
“We need to invest in this kind of growth either way,” Jim Eden, Moraine Park vice president of teaching and learning, said. “If a referendum passes, we will accelerate Moraine Park’s ability to grow by about 15 years. If it does not, it will take the college 15 years to catch up.”
Under state law, technical colleges must hold referendums before completing capital projects with a cost of more than $1.5 million. The referendum must earn a majority vote across all four major district counties, which include Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake and Washington.
Additionally, Moraine Park and the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh signed an articulation agreement allowing students who have Associate of Arts (AA) and Associate of Science (AS) liberal arts degrees to seamlessly transfer from Moraine Park and continue their education at UW-Oshkosh, with confirmed junior status.
Moraine Park is offering AA and AS liberal arts degrees beginning this fall.
Greater Green Bay Community Foundation awards $292,000
The Greater Green Bay Community Foundation awarded $292,000 to 29 nonprofit organizations serving Brown, Kewaunee and Oconto counties through the Funds for Greater Green Bay grant program, a collection of funds of the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation.
These funds support measurable strategies to make a positive impact on the quality of life in Northeast Wisconsin and create a brighter future for all members of our community.
In addition to the Funds for Greater Green Bay, Community Foundation fundholders are invited to co-invest to increase grant dollars and meet the growing needs of our community. In this cycle, donors contributed $76,600 to local nonprofit programs.
Grants are awarded based on a competitive application process that includes review by a grants team of community volunteers. Two grant cycles are offered annually for the Funds for Greater Green Bay. The next deadline for applications is Jan. 11.
The summer 2022 grants were awarded to the following organizations and programs:
African Heritage, Incorporated; Alpha Phi Alpha Delta Chi Lambda Foundation; Baird Creek Preservation Foundation; Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin; Brain Center of Green Bay; Bridge the Gap; CASA of Brown County; CP; Community Benefit Tree; Community Services Agency (COMSA); Ecumenical Partnership for Housing; Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin; Foundations Health & Wholeness; Golden House; Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity; House of Hope; Lakes Country Public Library; Lessons by Lifeguards; National Railroad Museum; Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin; New Community Shelter; Share, Accept, Grow, Encourage (SAGE); The Lakes Community Health Center; The Salvation Army Green Bay; Unhinged; University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh; Violence Intervention Project; Wello; and Wisconsin Dental Association Foundation.
• The Northwoods
Florence, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto Counties
Constellation-class frigate construction starts
Fincantieri Marinette Marine officially started construction on the U.S. Navy’s first Constellation-class guided missile frigate in Northeast Wisconsin.
The future USS Constellation moved into the next stage of development as shipbuilders began cutting steel for the ship with members of the Navy, representatives of elected officials and community leaders observing in August.
Two years ago, the Navy selected FMM to design and build the Constellation-class frigate, and since then the shipyard has worked on extensive upgrades and new facilities to efficiently build these key vessels.
“We invested more than $300 million into our Marinette shipyard to build many frigates for the U.S. Navy,” said Marco Galbiati, CEO of Fincantieri Marine Group. “Using our new facilities and industry-leading best practices, we stand ready to deliver the two frigates a year the Navy requires.”
The Navy is planning at least 20 frigates to be built in the near future, and Fincantieri intends to be a driving force in the surface combatant community.
“We continue to work extensively with the Navy’s program office to complete first ship design to give the Navy the ship they want,” said Mark Vandroff, CEO of Fincantieri Marinette Marine. “We are better than 80% complete on ship design prior to starting construction, which is consistent with best practices across the naval shipbuilding industry.”
Fincantieri Marinette Marine is on contract to build the first three frigates, which the Navy named Constellation, Chesapeake, and Congress, with a historical nod to three of the original six frigates commissioned by the Navy in the late 1780s. FMM has contract options with the Navy for seven additional ships.
Fincantieri Marinette Marine used the European frigate FREMM as the basis for its frigate design, taking an operationally proven vessel in service around the world and enhancing its design.
• West Central
Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara, Marquette, Green Lake Counties
Grants boost advanced manufacturing in schools
Students in school districts statewide will benefit from new advanced manufacturing training in preparation for high-demand job opportunities, thanks to grants from the Wisconsin Fast Forward Program through the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD).
The current round of Wisconsin Fast Forward grants from DWD allows school districts across the state to train students in career skills such as robotics, welding, plasma cutting, 3D printing and drones.
“As our kids prepare for their futures and explore career options, it’s critical that we’re doing everything we can to present different pathways for them to pursue, from offering specialized training to providing opportunities to earn industry-recognized credentials,” Gov. Tony Evers said. “These grants are going to help ensure we’re investing in our own homegrown talent.”
Funding includes:
- $47,658 to the School District of Wild Rose, Waushara County. The district will update its machine tool and metal fabrication equipment. An estimated 140 students per year will use the equipment.
- $50,000 to the Clintonville Public School District, Waupaca County. The district will develop a welding and manufacturing career pathway that will benefit an estimated 76 students per year.
- $18,030 to the Oshkosh Area School District, Winnebago County. The district will purchase equipment for use by an estimated 200 students each year.
- $12,265 to the School District of Wausaukee, Marinette County. The district will purchase equipment and software that will benefit approximately 96 students per year.
- $50,000 to the Cedar Grove-Belgium School District, Sheboygan County. The district will purchase equipment that will be used by approximately 130 students per year for the design and engineering of autonomous vehicles.
The DWD also announced that Wisconsin high school juniors and seniors will have 14 new occupational pathways through youth apprenticeships that local employers can support this fall.
DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said the investments in high school technical education programs produce a more competitive workforce, while saving students and their families money.
• The Lakeshore
Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Sheboygan Counties
Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry breaks ground on $20M addition
Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry (WAF) broke ground on a 55,000-square-foot expansion project at the Manitowoc foundry.
The $20 million addition will create 80 jobs and accelerate WAF’s growth in key target markets such as electric vehicles, medical equipment and consumer products. The facility will be operational in the summer of 2023.
“We’re excited to be expanding and diversifying our manufacturing capabilities to meet demand as the U.S. and global markets continue to evolve,” said WAF CEO Sachin Shivaram. “The history and legacy of WAF and its founders, the Schwartz family, have always been to look to the future and the opportunities ahead, and that’s what we’re doing.”
The groundbreaking took place during a breakfast for more than 50 retirees from the company. WAF currently employs more than 750 team members.
Port of Manitowoc upgrading to support crane production
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is issuing a $900,000 Harbor Assistance Program grant for improvements at the Port of Manitowoc. The grant will help construct new rail platform extensions at the City Centre LLC property to support the manufacturing, assembly and shipping of cranes for the U.S. Navy.
“Last year, we were in Manitowoc to celebrate the completion of a massive crane and how the project secured existing jobs, created new ones, and served as a major source of regional economic development,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “Now, with this most recent harbor assistance grant, I’m proud to continue our investments in the Port of Manitowoc, keeping Wisconsin at the forefront as we assist in our nation’s important naval operations and grow our manufacturing success.”
The grant will better enable Konecranes and Broadwind Heavy Fabrications to increase manufacturing of enormous cranes for the U.S. Navy at the Port of Manitowoc that will expedite repairs to the submarine fleet. Once manufactured, the cranes must be tested and shipped — fully assembled — to naval ports on the east and west coasts and to Hawaii.
“This Harbor Assistance Program award helps grow industry and create jobs in Wisconsin,” said WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson. “Through our great partnerships with the city of Manitowoc and local businesses, we continue to work together to streamline and revitalize Manitowoc’s crane building tradition.”
Created in 1979, Wisconsin’s Harbor Assistance Program helps harbor communities maintain and improve waterborne commerce.